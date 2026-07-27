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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 27, 2026 11:35AM PST
Filon is a provincial initiative created to expedite strategic mining projects through the regulatory permitting process.
Lulla / Adobe Stock
Québec’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests selected Troilus Mining (TSX:TLG,OTCQX:CHXMF), Dumont Nickel, and First Phosphate (CSE:PHOS,OTCQX:FPHOY) as three of the first initial developers to receive specialized government backing under the Filon initiative.
Formed under Québec's 2025–2031 Strategy for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals, the Filon service assigns dedicated mining development specialists to qualifying projects.
These specialists assist companies in navigating administrative steps and addressing regulatory bottlenecks via direct coordination with authorization agencies.
Troilus Mining secured the designation for its copper-gold Troilus project, a proposed 22-year, 50,000-ton-per-day open-pit operation in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt.
The company submitted its Environmental and Social Impact Assessment in June 2025 and obtained a 70-megawatt hydroelectric power allocation in June 2026.
“We are honoured that the Government of Québec has recognized the Troilus project as one of the first projects to benefit from the specialized support of Filon,” CEO Justin Reid stated. “As one of Québec's largest and most advanced copper-gold development projects, Troilus is well positioned to contribute to Québec's economic growth and long-term critical minerals strategy.”
Meanwhile, Dumont Nickel gained selection for its Dumont project in Launay, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, which hosts one of the world's largest undeveloped nickel sulphide deposits.
"The Dumont project is a strategic opportunity to make Quebec a leader in responsible nickel production," Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, stated. "By developing one of the world's largest deposits, we are consolidating our role in critical minerals supply chains and creating lasting benefits for Abitibi-Témiscamingue and all of Quebec."
Having secured key provincial and federal authorizations, the project targets production of 25,000 tons of nickel annually for over 45 years starting in 2030.
First Phosphate simultaneously obtained Filon status for its Bégin-Lamarche igneous rock phosphate project in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean. The project is designed to supply high-purity phosphate to the North American lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery sector.
“Our project holds significant strategic value in helping to onshore the lithium iron phosphate (“LFP”) battery supply chain in North America,” John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate, stated.
Earlier this week, the governments of Québec and Canada announced a proposed "One Project, One Review" agreement intended to harmonize provincial and federal environmental assessments while maintaining regulatory oversight across major mining developments.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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