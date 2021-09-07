Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the initiation of research coverage on Talon Metals Corp. . The initial report is titled, “High Grade Nickel Deposit in the USA to Meet Strong Demand for Battery Production”. Talon Metals is developing the Tamarack Project in Minnesota.Report excerpt: “There has been a significant shift in the integration of environmental, social, and governance factors into investment …

Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the initiation of research coverage on Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO). The initial report is titled, “High Grade Nickel Deposit in the USA to Meet Strong Demand for Battery Production”. Talon Metals is developing the Tamarack Project in Minnesota.

Report excerpt: “There has been a significant shift in the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into investment decision-making. These factors are always big concerns for any mining project, and it is getting even bigger due to the increased awareness. The Tamarack Project is ideally positioned to minimize its carbon footprint. Currently, most mining companies only consider their carbon footprint from ore to concentrate; however, going forward, it is expected that future customers, particularly within the EV market, will demand a full life cycle assessment (from mine to finished product) and all attempts to minimize carbon footprint be undertaken from mine to EV. The Tamarack Project is endeavoring to have the lowest carbon footprint of all known Ni projects globally when producing green nickel.”

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital’s portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

There is no charge for portal access. Serious investors and other interested parties are encouraged to download the report.

About Talon Metals Corp.

Talon Metals is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in Minnesota, USA, comprised of the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment fund, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosures: The analyst and affiliated companies do not hold any positions in the Talon Metals Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95596