Nickelex Signs Definitive Agreement to Option in on Four Projects in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba
Nickelex Resource Corporation (TSXV: NICK) ("Nickelex" or the "Company") reports that it has signed a definitive agreement with CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. ("CanAlaska") on October 13, 2023, to earn up to an 80% interest in four projects, consisting of the Strong, Strong Extension, Moak North and Wilson Mineral Exploration Licenses in the Thompson Nickel Belt ("TNB"), Manitoba (the "Projects"). (See Figure 1)
The definitive agreement provides that Nickelex may earn:
- a 49% interest in the Projects by making a cash payment of $35,000, issuing 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") and incurring exploration expenditures of $2,000,000 over the first 2 years;
- an increased interest to 70% by making an additional cash payment of $50,000, issuing 7,500,000 additional Shares and incurring additional exploration expenditures of $3,500,000 by the end of the third year; and
- an increased interest to 80% by making an additional cash payment of $65,000, issuing 25,000,000 additional Shares and incurring additional exploration expenditures of $3,500,000 by the end of the fifth year. In the event any Share issuance would cause CanAlaska to become a new "Control Person" (as such term is defined in TSXV policies), then Nickelex will be required to obtain shareholder approval to same before issuing such Shares in accordance with TSXV policies. If shareholder approval is not received, Nickelex may then pay the outstanding obligation in cash in lieu of Shares based on the fair market value of the Shares at the time of payment.
The Company will also pay CanAlaska $3,000,000 after completing a positive feasibility study on the Projects (such payment may be satisfied in Shares at Nickelex's sole discretion, subject to shareholder approval in the event such issuance would cause CanAlaska to become a new Control Person).
This arm's length transaction is considered a Fundamental Acquisition under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The definitive agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
During the 49% and 70% earn-in stages, CanAlaska will be the operator of the Projects and will be entitled to charge an operator fee. Nickelex will have deciding voting rights on annual exploration programs while sole funding at the various option stages and will have the right to assume operatorship after successfully earning a 70% interest in the Projects.
After the successful completion of the last of the 49%, 70% and 80% earn-in stages, the parties will enter into a joint venture agreement, under which the parties will either co-contribute on a simple pro-rata basis or dilute on a pre-defined straight-line dilution formula. Any party diluting to a 10% interest will automatically forfeit its interest in the Projects and in lieu thereof will be granted a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Projects, half of which may be purchased by the other party at its sole discretion for $2,000,000 at any time prior to the commencement of commercial production.
An area of mutual interest will extend two km from the outer boundary of the four properties comprising the Projects, excluding all properties within such area that are currently held by CanAlaska.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5345/184223_f2105577f45a69ff_002full.jpg
The Projects, located 35 km north of Thompson, Manitoba, consist of four Mineral Exploration Licenses ("MEL"), the Strong, Strong Extension, Moak North and Wilson MELs, and cover an area of 30,283 hectares. The Projects are at the north end of the TNB and cover rock lithologies similar to host rocks of other major nickel deposits in the TNB. The Company is planning a $2 million exploration program over two non-contingent stages of exploration, an initial phase of $500,000 to refine drill targets by detailed ground geophysics, with a second phase 3,500 metres of 10 - 12 diamond drill holes at an estimated cost of $1,500,000.
Exploration on the Projects was initiated in the late 1950s, and to date, 139 diamond drill holes have been completed on the properties, with 126 holes drilled prior to 1980, and an additional 13 holes drilled in the early 2000s. Historical drillholes predominantly targeted EM anomalies associated with magnetic anomalies, and several holes successfully intersected the favourable Opswagan Group and several intersected rocks of the Pipe Formation. Sulphides are abundant in many holes, however, nickel bearing intersections were limited to 1 - 3 metre widths of 0.1 - 0.2% nickel. The geophysics completed in 1998 (EM and magnetics) and 2007 (VTEM) on the Strong MEL and subsequent interpretation has resulted in the identification of 14 high priority targets that have had only limited drill testing. Preliminary ground geophysics is required on these targets to detail and prioritize the drill sites. It is estimated that ground geophysics will establish 10 - 12 targets for drilling.
In summary, Nickelex is well-structured with an experienced geologic team, management group, and Board of Directors, and with an exciting portfolio of projects in the critical metal EV sector.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5345/184223_f2105577f45a69ff_003full.jpg
The Company also reports that it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase an aggregate 3,650,000 common shares. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of five years and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Nickelex is focused on large Class 1 Nickel Deposit Discoveries in Canada and delivering the critical metals needed to power future EV demands and continued stainless steel growth.
John R. Kerr. P. Eng., is the President and director of Nickelex Resource Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He has read and approves the technical content of this release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"John Kerr"
John Kerr, President, Nickelex Resource Corporation
For further information, please visit Nickelex's website at www.nickelexresource.com or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at corpdev@mnxltd.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the completion of the property transaction, the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for Nickelex Resource Corporation's projects, and the availability of financing for Nickelex Resource Corporation's projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Nickelex Resource Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
More Wide Nickel Intercepts Highlight Substantial Resource Upside
Multiple broad intersections of up to 117.9m of disseminated nickel sulphides
Nickel sulphide explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased to report further significant assay results received from drilling completed at its 100%-owned flagship Pulju project, situated in Northern Finland (Pulju, or the Project) within the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). The Company completed 28 diamond drill-holes for 15,432m as part of its maiden drilling program at the Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assays from seven (7) diamond drill-holes return further wide intersections of disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation, with discrete higher grade zones.
- Assay highlights:
- 117.9m @ 0.22% Ni from 4.1m incl 2m @ 0.60% Ni from 96m; and
- 98m @ 0.21% Ni from 216m; and
- 85m @ 0.22% Ni from 349m; and
- 95.9m @ 0.20% Ni from 442m incl 1.5m @ 0.86% Ni from 504m in HOT013.
- 103.2m @ 0.19% Ni from 37.55m in HOT019.
- 86.8m @ 0.22% Ni from 15.2m in HOT007.
- 72.4m @ 0.18% Ni from 126.4m; and
- 60.3m @ 0.16% Ni from 243.6m; and
- 33m @ 0.23% Ni from 425m incl 2m @ 0.50% Ni from 452m; and
- 42m @ 0.26% Ni from 472m incl 4.15m @ 0.58% Ni from 483m in HOT012.
- 32.5m @ 0.24% Ni from 103.5m incl 2m @ 0.53% Ni from 132m in HOT011.
- 117.9m @ 0.22% Ni from 4.1m incl 2m @ 0.60% Ni from 96m; and
- Partial leach assaying confirms the predominance of nickel sulphide in the assays received to date.
- Results confirm the vast nickel sulphide system at Hotinvaara and the potential for a substantial increase in the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Hotinvaara (133.6Mt @ 0.21% Ni, 0.01% Co).
- Hotinvaara Prospect represents just 2% of the total prospective mineralised belt within the broader Pulju Project.
- Assay results pending for an additional 14 drill-holes from the Phase 1 drilling program at Hotinvaara. Updated MRE scheduled for completion by the end of 2023.
New assays have been received for diamond drill-holes HOT007, HOT008, HOT009, HOT011, HOT012, HOT013 and HOT019, which targeted extensions to the current MRE and associated geophysical anomalies. Results have further confirmed and significantly expanded the footprint of disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation at the Hotinvaara prospect (Figures 1 and 2; Table 1). On the basis of the assays received to date and logging of all the completed drillholes, the Company is optimistic about the potential to substantially increase the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Hotinvaara, which currently stands at 133.6Mt @ 0.21% Ni, 0.01% Co1.
Figure 1. Collar plan showing Nordic’s drilling (green dots) and historical drilling (black dots). Drill-holes reported in this release highlighted in green text. Composite assay intersections highlighted (cut-off:>1,500ppm Ni-total; max. 6m internal dilution). Cross-sections A – A’, B – B’, C – C’, D – D’ and E – E’ see Figs. 3 – 7. Background image: TMI magnetics.
Management Comment
Nordic Nickel Managing Director, Todd Ross, said: “The maiden drill program at Hotinvaara is continuing to deliver outstanding results, with extremely wide zones of disseminated nickel mineralisation encountered in almost every hole drilled. The sheer scale and extent of the deposit is what stands out from these drillholes. HOT013 was a particular standout, intersecting multiple intervals of above cut-off nickel sulphide mineralisation over a cumulative thickness of 428m within 538m of surface.
“Also of note is the discrete higher grade zones, with grades of up to 0.86% Ni in HOT013. This shows the potential of the system to carry higher grades, and an encouraging sign for our ongoing exploration at Hotinvaara. If we can vector into larger accumulations of higher grade massive sulphides that are known to be present in the system, that will be a game-changer for the project.
“We are looking forward to receiving the balance of assays for the outstanding 14 drillholes over the next month. In the meantime, work has already started on the MRE upgrade, which we plan to complete by the end of this year.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
FPX Nickel
Overview
Nickel plays a vital role in electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing, a sector that sees rapid expansion year after year. Market research projects a growing nickel demand to reach 1.3 million metric tonnes per annum by 2030, as nickel content in electric vehicles increases to over 40 kilograms per car battery.
Despite its significant role in powering a global shift to greener energies, analysts also project an undersupply of nickel for the next several years due to decreasing production and a lack of new active mines. Mining companies operating high-grade nickel projects offer investors exposure to a market with great economic growth and success potential.One such company is FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX, OTXQB:FPOCF), focused on exploring and developing its wholly-owned advanced development-stage Tier 1 Baptiste project in the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company’s project developments demonstrate the Decar Nickel District’s potential to supply high-concentration nickel and cobalt sulfates suitable for the growing electric vehicle battery industry, as well as more traditional markets for nickel, such as stainless steel.
The Baptiste project leverages an existing 2020 PEA and mineral resource estimate. Together, these NI 43-101 compliant reports show the Baptiste project has the potential to become one of the world’s largest-scale, lowest-cost nickel producers. The positive geological interpretation of the Van target at the Decar Nickel District offers further blue-sky potential for the Baptiste project, potentially mimicking the successes of its geographic neighbors, such as New Gold’s (TSX:NGD, NYSEMKT:NGD) C$1.8 billion Blackwater Gold open-pit project.FPX Nickel released an updated mineral resource estimate for the Baptiste Nickel project incorporating results from 2021's in-fill drilling program and is based on a new geological modeling approach and newly improved dike model, all of which contribute to significantly improved Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) nickel grades. The 2022 mineral resource estimate includes total nickel and potential by-product elements, cobalt and iron. It reports a 6-percent DTR nickel grade increase in the indicated category and a 15-percent increase in the inferred category.
The Baptiste project presents FPX Nickel with the potential to produce refined nickel with a significantly lower carbon footprint than other sources of production in the global nickel industry. Recent leach testing of awaruite nickel concentrates produced from Baptiste achieved nickel recoveries of 98.8 percent to 99.5 percent in producing a high-purity chemical solution containing 69.4 to 70.1 g/L nickel.
FPX Nickel aims to build a carbon-neutral mining operation at the Baptiste project. In keeping with that goal, FPX Nickel, along with mining companies, such as Anglo American majority-owned (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) DeBeers, and the Government of Canada have co-founded a multi-university research program to study carbon capture and storage at mining sites.
The company completed a large-scale pilot test work, with results validating both the flowsheet and the 85 percent DTR nickel recovery assumed in the 2020 PEA. The company's current large-scale, three-phase metallurgical test work program, which has been ongoing since mid-2021, will conclude in the second quarter of 2023. The resulting dataset will support the completion of the Baptiste preliminary feasibility study.
Sufficient high-grade (> 65 percent nickel) awaruite concentrate was produced for downstream hydrometallurgical testing for the production of battery-grade nickel sulphate. The large-scale pilot test work validates the processing strategy for Baptiste, leveraging awaruite's ferromagnetism, high density, active surface properties, and very high nickel content.
Baptiste’s awaruite mineralization promotes a simple three-stage process and has the potential to be more efficient than the typical five-stage process required to convert sulphide and laterite ores into nickel sulphate. Rapid nickel extraction of more than 98 percent in 60 minutes is achieved under mild pressure leaching conditions with significantly lower equipment size/risk, power consumption, pressure and temperature requirements than typical high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) operations.
FPX Nickel’s management team consists of highly experienced capital markets and mining professionals, including Canadian Mining Hall of Fame member Dr. Peter Bradshaw, and veteran geologist Rob Pease.
Company Highlights
- FPX Nickel is a Canadian resource company focused on exploring and developing its wholly-owned advanced development-stage Baptiste nickel project in the Decar Nickel District, central British Columbia.
- The company favorably leverages low-cost operation and mining best practices. It operates one of the few major nickel deposits in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of British Columbia.
- The Baptiste property hosts high-grade nickel mineralization with low impurities and little to no sulfides. This production-quality asset has potential applications for direct feed to the stainless steel or the electric vehicle battery market, with recoveries coming in at 98.8 percent to 99.5 percent.
- FPX Nickel operates a tight share structure consisting largely of management and other strategic high net-worth and institutional shareholders at approximately 18.5 percent and 35 percent holding, respectively.
- Baptiste’s amended PEA highlights the project’s potential to be among the world’s lowest-cost nickel mines in operating costs and capital intensity.
- Baptiste offers a tremendous opportunity for lowering the carbon footprint of nickel
- Next Mine Consulting Ltd. prepared an updated mineral resource estimate for the Baptiste Project, which showed significant improvement in DTR nickel grade from the 2020 preliminary economic assessment (PEA) resource estimate. The current resource includes a 6-percent DTR nickel grade increase in the indicated category and a 15-percent increase in the inferred category
Key Project
Decar Nickel District - Baptiste Project
The Decar Nickel District covers 245 square kilometers and is 80 kilometers west of the Mt. Milligan mine, central British Columbia. The property hosts the highly prospective Baptiste nickel project, which has the potential to become the world’s best development-stage nickel project. The asset is accessible via logging and paved road, with railway and hydropower nearby.In February 2021, the company released results from initial field tests, demonstrating the potential for significant direct air carbon capture in the tailings on the property. “These exciting results mark an important step in our objective to develop Baptiste as the world’s first large-scale, carbon-neutral nickel operation,” commented FPX Nickel president and CEO Martin Turenne.
Baptiste hosts nickel-iron alloy mineralization, bulk-tonnage potential and open-pit nickel mining possibilities across its four primary targets. Exploration has also indicated resources at an average grade of 0.123 percent DTR nickel for 2.3 million tonnes and 391 million tonnes of inferred resources with an average grade of 0.115 percent DTR nickel.
Next Mine Consulting has been tasked to prepare an updated mineral resource estimate for the Baptiste project indicating a 6-percent DTR nickel grade increase in the indicated category and a 15-percent increase in the inferred category, a significant improvement in DTR nickel grade from the 2020 preliminary economic assessment (PEA) resource estimate.In September 2022, the company completed a 2,504-meter step-out drilling program at its Van target in the Decar Nickel District. The completed holes stepped out aggressively from the initial discovery area, testing the potential for nickel mineralization up to 1 kilometer west of the holes drilled in 2021. Results from this drilling program were incorporated in the updated mineral resource estimate for the Baptiste Nickel project with total nickel and potential by-product elements, cobalt and iron.
Management Team
Martin Turenne - President, CEO and Director
Martin Turenne is a senior executive with over 15 years of experience in the commodities industry, including over five years in the mining industry. He has extensive leadership experience in strategic management, fundraising, economic analysis, financial reporting, regulatory compliance and corporate tax. Turenne formerly served as CFO of First Point Minerals Corp. from 2012 to 2015 and in positions at KPMG LLP and Methanex Corporation. He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.
Andrew Osterloh - Vice-president, Projects
With more than 20 years in the industry, Andrew Osterloh is experienced in process engineering, plant metallurgy and project management. He was formerly the project director and head of studies for Fluor Canada, leading feasibility study work for large base metal assets. He was formerly project director and manager of studies for Fluor Canada, where he led feasibility studies for several large base metal assets in the Americas for Glencore, Freeport-McMoRan, Teck and Newmont. Osterloh is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in mineral process engineering from the University of British Columbia.
Felicia de la Paz - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Felicia de la started her professional career with KPMG LLP's audit practice in Vancouver, culminating with her role as a senior manager leading large teams in the execution of audit engagements for a variety of large and complex organizations across multiple industries. After joining Equinox Gold as the corporate controller in 2017, she was part of a core financial leadership team overseeing corporate accounting, financial reporting and system development, managing the successful integration of several new acquisitions across multiple jurisdictions, including both operating mines and large-scale development projects. She acted as the vice-president of finance for Vida Carbon, a carbon royalty and streaming company, and has more recently been providing financial and systems advisory services to public companies in the mining sector. She is a chartered professional accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of British Columbia.
J. Christopher Mitchell - Advisor
J. Christopher Mitchell is a business consultant with more than 40 years of experience in the mineral industry. He previously served as senior vice-president of Viceroy Resource, and executive vice-president and CFO of Orvana Minerals Corp. Mitchell holds an MBA and M.Sc. from the University of British Columbia and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia. He is also a director of Endurance Gold.
Dr. Peter M. D. Bradshaw - Chairman
Dr. Peter Bradshaw is a geologist with more than 45 years of international mineral exploration experience in over 30 countries with Barringer Research, Placer Dome, and Orvana Minerals. He is a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. Bradshaw’s key discoveries and project involvement include Porgera Gold Mine, Papua New Guinea; Kidston Gold Mine, Queensland, Australia; Misima Gold Mine, Papua New Guinea; Big Bell Gold Mine, Western Australia; Omai Gold Mine, Guyana; Decar Nickel Project, British Columbia, Canada; director of Aquila Resources; co-founder and first chairman of the Mineral Deposit Research Unit, University of British Columbia.
Rob Pease - Director
Rob Pease is a geologist with more than 30 years of experience in exploration, mine development and construction. He is the former CEO of Terrane Metals, acquired by Thompson Creek for C$650 million. Pease was also the former director of Richfield Ventures, acquired by New Gold for C$500 million. He is a director of Pure Gold Mining Inc. and Liberty Gold Corp.
William H. Myckatyn - Director
William Myckatyn is a mining engineer with more than 34 years of experience in the mining industry. Myckatyn is the founder and CEO of Quadra Mining Ltd. He served as chairman and subsequently co-chairman of Quadra FNX Mining until its takeover in 2012. Prior to this, Myckatyn was chairman, president and CEO of Dayton Mining Corp., where he led the restructuring and merger with Pacific Rim Mining Corp. He was the former president and CEO of Princeton Mining and Gibraltar Mines Ltd. For over 17 years, he worked for various operations controlled by Placer Dome Inc. and its associated predecessor companies, including four separate mines in Australia and the Philippines. He is a director of San Marco Resources and OceanaGold.
Peter Marshall - Director
Peter Marshall is a mining engineer with 30 years of experience in mine development and construction. Marshall was formerly VP of project development at New Gold and SVP project development at Terrane Metals. He has extensive mine development experience in central British Columbia, including completing the Blackwater gold project feasibility study and development, and early construction of Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine, acquired by Thompson Creek for C$650 million in 2010.
James S. Gilbert, - Director
James Gilbert has more than 30 years of investment and transaction execution experience, with more than 20 years focused on the international mining and metals industry. Gilbert held senior management positions with Rothschild, Gerald Metals Inc. and Minera S.A., a private mining investment company. His experience covers mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, off-take and specialty refining agreements, joint venture negotiations and strategic marketing. He was formerly director of AQM Copper Inc., acquired by Teck Resources in 2016.
Anne Currie - Director
Anne Currie is a recognized leader in the permitting of major Canadian mining projects, with over 30 years of experience in the private and public sector, including as a former senior partner with leading global consultancy Environmental Resources Management. She was British Columbia's chief gold commissioner, the chief regulatory authority for the Mineral Tenure Act., and has an exceptional track record in steering the environmental assessment and permitting processes for major mining projects in British Columbia, including for the KSM, Brucejack, Kemess Underground and Blackwater projects.
Dan Apai - Engineering Manager
Dan Apai has over twenty years of mining industry experience in civil engineering and engineering management over a diverse range of projects. In his previous role as a principal civil engineer for Fluor Canada, he led the study and detailed engineering works for numerous large-scale mining projects for clients including Teck, Newmont, BHP, First Quantum, Glencore, Josemaria Resources and Newcrest. Apai's technical expertise includes site layout, earthworks, water management, linear facilities (i.e., roads, powerlines, pipelines), and water supply systems – all elements that strongly influence the capital intensity, permitability, and operability of mining projects. Apai is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Western Australia.
Nordic Strengthens Operational Team in Finland with Key Appointments
Highly experienced operational team in place to advance the exploration and development of the flagship Pulju Nickel Project in Finland
Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of a highly experienced in-country operational team to help oversee and drive the next phase of exploration, growth and development at its flagship Pulju Nickel Project in Finland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 38-year mining veteran Vern Langdale appointed as Country Manager, Finland.
- Mr Langdale has extensive experience in Finland as Operations/Mine Manager with Nordic Gold Oy and Endomines Oy.
- His near-term focus will be logistics and management of upcoming exploration and drilling programs, building on the success of recent drilling and targeting both resource growth and new high-grade massive sulphide discoveries at Pulju.
- Highly experienced executive Pekka Tuomela appointed as Sustainability & ESG Manager, Finland.
- Mr Tuomela is exceptionally well-connected in the Finnish environmental and mining permitting regime and will drive Nordic’s ESG and stakeholder engagement strategy in Finland.
Vern Langdale has been appointed Country Manager and will be responsible for overseeing the Company’s operations in Finland. Pekka Tuomela will be responsible for overseeing and supporting Nordic’s sustainability and ESG strategy and stakeholder management in-country.
Country Manager, Finland – Vern Langdale
Vern Langdale is a mining veteran with 38 years of experience across a wide variety of roles in mining projects and mines from many countries. He studied mining engineering at the Camborne School of Mines in Cornwall, England and started his career working in gold mines in the Goldfields of Australia.
Over the last 17 years he has been involved with building and commissioning mines often in challenging and remote locations in China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. In 2018 he moved to Finland with Nordic Gold.
Prior to joining Nordic Nickel, Vern worked as Director, Operations for Endomines AB at its US and Finnish Operations, where he provided support in the re-start of its mining operations. He was also Mine Manager at the Nordic Gold in Finland. He was the Project Manager for Jac Rijk Al Rushaid in Saudi Arabia, where he coordinated the work of a multi-lingual and multi-national work force for the largest gold mining project of the Ma’aden Gold Group.
Vern will lead all of the Company’s operations and activities in Finland. His short-term focus will be to implement the next phase of exploration at Pulju, building on the successful maiden exploration program in 2023, with the dual focus of expanding areas of known mineralisation while also targeting high-grade massive sulphide zones. Vern will also manage the preliminary assessment of the Hotinvaara Nickel Mine Project, which includes the ongoing metallurgical test work program.
Vern will report to Nordic Nickel’s Managing Director and CEO, Todd Ross.
Sustainability & ESG Manager, Finland – Pekka Tuomela
Pekka has a Master of Science, Geology from the University of Oulu, Finland and an impressive career spanning over 20 years in exploration and mining projects in Finland and internationally, at all project phases. Pekka has a solid understanding of the Finnish environmental and mining permitting regime, mining ESIAs and associated ESG/CSR sustainability practices including stakeholder communication. In addition, Pekka advises on mineral intelligence and mineral economics policy and strategy matters.
Earlier in his career, Pekka worked at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK), AFRY (Pöyry) and Elementis (Mondo Minerals), working with exploration and mining companies as well as other industry players, in Finland and abroad. Pekka is dedicated to the promotion of the continuous sustainability improvement of the exploration and mining industry while at the same time providing much needed commodities for global markets.
Pekka will be responsible for the Company’s Sustainability and ESG strategy in Finland.
Management Comment
Nordic Nickel Managing Director, Todd Ross, said: “I am delighted to announce these key operational appointments in Finland. With Vern now leading our operations and Pekka managing our stakeholder engagement and sustainability strategy, we are in very good hands. Vern is a proven leader with 38 years of significant international mining experience including over 25 years in hard rock mining operations. I believe that Vern will be a strong support and leader for our exploration project team in our resource expansion phase in Finland, while Pekka has an impeccable track record in working with local stakeholders and managing all aspects of responsible and sustaining exploration activities.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Highly Prospective Exploration Licence Granted at Pulju Nickel Project, Finland
Grant of the Holtinvaara Licence substantially expands the prospective ultramaficfootprintanddiscoveryopportunitiesavailabletodrillatPulju
Nickel sulphide explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased to advise that a highly prospective new Exploration Licence (EL) at its flagship 100%-owned Pulju Project in Northern Finland (Pulju, or the Project) has now been granted.
- The Holtinvaara Exploration Licence (EL) at the Pulju Project, which covers a total area of 15km2, has been granted without objection.
- The newly-granted EL lies ~5km north-east of the 5km2 Hotinvaara EL, which has been the focus of Nordic’s maiden drilling program and hosts the current Mineral Resource of 133.8Mt at 0.21% Ni and 0.01% Co1.
- The Holtinvaara EL encompasses a continuation of the highly prospective ultramafic lithologies associated with the Mertavaara formation.
- The Mertavaara ultramafics are known to host disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation throughout the Pulju Belt2.
- Prospective ultramafics within the new EL coincide with prominent magnetic features identified by a high-resolution UAV magnetic geophysical survey3.
- The grant of the Holtinvaara EL substantially expands the discovery potential at Pulju, opening up an exciting new opportunity to further unlock the district-scale potential of the broader project area.
Pulju is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB) of Finland; 50km north of Kittilä, with access to world-class infrastructure, grid power, a national highway, an international airport and, most importantly, Europe’s only two nickel smelters.
The newly granted EL, known as Holtinvaara, is highly prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation and is three times the size of the Hotinvaara Prospect, which has been the focus of Nordic’s maiden exploration program and the Company’s resource development activities to date.
The new EL, which is shown in Figures 1 & 2, encompasses approximately 15km2 of exploration tenure and contains a continuation of the prospective Mertavaara Formation, which hosts the same mineralised ultramafic packages observed at Hotinvaara and across the CLGB.
This mapped continuation of the ultramafic packages within the Mertavaara Formation at Holtinvaara, is also coincident with a prominent magnetic feature/anomaly measuring approximately 2.5km x 1.9km (target “P5” in Figure 1). The P5 anomaly has similarities to the main magnetic anomaly that the Company has been drilling at Hotinvaara. Nordic is encouraged by the scale of the P5 anomaly and its potential to host both substantial accumulations of disseminated nickel sulphides and discrete, high-grade, massive sulphide lenses.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Upcoming Exploration and Development Work Program Outlined for Quebec Battery Metals Project
Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce an extensive work program planned over the next 12 months on its 100% owned Horden Lake and BAGB battery metals projects in Quebec, Canada.
- Up to 8,000 metre diamond drill campaign at Horden Lake commencing January 2024
- Targeting deposit grade increase by collecting Au, Ag, Pt and Co byproduct assay data not currently included in the 27.8mt at 1.49% CuEq JORC
- Targeting deposit tonnage increase by potentially extending mineralisation into open areas adjacent to, and below, the current resource envelope
- Resource update to following drilling and assay release through through Q2 2024.
- Downhole geophysical survey of the Horden Lake deposit, to be completed in January 2024.
- EM method to target massive sulphide bodies that sit outside the currently defined mineralised envelope, both at depth and along strike.
- Technique not used by prior operators, despite clear suitability.
- Results expected in time to support drill targeting.
- Deep geophysics at the BAGB Project during Q4 2023.
- Magnetotellurics (MT) selected as an ideal method to target deeper mineralised magmatic feeder systems below 300m overlooked by previous operators but considered highly prospective based on Pivotal’s geophysical reviews.
- Metallurgical testwork program for Horden Lake, commencing as early as Q4 2023
- Mineralogy, comminution and flotation testwork suite to optimise the flowsheet for recovery and payability and define parameters for use in future economic studies.
- Engineering and environmental studies to develop a robust and optimised long term execution plan for Horden Lake.
- The Company has $5.5m cash2, and consistent news-flow is expected as the Company executes its work programs across its properties.
Managing Director, Mr Fairhall said:
“We are poised to execute the largest and most comprehensive work program on our Canadian portfolio since acquisition. Shareholders can expect consistent news flow as we execute our strategy across our projects.
At Horden Lake we are looking to advance the project on all fronts. We already see clear potential for grade and tonnage improvements which drilling will target, and we are excited about potential for downhole geophysics to highlight further upside. In parallel we are ensuring we are well prepared with metallurgical, engineering, environmental data necessary to further advance the project.
At BAGB, we are making use of modern low-cost exploration techniques to target a discovery of scale. With exceptional grades of Ni-Cu-PGM already discovered in shallow gabbroic intrusions, your Company will target a broader intrusive magmatic complex believed to have acted as a feeder zone. The very high Ni-Cu-PGM grades seen in core provide encouraging potential for substantially more massive and semi-massive sulphide accumulations nearby which we will target with the planned MT survey."
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pivotal Metals,, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Blackstone Signs MOU with Arca: Seizing Carbon Capture Opportunity
Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Arca Climate Technologies Inc. (“Arca”).
Announcement Highlights
- Blackstone and Arca sign MOU to further investigate the carbon capture potential at Ta Khoa Project via carbon mineralisation and explore opportunities to utilise Arca’s carbon capture technologies within the Project,
- Studies indicate that passive CO2 capture is possible at a scale of kilo-tonnes of CO2 per year from the Project’s mine waste. This is significant compared to similar projects,
- In July 2023 the European Union Council declared from 18 February 2025, every industrial or electric vehicle battery on the EU market with a capacity of over 2 kWh will require a battery passport containing information on items including carbon footprint declaration1,
- Life Cycle Analysis has shown the Project is capable to produce a nickel product with one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry, with identified pathways to reduce the carbon footprint further with additional studies,
- Carbon mineralisation is one technology being considered to further reduce the Project’s carbon footprint.
Arca is developing a portfolio of carbon capture technologies to measure, maximise and monetise the carbon mineralisation potential of mine waste. Using its proprietary intellectual property, Arca helps its partners in the minerals industry to transform mine waste into an industrial-scale carbon sink, advancing the future of carbon-negative mining.
Blackstone continues its pursuit to be one of the greenest nickel producers in the world. Successful implementation of Arca’s proprietary intellectual property will enable Blackstone to further reduce the Company’s Ta Khoa Project’s (“TKP”) carbon footprint, allowing Blackstone to realise its Green Nickel™ vision and position the Company to meet the growing global demand for low carbon intensity battery raw materials.
Under the MOU, Arca and Blackstone agree to collaborate on the following:
- Blackstone and Arca will enter non-exclusive strategic relationship to further investigate the carbon capture potential at TKP via carbon mineralisation,
- Arca will expand on previous characterisation work which has indicated the Ta Khoa Project contains minerals such as brucite, known to be highly reactive to CO2 in air,
- Data collected from this engagement will inform future design considerations to maximise carbon mineralisation, further reducing TKP’s carbon footprint and providing a pathway to carbon-negative mining.
Figure 1: Arca scientists demonstrate how carbon dioxide mineralisation rates are measured on mine tailings. Photo: Taku River Tingit First Nation traditional territory, British Columbia, Canada
Significance of the Green Nickel™ strategy
Lower carbon emissions intensity has potential to add value to the Company and differentiate it from competitors in relation to its product offering. There is increasing global pressure on disclosing carbon emissions intensity within battery supply chains and their lifecycle. From 18 February 2025, every industrial or electric vehicle (“EV”) battery on the EU market with a capacity of over 2 kWh will require a battery passport (refer to https://www.circulor.com/battery-passport), containing information on items including a carbon footprint declaration as well as human rights and battery supply chain due diligence obligations throughout the battery value chain2.
As an example, Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, is setting the trend to provide transparency throughout the automotive industry by working with Circulor, a supply chain technology provider. With the partnership, Polestar and Circulor will track a wide range of raw materials. Consumers will be able to follow the journey thanks to Polestar’s Product Sustainability Declaration, which discloses carbon footprint and traced risk materials through labelling on the company website and in Polestar Spaces, setting a unique transparency precedent for the industry and an ambitious standard for the carbon tracking scheme within the battery passport3.
It is expected that this legislative environment will support and incentivise battery manufacturers to source raw materials from suppliers with demonstrated lower carbon emissions intensity in their supply chains, supporting demand and pricing for Ta Khoa Project’s nickel products.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
