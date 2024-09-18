Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Invion Limited

Results From RMWC Funded Phase II Prostate Cancer Trial using INV043 – Strong Safety Profile and 40% Positive Response Rate

Invion Limited (ASX: IVX) (“Invion” or the “Company”) wishes to announce that RMW Cho Group Limited (RMWC), the licensor of the Photosoft™ technology, has successfully completed a Phase II prostate cancer trial1 (ACTRN12621000633886) using a sublingual (under the tongue) formulation of INV043, the same active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the topical formulation that Invion is using for its Phase I/II non-melanoma skin cancer trial.

Highlights:

  • RMW Cho Group Limited (RMWC) has provided Invion a report authored by Scendea detailing a recently completed investigator-led Phase II prostate cancer trial using the photosensitiser INV043
  • The trial results showed that INV043 administered sublingually (under the tongue) has a solid safety profile and demonstrated promising efficacy signals three months post treatment:
    • A regime of 6 cycles of INV043 treatments was very well tolerated by patients
    • No serious adverse events were experienced and all side effects reported were mild
    • 40% of patients showed a positive response as measured by the RECIST 1.1 standard (10% had complete response)
    • 44% of patients had negative PSMA-PET results 3 months post treatment
  • The positive safety and efficacy signals for INV043 opens the potential for treatment of prostate cancer without the serious side effects associated with conventional treatments
  • The safety data from the trial indicates potential for INV043 to be administered systemically in future clinical trials including via sublingual and IV routes
  • The global prostate cancer market is expected to grow to ~US$27.5 billion by 2032 (8.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2032)4
  • INV043 is the same active pharmaceutical ingredient that Invion is using in its Ph I/II skin cancer trial (topical formulation)

RMWC provided Invion with a clinical study summary report collated by Scendea Limited (Scendea) using information received and relied upon from RMWC based on the results of the investigator-led and open label trial that was fully funded by RMWC. Scendea is a leading pharmaceutical development and regulatory consulting group.

The Phase II prostate cancer trial used six treatment cycles of INV043 as a monotherapy. It was found to be safe and well tolerated by patients with no serious adverse events experienced and all side effects reported were mild.

In terms of efficacy signals, 40% of patients showed a positive response to the treatment with 10% demonstrating complete regression as measured by the Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumours (RECIST) 1.1 framework – a standard way to measure the response of a tumour to treatment.

Further, 44% of patients had negative Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen – Positron Emission Tomography (PSMA-PET) results three months post treatment (all patients were positive before the treatment).

The report concluded that “the favourable safety profile and the preliminary efficacy results are promising and warrant further investigation of INV043”. Further details of the study are included in the sections below.

In contrast, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery (which are currently mainstream treatment options) carry risks of significant side effects, such as urinary incontinence, bowel dysfunction, erectile dysfunction and /or infertility2. Due to these risks, the standard of care is to monitor the cancer until it progresses to a point where the benefits of these treatments outweigh the risks.

However, this approach may cause anxiety among patients who will have to live with the cancer without knowing if it will one day become more severe or even life-threatening.

Commenting on the results, Invion’s Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thian Chew said:

“It’s very exciting to see these results for our lead cancer candidate, INV043. The results showed that INV043 can be safely administered and activated with light to treat prostate cancer. It also highlighted its potential to be safely administered systemically to patients, including via sublingual and even IV routes.

“Together with the positive efficacy signals from this trial, this points to the prospect of INV043 to become an effective treatment for prostate cancer without the devastating side effects that can be associated with conventional treatments.”

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men3. The global prostate cancer market is expected to grow to around US$27.5 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% over the forecast period from 2023 to 20324.

Invion’s patented lead Photosensitiser, INV043, was developed to preferentially target and accumulate in tumour cells, and not healthy cells. The trial design focused on the safety and efficacy of sublingually administrated INV043 as a monotherapy and the use of a laser probe to apply red light to the prostate/prostatic fossa using transurethral and/or transrectal intraluminal techniques.

On the back of these results, Invion is exploring opportunities to progress this program into a larger trial that may explore avenues to further improve response rates including combination therapies with immunotherapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). In vivo studies undertaken separately by the Peter MaCallum Cancer Centre and Hudson Institute of Medical Research found INV043 to dramatically improve the effectiveness of ICIs on various cancers5.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Invion Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Pharmaceutical pills with dollar signs on them.

Top 10 Pharma Companies by Revenue (Updated 2024)

The pharmaceutical industry is the cornerstone of drug development, commercialization and marketing.

According to Statista, pharma sector revenues topped US$1 trillion for the first time in 2014, and have steadily increased since then to reach US$1.6 trillion in 2023. North America is the largest growth segment thanks to the behemoth US pharmaceutical industry. In terms of prescription drugs alone, Evaluate Pharma estimates that sales will reach US$1.7 trillion by 2030.

So which companies are responsible for the most growth and innovation in the pharma space?

Keep reading...Show less

Voyager Enters into License for Next-Generation Capsid, Bringing Partnered Portfolio of TRACER-Enabled Gene Therapies to 14

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing neurogenetic medicines, today announced that Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has agreed to license a novel capsid generated from Voyager's TRACER™ capsid discovery platform for use in a gene therapy program against an undisclosed rare neurologic disease target. This capsid license is being granted pursuant to the agreement between Voyager and Novartis originally announced in March 2022.

"Novartis is a global leader in gene therapy, and we view their continued selection of our IV-delivered, blood-brain barrier-penetrant capsids as strong validation of our TRACER capsid discovery platform," said Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Voyager. "We are proud of the continued success of the relationship between Voyager and Novartis, which now includes five gene therapy programs: Huntington's disease, spinal muscular atrophy, and three undisclosed indications."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lindy Biosciences Enters Licensing and Collaboration Agreement With Novartis for Multi-target Drug Delivery Innovation

  • Novartis secures exclusive global rights across multiple biologic targets to Lindy Biosciences' microglassification technology
  • Collaboration aims to enable high-concentration self-administered drug treatments, improving patient outcomes and compliance
  • Lindy Biosciences to receive an upfront payment of US$20 million and eligible to receive up to US$934 million in milestone payments plus tiered royalties

Lindy Biosciences , a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in innovative drug formulation and delivery technologies, today announced a multi-target exclusive global licensing agreement and strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG, a subsidiary of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), an innovative medicines company.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bcal Diagnostics Limited

BCAL Commences US Operations

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX: BDX) (“BCAL” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has established a North Carolina, United States of America, incorporated wholly owned subsidiary, BCAL Diagnostics, Inc. (“BCAL US”) which will commence operations on 2 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Blank pill bottle spilling a variety of pharmaceutical pills and capsules.

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs in 2024

The global pharmaceutical market reached a total value of US$1.6 trillion in 2023, according to Statista, up significantly from the US$888 billion seen just over a decade earlier in 2010.

Experienced and novice investors alike may want to consider pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to the top pharma companies. Like all ETFs, pharmaceutical ETFs are a good option for those who want to trade a set of assets in the pharmaceutical industry instead of focusing solely on individual pharmaceutical stocks.

The main advantage of a pharmaceutical ETF is the fact that it can provide exposure to an overarching sector, but still trades like a stock. Pharma ETFs also offer less market volatility and lower fees and expenses.

Keep reading...Show less
Canada maple leaves on left and pharmaceutical pills in red and blue on right.

3 Best-performing Canadian Pharma Stocks of 2024

From established players to up-and-coming firms, Canada's pharmaceutical company is diverse and dynamic.

Canadian pharma companies are working to discover and develop major innovations amidst an increasingly competitive global landscape. Rising technologies such as artificial intelligence are playing a role in the landscape as well.

Here the Investing News Network lists the top Canadian pharma stocks on the TSX, CSE and TSXV by year-to-date gains. All data was compiled on August 6, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and the companies considered had market caps above C$10 million at that time. Read on to learn about what's been driving their share prices.

Keep reading...Show less

×