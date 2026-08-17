Strategic $1.82M Placement to Mining Fund led by Former Spartan Resources Team

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August 16, 2026
LED BY PROLIFIC WA MINE FINDERS SIMON LAWSON, CRAIG JONES, AND DAVID COYNE, EMERGING AS MAJORSHAREHOLDERS, ATTRACTED BY THE MULTI-MILLION-OUNCE POTENTIAL OF MOUNT HOPE
Mount Hope Mining Limited (ASX: MHM) ("Mount Hope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has firm commitments for a $1.82 million placement, including a lead order from Ronin Metals Holdings Pty Ltd ("Ronin Metals"), the fund of respected Western Australian gold discovery specialist Simon Lawson and former Spartan executives Craig Jones and David Coyne, becoming a new major shareholder of the Company.
Highlights
- Ronin Metals, the fund of West Australian gold discovery specialists Simon Lawson, Craig Jones and David Coyne leads Mount Hope's strategic placement as a new major shareholder
- Commitments for $1.82 million at $0.145 per share, including a $1.03m cornerstone commitment from Ronin Metals
- Funding will accelerate regional exploration of the multi-million-ounce potential of the broader Mt Hope Project
- Phase 3 drilling program underway at Mt Solitary with first assays expected in October
The team behind Ronin Metals has a strong track record of value creation in the Australian gold sector, most recently as part of the leadership team at Spartan Resources Limited, which delivered the high-grade "Never Never" and "Pepper" discoveries at the Dalgaranga Gold Project, resulting in Spartan's $2.5 billion merger with Ramelius Resources in 2025 1.
The Company will raise $1.82 million, with no broker fees, via a private placement of 12,539,655 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.145 each. Of this, $1.72 million will come from cornerstone sophisticated resource investor Ronin Metals and existing shareholders ("Placement Shares"), with the remaining $0.1 million from Directors (refer below).
The issue price represents a 2.8% premium to the 15-day volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") of $0.141, and a9.4% discount to the last traded price of $0.16 on 13 August 2026.
The Placement Shares will be issued under the Company's available placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1(7,110,000 Shares) and Listing Rule 7.1A (4,740,000 Shares). The Placement Shares will rank equally with theCompany's existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.
The Board has committed to subscribe for an aggregate of 689,655 shares ($0.1 million) ("Director Securities") on the same terms as other participants in the Placement Shares, with the Director Securities subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting expected to be held in October 2026.
The investment by Ronin Metals occurs concurrently with the commencement of the Phase 3 drilling program at Mt Solitary, targeting expansion of known mineralisation at the project.
Under the terms of the Ronin Metals subscription agreement, Ronin Metals shall have the right to nominate a suitably qualified person to the Board of the Company whilst Ronin Metals and its directors collectively hold at least 10% of the shares on issue. Upon completion of the Placement, Ronin Metals will become a substantial holder with 11.9% of the Company's fully paid ordinary shares on issue.
Mount Hope Mining Managing Director & CEO Fergus Kiley Commented:
"Completing this financing as we commence our Phase 3 drilling program significantly strengthensour balance sheet and gives us the flexibility to pursue the broader Mt Hope project more aggressively.
"Having Simon, Craig, and David come on board collectively as a major shareholder through Ronin Metals is a strong endorsement of what we're building at Mount Hope Mining.
"Their track record speaks for itself, and their confidence in the scale of this system strengthens our conviction as we head into the next phase of exploration at Mount Hope."
Simon Lawson Commented:
"Mount Hope Mining has the combination we look for in our own projects and investments. Good people with a good plan and excellent proven geology. Then it's just drill, baby, drill!
Our group is more than happy to partner with Fergus, the MHM operational team and existing shareholders to support sustained meaningful drilling and help unlock more of the incredible geological value of the prolific and exciting Cobar region."
Indicative Timetable for the Placement
The above timetable is indicative only and remains subject to change at the Company's discretion, in accordance withthe ASX Listing Rules and applicable laws.
All dollar amounts are expressed in Australian dollars.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Mount Hope Mining licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
MHM:AU
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