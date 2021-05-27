Pharmaceutical

Organon Set to Join S&P 500; HollyFrontier to Join S&P MidCap 400; Service Properties Trust to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Organon & Co. will be added to the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, June 3 replacing HollyFrontier, which will be removed from the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 4 . HollyFrontier will replace Service Properties Trust in the S&P MidCap 400, and Service Properties Trust will replace Lannett Co Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open on June 4 . …

– Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) will be added to the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, June 3 replacing HollyFrontier, which will be removed from the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 4 .

HollyFrontier will replace Service Properties Trust (NASD:SVC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Service Properties Trust will replace Lannett Co Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open on June 4 . S&P 500 and 100 constituent Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) is spinning off Organon (NYSE: OGN) in a transaction expected to be completed post close on Wednesday, June 2 . Post spin-off, Merck will remain in the S&P 500 and 100 indices.  HollyFrontier has a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space. Lannett is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 3, 2021

S&P 500

Addition

Organon

OGN

Health Care

June 4, 2021

S&P 500

Deletion

HollyFrontier

HFC

Energy

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

HollyFrontier

HFC

Energy

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Service Properties Trust

SVC

Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Service Properties Trust

SVC

Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Lannett Co

LCI

Health Care

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

