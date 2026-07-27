The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
First Phosphate Corp. (CSE:PHOS)(OTC:FRSPF) is a mineral development and cleantech company dedicated to building a vertically integrated North American lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supply chain. The Company's flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Quebec hosts one of North America's rare high-purity igneous phosphate deposits capable of supplying phosphate for energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility, and national security applications.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.