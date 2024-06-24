Principal Technologies Announces Extension of Private Placement Closing Date

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Corporate Update

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Radiopharm Receives Strategic Investment for up to A$18 million

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU

EMU NL

EMU:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies Announces Extension of Private Placement Closing Date

Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC; FSE: J07), announces that it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the duration of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") (see the Company's press releases dated April 3, 2024; June 7, 2024; and June 20, 2024), and intends to close a second and final tranche of the Private Placement on or before July 15, 2024.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jerry Trent, Chief Executive Officer

Principal Technologies Inc.

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:

Office@principal-technologies.com

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of the Company in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits and approvals; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Principal Technologies Inc. (TSXV: PTEC; FSE: J07), to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockspharmaceutical stockstsxv:ptecpharmaceutical investingPharmaceutical Investing
PTEC:CC
Principal Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Principal Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") with one investor, MRPT Invest UG (" MRPT "), a company owned and controlled by Markus Mair . The Company issued a total of 4,000,000 units at $0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 . Each unit (a " Unit ") will consist of one common share (a ' Share ") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at $0.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. The Warrants are subject to a blocker term that prohibits exercise of the Warrants to the extent the holder would as a result of any exercise exceed 19.99% of then issued Shares.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce an increase in the previously announced non-brokered financing of 4,000,000 units (see news release dated April 3, 2024 ), to 8,000,000 units at $0.25 (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the " Private Placement) . Each unit (a " Unit ") will consist of one common share (a " Share ") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at $0.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. The Company has received $1,000,000 of subscriptions with funds being held in escrow. The closing of a first tranche is pending receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") approval.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LOAN FINANCING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON VIVOSTAT A/S ACQUISITION

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LOAN FINANCING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON VIVOSTAT A/S ACQUISITION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce that on March 8, 2024 it entered into a binding commitment letter with the effect that the GreenIslands Opportunities Fund (the " Lender ") will provide a secured loan in the principal amount of €8,000,000 (the " Loan ") to provide acquisition financing with respect to the cash portion of the purchase price for Vivostat AS (" Vivostat "), as further outlined in its news release dated February 6, 2024 and for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FUNDAMENTAL ACQUISITION OF VIVOSTAT A/S

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FUNDAMENTAL ACQUISITION OF VIVOSTAT A/S

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

  • Binding Share Purchase Agreement to purchase 100% of Denmark -based Vivostat A/S (" Vivostat ").
  • Vivostat has a unique system for on-site preparation and application of autologous concentrated fibrin and platelet enriched fibrin sealants for use in post-surgical procedures.
  • Used in over 200,000 surgical procedures, Vivostat's system has peer-reviewed evidence of zero rejection and infection rates.
  • Vivostat has been profitable for the last 3 years and currently generates revenues of approximately €3,600,000 per year with a 60% gross profit margin.
  • Vivostat is currently only actively marketed in six European countries representing less than 10% of its total addressable market.
  • Transaction is expected to close on or before March 15, 2024 , subject to receipt of applicable approvals, including of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") and satisfaction of conditions.

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company " or " Principal ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce that as at February 6, 2024 it entered into an arm's length binding Share Purchase Agreement (" SPA ") to acquire (the " Acquisition ") 100% of the equity interests of Vivostat, a 23-year-old Danish company which uses a unique autologous fibrin sealant solution for post-surgical use.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES THIRD AND FINAL TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES THIRD AND FINAL TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC ), is pleased to announce the closing of the third and final tranche (" Tranche 3 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). The Company issued an additional 833,333 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $124,999.95 bringing the total offering to 9,993,166 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,498,974.95 when combined with the two previous closings, subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). For more information on the Offering, see the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023 November 21, 2023 and December 21, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics to Webcast Virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 26th at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Cardiol Therapeutics to Webcast Virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 26th at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announces that the Company's virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") will be webcast on June 26, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Cardiol Therapeutics 2024 AGM

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Administration of CardiolRx™ led to a marked reduction in the primary efficacy endpoint of pericarditis pain

CardiolRx™ also shown to reduce inflammation in patients with elevated CRP

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mushrooms on cutting board with knife.

Functional Mushrooms: A Market Overview

Functional mushrooms are experiencing a surge in popularity as their health and wellness benefits become increasingly well-known. Driven by multiple intersecting trends, this popularity is directly reflected in the market performance and outlook for functional mushroom products.

Gaining a deeper understanding of the market data and the progression of the functional mushroom industry can provide investors valuable insights into the opportunities in this emerging market.

Also known as adaptogenic or medicinal mushrooms, functional mushrooms are a subset of fungi valued for their potential health benefits. Whereas ordinary mushrooms provide good nutritional content, functional mushrooms contain a range of bioactive compounds, including beta-glucans, polysaccharides, triterpenoids and antioxidants. Owing to their therapeutic effects, functional mushrooms have a long history in herbal and traditional medicine.

Keep reading...Show less
Blank pill bottle spilling a variety of pharmaceutical pills and capsules.

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs in 2024

The global pharmaceutical market reached a total value of US$1.6 trillion in 2023, according to Statista, up significantly from the US$888 billion seen just over a decade earlier in 2010.

Experienced and novice investors alike may want to consider pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to the top pharma companies. Like all ETFs, pharmaceutical ETFs are a good option for those who want to trade a set of assets in the pharmaceutical industry instead of focusing solely on individual pharmaceutical stocks.

The main advantage of a pharma ETF is the fact that it can provide exposure to an overarching sector, but still trades like a stock. Pharma ETFs also offer less market volatility and lower fees and expenses.

Keep reading...Show less

Novartis atrasentan Phase III data show clinically meaningful proteinuria reduction further advancing company's IgA nephropathy portfolio

  • In the ALIGN study, atrasentan, in addition to supportive care with a renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitor, demonstrated a statistically significant 36.1% proteinuria (protein in urine) reduction vs. placebo + supportive care at 36 weeks 1

  • Endothelin A (ETA) receptor activation contributes to elevated proteinuria in IgAN 2-5 ; atrasentan is a potent, selective ETA receptor antagonist with potential to reduce persistent proteinuria and preserve kidney function for a broad patient population 1

  • IgAN is a heterogeneous, progressive, rare kidney disease with a need for effective, targeted therapies 6,7 ; up to 30% of patients with persistent proteinuria (≥1 g/day) progress to kidney failure within 10 years 8

  • Through its rare kidney disease portfolio, Novartis is committed to exploring a range of treatment options with different modes of action to slow IgAN progression

Novartis today presented results from a pre-specified interim analysis of the Phase III ALIGN study of atrasentan, an investigational oral selective endothelin A (ETA) receptor antagonist, in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN) 1 . Patients treated with atrasentan, in addition to supportive care (maximally tolerated and stable dose of a renin-angiotensin system [RAS] inhibitor), achieved a 36.1% (p

Proteinuria reduction is a recognized surrogate marker correlating with delaying progression to kidney failure and has been used as an endpoint in IgAN clinical trials to support accelerated regulatory approvals 10 . US FDA submission for atrasentan in IgAN is on track for the first half of 2024.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Novartis presents latest Phase III Fabhalta® data in C3 glomerulopathy showing clinically meaningful and statistically significant 35.1% proteinuria reduction vs. placebo

  • Secondary endpoint data for estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) showed numerical improvement over 6 months vs. placebo 1 ; additional 6-month open-label data to be presented at a future medical meeting 2,3

  • Fabhalta showed a favorable safety profile with no new safety signals 1

  • C3G, an ultra-rare kidney disease caused by alternative complement pathway overactivation, progresses to kidney failure in ∼50% of patients within 10 years 4-7 ; currently there are no treatments approved for C3G 7-9

  • Fabhalta, an oral Factor B inhibitor of the alternative complement pathway, selectively targets the underlying cause of C3G 1 ; late-stage development program ongoing across several other rare diseases 10-13

Novartis today presented results from the 6-month, double-blind period of the Phase III APPEAR-C3G study of Fabhalta ® (iptacopan) at the late-breaking clinical trials session of the European Renal Association (ERA) Congress 1 . Patients treated with Fabhalta in addition to supportive care achieved a 35.1% (p=0.0014) reduction in proteinuria (as measured by 24-hour urine protein to creatinine ratio [UPCR]) at 6 months when compared to placebo on top of supportive care 1 . In many kidney diseases, proteinuria reduction is an increasingly recognized surrogate marker correlating with delaying progression to kidney failure 14,15 .

Fabhalta is an oral Factor B inhibitor of the alternative complement pathway being investigated in adult patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) 1-3 . Regulatory submissions, including to the FDA and EMA, for the adult C3G indication are planned for the second half of 2024.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Principal Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Principal Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of the 2024 Tetepisca Exploration Program

South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

Related News

Gold Investing

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of the 2024 Tetepisca Exploration Program

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

Oil and Gas Investing

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Releases 2024 Pine Point Mineral Resource Estimate: 49.5Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources Grading 5.52% ZnEq and 8.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Grading 5.64% ZnEq

Energy Investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

Tech Investing

HEMPALTA Introduces Biochar Derived from Industrial Hemp, Further Establishes Hemp Carbon Sequestration Activity, and Grants Stock Options

×