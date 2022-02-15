Talon Metals Corp. through its U.S. subsidiary Talon Nickel LLC has entered into an amending agreement with TF R&S Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. to effect the early exercise of Talon's right to reduce an existing net smelter returns royalty on Talon's interest in the Tamarack Nickel Project from 3.5% to 1.85% in exchange for the payment by Talon of US$4.5 million to Triple ...

TLO:CA,TLOFF