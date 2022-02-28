Nickel Investing News
Montreal, Quebec, February 28, 2022 - TheNewswire - Sama Resources Inc. ("Sama" or the "Company") (TSXV:SME) (OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to announce, subject to regulatory acceptance, that the Company has granted an aggregate total of 2,145,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, employees and consultants, subject to certain vesting provisions . These options will be exercisable at a price of $0.22 per common share and will expire on February 28, 2032.

ABOUT SAMA RESOURCES INC .

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa and now in Canada. On March 19, 2021, Sama formalised a Joint Venture Agreement with Ivanhoe Electric Inc, a private mineral exploration company in which mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder, in order to develop its Ivorian Nickel-Copper and Cobalt project in Côte d'Ivoire, West-Africa.

For more information about Sama, please visit Sama's website at http://www.samaresources.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

SAMA RESOURCES INC./RESSOURCES SAMA INC.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO

Tel: (514) 726-4158

OR

Mr. Matt Johnston, Corporate Development Advisor

Tel: (604) 443-3835

Toll Free: 1 (877) 792-6688, Ext. 5

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

