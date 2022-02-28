Montreal, Quebec, February 28, 2022 - TheNewswire - Sama Resources Inc. is pleased to announce, subject to regulatory acceptance, that the Company has granted an aggregate total of 2,145,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, employees and consultants, subject to certain vesting provisions . These options will be exercisable at a price of $0.22 per common share and will expire on February 28, 2032. ABOUT ...

SME:CA,SAMMF