Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 7th, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the continuing maiden diamond drilling program on the Company’s Bazooka property in the Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec. Highlights include: •• From mid-December to date, eighteen holes have been completed on the Bazooka, comprising 3,810 metres. Assays are pending. •• 18 holes targeted the Cadillac ...

OPW:CA