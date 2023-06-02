DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

Troilus Gold Corp

TSX:TLG

Troilus Gold Corp is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company. It is focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The Troilus property [approximately 83,385-hectare] is located Northeast of the Val-d'Or district, within the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada.

Troilus Closes $25 Million Bought Deal Financing

Troilus Reports New Mineral Resource Estimate of 4.71 Million Indicated AuEq Ounces and 1.76 Million Inferred AuEq Ounces at Its Troilus Gold Project, Quebec

