OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF), a Canadian company advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver North American nickel to the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Canada Nickel Company Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CNIKF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com . Canada Nickel Company home market listing is the TSX Venture Exchange where its shares will continue to trade under the symbol CNC.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Mark Selby , Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Nickel stated, “We are pleased to graduate to the OTCQX as we expand our U.S. retail and institutional investor base following the recently filed Preliminary Economic Assessment for our wholly-owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Timmins, Ontario . We continue to aggressively advance Crawford , with completion of a feasibility study scheduled for release in mid-2022, to help position Canada Nickel to be able to deliver North American nickel supplies required over the next decades to meet strong demand growth from the stainless steel and electric vehicle markets.”

About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZeroCobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins – Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby , Chair and CEO

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Phone: 647-256-1954

Email: info@canadanickel.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

