– Gossan returned up to 0.52% nickel and up to 0.58% copper (XRF Niton) – Gossan extending over 115 meters (“m”) at surface by up to 25 m wide – Gossan returned up to 1.49 ounce per tonne (oz/t) of scandium – Exploration will proceed with airborne surveys . – Creation of a newly Quebec division 100% owned subsidiary Sama Resources Quebec Inc. (SRQ) where the claims are going to be domiciled.

Montréal, Quebec – TheNewswire – June 16, 2021 – Sama Resources Inc. (“Sama” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SME ) | ( OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to announce that it acquired a total of 370 explorations claims in the Outaouais region in the Province of Québec following the discovery at surface of a mineralised gossan at the 100% owned new project called Lac Brulé Nickel (“Ni”) – Copper (“Cu”) ( Gossans are highly ferruginous rock which is the product of the oxidation by weathering and leaching of a sulfide body: Elsevier Mineral Exploration 2013 ) . The gossan is exposed at surface over a strike length of 115 m and is part of a larger meta-gabbro/ultramafic unit that can be traced over more than 430 m of strike and 200 m of width.

“ This striking new discovery in the Province of Québec is opening-up a new chapter for Sama by showing our ability to discover new base metal districts in virgin territory ”, said Marc-Antoine Audet, CEO of Sama Resources Inc. M. Audet continued by saying that “G ossans of this type usually return low Ni and Cu values due to the intense surface leaching of the sulfide body. Results of up to 0.52% Ni and 0.58% Cu with the handheld portable XRF is therefore very significant (Figure 3). Assays of nine samples collected from the gossan (Table 1) report very high scandium tenors ranging between 1.25 and 1.49 oz/t. These very elevated scandium values are indicative of a gossan derived from sulfide accumulations within a meta-ultramafic system. Scandium of such high tenor reported with nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation is one of a first, if not the first, reported occurrence in the Province of Quebec”.

Similar types of surface gossan can be indicative of nickel and copper mineralisation at depth, as was the case for the discovery of the Voisey’s Bay Ni-Cu deposit in 1995 and the Lac Renzy Ni-Cu deposit in the 1950’s.

In April and May 2021, the Company launched the Lac Brulé Ni-Cu project with the acquisition of a total of 370 exploration claims in the Nivernais and Esgriseilles Townships located within a 5-hour drive north of Montreal (Figures 1 & 2). Dr. Audet (Ph.D. Geology) became aware of the potential of the entire area following his compilation for base metals of the Province of Québec performed in the late 1980’s while working for Falconbridge. On the eastern edge of the large deformation pattern outlined by regional airborne magnetic data (Figure 1) is the small Renzy Ni-Cu mine. The Renzy Ni-Cu mine operated from 1969 to 1972, selling Ni & Cu concentrate to Falconbridge in Sudbury, Ontario.

Using data available on GESTIM (the Province of Quebec’s Exploration & Mining public database), showing an excellent combination of magnetic and gravity responses and, more importantly, Sama’s own base metal index, Sama staked the entire potential area (Figure 2).

During the initial field investigation, aimed at validating Sama’s base metal index, the Company discovered a new gossan and its meta-gabbro/ultramafic host. The gossan was discovered exactly at the location predicted by the index.

A 700 line-kilometre magnetometer and radiometric drone survey will be performed shortly over the prime area for exploration and will be conducted by the Montréal-based Helios UAV. The Company is targeting possible accumulations of Ni and Cu mineralisation at depth that could be of similar nature to the nearby Renzy mine Ni-Cu mineralisation and to other well-known Ni-Cu deposits in Québec and Labrador.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Lac Brulé Ni-Cu project, Province of Quebec, Canada. Vertical gradient magnetics (left) and Ni showings/occurrences in Québec (right).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Lac Brulé Ni-Cu project. exploration claims forming 1 large block surrounding the initial 19 claims taken in May 2020 and own by Dr. Audet, and a smaller block (block SE) south-west of the old Renzy Mine. The vertical gradient of gravity anomaly and the first derivative of the gradient magnetometer are shown in background.

Table 1: Assay results for nine samples collected at the gossan at surface. Sulfur (S) is showing that the gossan is derived from a sulfide body, Cu is up to 0.15% even after leaching and Sc ranging between 1.25 oz/t to 1.49 oz/t is highly significant, indicating a sulfide body derived from a meta-ultramafic protore. Percentages and oz/t were calculated from ppm divided by 10,000 for % and 32 for oz/t.



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size

Readers are invited to view the updated Corporate Presentation showing exploration progress at all our properties: https://samaresources.com/i/pdf/Sama_Corporate_Presentation.pdf

Assaying for the nine samples was performed by Activation Laboratories Inc (Actlab) in Ancaster, Ontario, Canada. Samples were analysed using Fire Assay finish ICPOES for gold and INAA/total digestion finish ICPOES for the other elements.

ABOUT SAMA RESOURCES INC.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa and now in Canada.

In Côte d’Ivoire only, Sama, has a strategic partnership to develop the Samapleu-Yepleu nickel-copper-palladium project with Ivanhoe Electric (previously HPX) in which entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama’s website at http://www.samaresources.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

SAMA RESOURCES INC./RESSOURCES SAMA INC.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO

Tel: (514) 726-4158

OR

Mr. Matt Johnston, Corporate Development Advisor

Tel: (604) 443-3835

Toll Free: 1 (877) 792-6688, Ext. 5

