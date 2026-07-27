First Phosphate Corp. (CSE:PHOS)(OTC:FRSPF) is a mineral development and cleantech company dedicated to building a vertically integrated North American lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supply chain. The Company's flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Quebec hosts one of North America's rare high-purity igneous phosphate deposits capable of supplying phosphate for energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility, and national security applications.