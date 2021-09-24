Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Couloir Capital is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ). The report is titled, “Short Term Turbulence with Hugh Upside in One of the Biggest CopperGold Mines in the World.”
Report Excerpt: Copper is the most cost-effective conductive material, and it sits at the heart of the energy transition progress and industrial growth. Investing in a copper / gold project provides a long position in the energy transition towards renewable energy including Electric Vehicle (EV) growth and industrial growth with a put option. The strike price of the put option is correlated with the percentage of the revenue that comes from gold.
The report is available for download via portal link: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal
About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Turquoise Hill (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) is an international mining company focused on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill’s ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC; the remaining 34% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity.
About Couloir Capital Ltd.
Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource sector along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd.
For further information, please contact:
Robert Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.
Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com
Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies hold shares in the Turquoise Hill.
