Nickel Investing News

Minnesota to host US$6.2 million R&D project exploring carbon storage potential in Aitkin CountyTalon Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that the US Department of Energy has awarded US$2.2 million in R&D funding to explore the carbon storage potential at the Tamarack Nickel Project in central Minnesota. Talon's joint venture partner Rio Tinto will lead a team of climate innovation and research leaders that will ...

Minnesota to host US$6.2 million R&D project exploring carbon storage potential in Aitkin County

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon") is pleased to announce that the US Department of Energy has awarded US$2.2 million in R&D funding to explore the carbon storage potential at the Tamarack Nickel Project in central Minnesota. Talon's joint venture partner Rio Tinto will lead a team of climate innovation and research leaders that will explore new approaches in carbon mineralization technology as a way to safely and permanently store carbon in solid rock form. Rio Tinto will contribute US$4 million in funding for the 3-year project, in addition to the funding from the Department of Energy's ARPA-e Innovation Challenge.

Carbon mineralization uses natural chemical reactions to convert captured carbon dioxide (CO2) into rock and store it underground. It has the potential to be an important technology in meeting global climate goals and is now being used at large scale by the world's leading carbon mineralization company Carbfix in Iceland. Initial studies have shown that the Tamarack Intrusive Complex has the potential to safely and permanently store hundreds of millions of tons of carbon.

The team at the Tamarack Nickel Project will include technical experts from the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) which has demonstrated carbon mineralization technology in Washington state; Columbia University and CarbFix. Talon, the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel Project, is contributing ore body knowledge and land access for scientific field work.

As project lead, Rio Tinto issued this detailed press release on behalf of the project partners: https://www.riotinto.com/news/releases/2022/DOE-backs-Rio-Tinto-led-team-to-explore-carbon-storage-at-Tamarack

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex, and (iii) exploring the prospects for significant carbon storage in the ultra-mafic rocks that comprise the Tamarack Intrusive Complex through carbon mineralization. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com

Media Contact:

Todd Malan
1-(202)-714-8187
malan@talonmetals.com

Investor Contact:
Sean Werger
1-(416)-500-9891
werger@talonmetals.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to carbon mineralization technology as a way to safely and permanently store carbon in solid rock form, the potential for carbon mineralization technology to be an important technology in meeting global climate goals and the potential for the Tamarack Intrusive Complex to safely and permanently store hundreds of millions of tons of carbon. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113744

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Talon MetalsTLO:CATLOFFNickel Investing
TLO:CA,TLOFF
Queensland Pacific Metals

Queensland Pacific Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Auroch Minerals

IP Survey Identifies Priority Drill Targets At Nepean

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to advise that the ground IP survey has been completed over the Nepean North Prospect of the Nepean Project (Nepean) in Western Australia (Auroch Minerals 80%).

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Announces Private Placement of up to $2,000,000

Xander Resources Announces Private Placement of up to $2,000,000

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 9, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has launched a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of up to $2,000,000 with the assistance of IBK Capital Corp. from the sale of the following:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Noront and Wyloo Metals Amend Arrangement Agreement Following Regulatory Review

Noront Resources Ltd. (" Noront" or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOT) and Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd (" Wyloo Metals ") announce that, following discussions with, and review by, the applicable regulators, they have agreed to amend certain provisions of the previously-announced arrangement agreement, effective December 22, 2021 (the " Arrangement ").

More specifically, Noront, Wyloo Metals and Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd have entered into an amending agreement effective February 3, 2022 (the " Amending Agreement ") to amend the Arrangement as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Ten Metals

Group Ten Metals Expands IP Geophysical Anomalies to 12 Kilometers in Length at Stillwater West Critical Metals Project in Montana USA

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") reports results from the Induced Polarization geophysical ("IP") survey completed in 2021 at its 100%-owned Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA. The 2021 survey was completed as an expansion off the west end of the 2020 survey, covering the area between the Hybrid and DR deposits at Chrome Mountain and drill-defined high-grade gold mineralization at the Pine target area (see Figure 1). The size and strength of the resulting geophysical signatures demonstrate additional potential for large bodies of sulphide mineralization

2021 Survey Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews Eat Well Investment Group, Nextech AR, Talon Metals, Eloro Resources, and Legible

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Eat Well Investment Group, Nextech AR, Talon Metals, Eloro Resources, and Legible on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×