Base Metals Investing News
Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 7th, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the continuing maiden diamond drilling program on the Company’s Bazooka property in the Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec. Highlights include: •• From mid-December to date, eighteen holes have been completed on the Bazooka, comprising 3,810 metres. Assays are pending. •• 18 holes targeted the Cadillac ...

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 7th, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on the continuing maiden diamond drilling program on the Company's Bazooka property in the Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Highlights include:

  • •• From mid-December to date, eighteen (18) holes have been completed on the Bazooka, comprising 3,810 metres. Assays are pending.

  • •• 18 holes targeted the Cadillac shear zone intersected prospective geology with a varying amount of quartz veining, brecciation and silicification, and quartz stockwork, with associated sulphides.

  • •• Significant flakes of visible gold were observed at in a Quartz vein shear zone within a silicified zone with 10% of black very fine fractured pyrite with trace of arsenopyrite. (See figures below)

  • •• A Quartz vein shear zone was intersected in hole OP-21-13 at a depth of approximately 150.60 metres down the hole.

  • •• This is the Company's first observation of visible gold in diamond drill core in the Cadillac shear zone. OP-21-13 was drilled to a depth of 220 metres.

Company President and Chief Executive Officer Blake Morgan commented, "The drilling progress, encouraging visual geology and the observation of visible gold in the core on the Bazooka Project are an excellent start to our maiden drill program. We are expediting the logging, core cutting, sampling, and assaying of the prospective zones. With 21 holes still to be drilled in this initial program, Opawica is very encouraged with what has been seen so far."

Bazooka Property

The Bazooka property occurs along one of the most prolific auriferous structures in the world, the Cadillac-Larder Lake break/fault. The Cadillac-Larder Lake break/fault, in part, marks the boundary between the Archean Abitibi sub province in the north and the predominantly metasedimentary Pontiac sub province south of the fault.

Gold mineralization on the property occurs within mixed, up to 60-metre-wide (estimated true width), strong quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists of sedimentary and ultramafic to mafic volcanic protoliths, respectively, and is referred to as the Main zone. The alteration and mineralization are spatially associated with the Cadillac-Larder Lake.

The break/fault zone is at the base and is characterized by up to two-metre-wide (estimated true width), strongly graphitic fault. The graphitic fault generally marks the contact between the sedimentary and ultramafic metavolcanic rocks.


Click Image To View Full Size

Structures and hydrothermal pathways were interpreted using the co-occurrence of selected exploration criteria in drill hole data. Interpreted prospective panels trend generally east-west with a steep dip to the north. They are constrained within the northern and southern borders of the Cadillac shear zone, a 150-metre-wide corridor of highly carbonate-chlorite-talc altered and schistosed ultramafic units, which form a Z-shape asymmetric drag fold in the area of the Bazooka historic mine.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 Visible gold in OP-21-13 @ 150.60 m depth

Derrick Strickland, P. Geo (OGQ No. 35402), is the qualified person for Opawica Explorations, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future

metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Opawica Explorations TSXV:OPW Copper Investing
OPW:CA
Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations

Overview

Eric Sprott, touted as a “Canada's biggest gold enthusiast," has injected somewhere between $200 and $300 million into the junior mining space in recent times. Sprott's investment strategy has recently shifted from investing in major mining companies towards investing in junior mining companies which he believes could provide him with big returns.

Sprott's investments may be of particular interest to investors considering the coattail investing strategy—this refers to mimicking the trades of well-known and historically successful investors to metaphorically 'ride the coattails' of respected investors in the hopes of realizing returns.

One company that Sprott has invested in recently is Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF), a Canadian junior mineral exploration and development company focused on Quebec and Newfoundland. The company is backed by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining industry and lead investors GoldSpot Discoveries (TSXV:SPOT,OTCQX:SPOFF) and Eric Sprott.

Opawica Explorations has strategically located projects near high-yielding mines in the gold-rich and mining-friendly Rouyn-Noranda camp in the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec and the Rogerson structural gold corridor in Newfoundland. The Abitibi gold belt is the world's largest mineral-rich greenstone geological belt and hosts more than 170 million ounces of produced gold while the Rogerson structural gold corridor is well-endowed in gold deposits and showings.

The company has three early-stage projects including Arrowhead, Bazooka and McWatters which have shown promising drill and sample results for significant high-grade gold mineralization. Opawica Explorations may have the potential to replicate the success of several high-yielding nearby mines including Agnico Eagle's Mouska, Yamana Gold's Wasamac and Yourbeau Resources Astoria.

The company is fully funded, having recently raised C$5.3 million in June 2021 through non-brokered private placement despite only seeking to raise C$4 million. As a result of this successful funding round, the company is fully equipped to extend drilling programs without financial constraints.

Opawica Explorations recently signed a service agreement with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. to assist in the exploration of its projects. The strategic partnership will maximize the chances of mineral discovery through the use of GoldSpot's proprietary technology and geoscience expertise. GoldSpot Discoveries has been granted a 0.5 percent NSR royalty on the Bazooka project and multiple royalty options on various projects.

Opawica Explorations is currently in the process of gaining permits in Quebec and prospecting the Newfoundland property. The company plans to begin drilling no later than October 2021 after sufficient geological assessments are completed on its properties.

Opawica Explorations' Company Highlights

  • Opawica Explorations is a Canadian junior mineral exploration and development company focused on identifying and acquiring gold in Quebec and Newfoundland.
  • Opawica Explorations has strategically located projects near high-yielding mines in the gold-rich and mining-friendly Abitibi gold belt in Quebec and the Rogerson structural gold corridor in Newfoundland.
  • The company has three early-stage projects including Arrowhead, Bazooka and McWatters which have shown promising drill and sample results for significant high-grade gold mineralization.
  • Opawica Explorations recently entered into a strategic partnership with GoldSpot Discoveries to assist in mineral exploration with its proprietary technology. GoldSpot Discoveries was granted a 0.5 percent NSR royalty on the Bazooka project and multiple royalty options on various projects as a result.
  • The fully-funded company is backed by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining industry and lead investors, Eric Sprott and GoldSpot Discoveries Corporation.

Opawica Explorations' Key Projects

Bazooka Project

The Bazooka project is located in the high-grade gold region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec on the Cadillac Larder Lake Break. The property spans 1200 hectares including seven kilometres of strike length. The project is contiguous to the south-western border of Yamana Gold's Wasamac gold property that has proven and probable mineral reserves of 1.8 million ounces of gold at 2.56 g/t. Additionally, the Bazooka property is directly west of the IAMGOLD Corporation option which has produced high grades in the past.

From 2003 to 2005, drilling on the Bazooka property yielded widespread gold mineralization from a few hundred ppb to as high as 316.23 g/t of gold over 1.0 m in a singular hole. In 2017, drilling and historical holes confirmed a wide gold zone extending from the west to east at 275 m deep.

The property is believed to host higher-grade gold and will be operated on in three phases. The first phase will consist of a review of drill cores to establish a more consistent lithological code. The second phase will consist of drilling to obtain additional results in the central part of the high-grade gold zone associated with the four mineralized gold zones outlined by previous workings. Lastly, the third phase will conduct a resource estimate, metallurgical testing and preparation of the resource estimate report.

Arrowhead Project

The Arrowhead project is also located in the high-grade gold region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec. The property is fully surrounded by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. which recently conducted a significant drilling campaign to the west and north of Arrowhead.

The Arrowhead project has a history of exploration and drilling work which includes 34.29 g/t of gold sampled in 1929. Previous drill holes on the property intercepted 40 gold-copper mineralized zones, enhancing the potential for quartz-carbonate auriferous veins associated with E-V trending on the shear zone, gold-rich VMS deposits and gold-rich polymetallic veins. Fine visible gold was seen throughout the historical drilling and on the surface including 4000 ppb of gold at 0.37 m depth.

The property is believed to host new mineralized veins as a result of previous exploration work that was conducted but the economic potential has not yet been proven.

McWatters Project

The MacWatters project is located in the Abitibi gold belt region of Quebec. The project is continuous to the Long Bars Zone Break, the Yourbeau Rouyn property and the Granada Gold property that contains a gold resource of 2.3 million ounces. The project is associated with quartz veins in deformation zones.

The property has a limited exploration history including an MMI survey, walking IP and soil sampling. Several gold showings have been identified both within and in the surrounding area including visible gold reported. Historical drill results done by Opawica Explorations include 7.79 g/t of gold over 3 metres.

The property is believed to host significant gold opportunities for the company.

Opawica Explorations' Management Team

Blake Morgan — CEO, Director

Blake Morgan has 15 years of experience in the mining industry including 10 years dedicated to the mining and natural resource sector in Australia working with Rio Tinto, BMA Metals (a subsidiary of BHP) and Santos Ltd. Gaining first-hand knowledge, culture and an understanding of mining operations, Morgan then made the move from Australia to Canada and has been instrumental in consolidating significant exploration land packages and financing their development for private resource exploration companies in British Columbia.

Sandra Wong — CFO

Sandra Wong is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 10 years of working experience with several TSX Venture Exchange- and Canadian Securities Exchange-listed companies in the area of financial reporting and company management.

Chris Reynolds — Director

Chris Reynolds has been investing in the natural resource sector for over 10 years. Delivering solutions for corporate structure, strategy and communications for small-cap juniors, Reynolds was an instrumental part in the incubation of Lithium Consolidated Mineral Exploration which went public on the ASX in 2017. He started his career at Longview Capital Partners in corporate development, then worked as an investment advisor at Mackie Research. He is currently the Founder of Progenitor Metals Corp.

Owen King — Director

Owen King has 20 years of experience in the financial markets and management consulting fields. King was employed at Mackie Research as an investment advisor focusing on venture capital financings. Since 2014, King has been working with public companies in business development and assisting with capital raises and IPOs. Before this, King was a management consultant working in the high-tech industry installing auditable quality management systems in small businesses.

Philippe Harvard — Director

Philippe Harvard has been involved in the mineral exploration industry since 2008 and is one of the principals of Investissements Gema Inc., a private company engaged in the purchase and sale of mineral properties in the Province of Quebec. Harvard is also the president of TelKel, an independent telecommunications company in the province of Quebec. Harvard is also the President of Cubicule Studio, a software engineering company.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Files Annual Audited Financial Statements for Recovation of Cease Trade Order

Opawica Files Annual Audited Financial Statements for Recovation of Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - January 28, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the " Company " or " Opawica ") announces that further to the news releases dated December 30, 2021 and January 14, 2022, it has completed the filing of its annual audited financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended August 31, 2021 (the "Annual Filings") under its SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com . Therefore, it expects the Company's Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") in respect of the delayed Annual Filings to be revoked by the securities regulators in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults in due course.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Explorations Reviews 2021 Achievements

Opawica Explorations Reviews 2021 Achievements

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

TheNewswire - December 29 th 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") reports a review of the 2021 exploration achievements to date.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Grants Stock Options

Opawica Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

TheNewswire December 23 rd 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") announces it has granted 495,000 stock options.

Keep reading... Show less
C3 Metals Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Jasperoide, Peru

C3 Metals Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Jasperoide, Peru

Testing High Potential Copper-Gold Porphyry and Stacked Skarn Targets

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a second and larger drill rig on site at Jasperoide, Peru. The new rig is set up on the first drill platform to test a high potential porphyry and stacked skarn copper-gold target delineated from recently acquired geophysical data coupled with 2021 drill results.

Keep reading... Show less
Latin Metals and Barrick Gold Corporation Enter into Earn-In Agreement for Exploration Projects, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

Latin Metals and Barrick Gold Corporation Enter into Earn-In Agreement for Exploration Projects, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has entered into an earn-in agreement (the " Earn-In Agreement ") with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation (" Barrick ") (TSX: ABX and NYSE: GOLD). Under the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Barrick has the right to acquire up to an 85% interest in the Company's Cerro Bayo, Cerro Bayo Sur and La Flora properties (the " Properties "), located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina (Figure 1). Barrick's earn-in right consists of an initial option (the " First Option ") to acquire a 70% interest in the Properties and a second option (the " Second Option ") to acquire an additional 15% (aggregate 85%) interest.

The Properties are currently subject to an underlying option agreement dated February 7, 2019, as amended (the " Underlying Option Agreement ") (see news release dated February 11, 2019), pursuant to which Latin Metals has the right to acquire an ultimate 100% interest in the Properties.

Keep reading... Show less
New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd.

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. (" New Media " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEME.P) announces that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated January 26 th 2022 with Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd. (" Hypersonix "), a private company incorporated under the laws of New South Wales, Australia, to effect an arm's length transaction that will result in a reverse takeover of New Media by Hypersonix (the " Proposed Transaction "). Trading in the common shares of New Media have been halted until such time as all required documentation has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") in connection with the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurances that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms set out below or at all.

Keep reading... Show less

Trilogy Metals Announces Approved Program and Budget for the Ambler Access Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") has formally approved the proposed plan and budget for the 2022 summer field season activities and services of up to $30.8 million for the Ambler Access Project ("Ambler Access Project" or "AAP").  The cost will be shared 5050 by AIDEA and Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32").  All amounts are in US dollars.

2022 Ambler Access Project Budget and Proposed Field Work

Keep reading... Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Significantly Expands the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Significantly Expands the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion of the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada (See map below). This project now consists of 150 contiguous claims totaling approximately 2,950 acres prospective for lithium right in the heart of the Clayton Valley in Nevada, which is currently home to the only producing lithium region in North America.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/112961_4ce7da8de49e1802_002.jpg

Clayton Valley Map

Keep reading... Show less
stock charts on two computer screens

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Bell Copper Up 180 Percent on Big Sandy Work

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) started February on shaky ground, but trended higher last Friday (February 4) to end the first trading week of the month in the green.

Adding almost 20 points from Thursday’s (February 3) closing level, the junior index moved to 856 an hour after the morning bell. Ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine continued to aid oil, with prices climbing to US$93 per barrel early on Friday, hitting a seven year high.

Gold was also on the rise last week after ending January below US$1,800 per ounce. The yellow metal moved as high as US$1,813 per ounce before pulling back to the US$1,805 range. After shedding 4 percent in 2021, gold is expected to see limited headwinds from interest rate hikes this year.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×