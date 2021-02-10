Chilean Metals Inc is pleased to announce two initiatives to broaden awareness for the company in the investment community. It has begun trading on the OTCBB under the symbol CMETF and launched a “CEO Verified” Discussion Forum on AGORACOM. The forum will serve as the Company’s primary social media platform to interact with both shareholders and the broader investment community in a fully moderated environmentThe …

Commences Trading on OTCBB- CMETF

Launches AGORACOM Online Marketing And “CEO Verified” Discussion Forum As Primary Investor Social Media Discussion Platform

Chilean Metals Inc (TSXV:CMX) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce two initiatives to broaden awareness for the company in the investment community. It has begun trading on the OTCBB under the symbol CMETF and launched a “CEO Verified” Discussion Forum on AGORACOM. The forum will serve as the Company’s primary social media platform to interact with both shareholders and the broader investment community in a fully moderated environment

The Chilean Metals HUB is live and can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/ChileanMetals

Chilean will also receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise brand awareness of the Company among small-cap investors. AGORACOM is the only small-cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR Chilean Metals MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

AGORACOM “CEO Verified” provides the first-ever identity verification of small-cap executives on a finance platform. For the first time ever, small-cap CEOs and other company officers can post or communicate within a discussion forum without the risk of impersonation. As the ultimate influencers of their own companies, “CEO Verified” Forums create unmatched levels of engagement between companies and investors that have long desired civilized, constructive, and factual conversation.

Posts to AGORACOM are shareable on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, which provides Management with one-click sharing of valuable content to these social media platforms, with automatic links back to AGORACOM for civilized investor engagement.

There are no log-in requirements for investors to visit the forum, read posts, and share company posts with their networks on other platforms. Investors wishing to post questions, comments and interact with company officers can quickly log-in using their Facebook or LinkedIn accounts, or create an anonymous new user account.

The Chilean Metals Forum can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/ChileanMetals/forums/discussion

VERIFIED CHILEAN OFFICER AT LAUNCH

Terry Lynch, CEO

Terry Lynch, Chilean CEO stated, “As a small public company, the onus is on us to make sure investors are aware of the unique investment opportunities presented in Chilean Metals. We have a transformative year with the two acquisitions we made and I am sure most shareholders and investors are not aware of the very real near term potential the acquisition of the Golden Ivan project in BC’s famed Golden Triangle and the very exciting Battery Metal play (NISK) we acquired in James Bay. Social media participation is very important for growth companies such as ours and AGORACOM forums are purpose-built to facilitate intelligent discussion without the nonsense that plagues other such sites. I encourage everyone to read and participate in our CEO Verified Discussion Forum to create a great, vibrant, and constructive discussions for the long-term benefit of everyone. “

George Tsiolis, AGORACOM Founder stated:

“I am honored to welcome Terry and Chilean Metals to Agoracom. Terry is a superb advocate for Junior Mining in the movement to stop predatory short selling with his Save Canadian Mining Initiative. Chilean Metals has tremendous projects poised to provide tomorrow’s generation with the metals needed today. I look forward to supporting Terry and Chilean as the world catches on to their tremendous potential.”

Term and Compensation

TERM: January 31, 2021 – January 31, 2022

FEES: $CDN 75,000 + HST To Be Paid Via Shares For Services Under TSX Venture Policy 4.3 (Section 5)

$15,000 + HST Shares For Services upon commencement January 8, 2021 for setup and creation of:

Custom HUB Verified CEO + Other Officers and/or Staff Profile Page Advertising Modules (Banner, Skyscraper, Social Media Badges); Custom Zoom Background Multimedia Marketing Materials; Messaging (Short, Medium, and Long) Marketing Plan $15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of the third month April 8, 2021

$15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of the sixth month July 8, 2021

$15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of ninth month October 8, 2021

$15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of term January 31, 2022

Per TSX Venture Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to the advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on each date above.

Share issuances to AGORA under this Shares For Services Agreement should be effected pursuant to the “consultant exemption” contained in Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions. To qualify as a consultant with this exemption, the consultant must be engaged to provide services to the issuer, pursuant to a written contract, other than services provided in relation to distribution and must spend a significant amount of time and attention on the affairs and business of the issuer. Each issuance shall be subject to a 4-month hold period.

About Chilean Metals Inc.

Chilean Metals is a Canadian junior exploration company focusing on high-potential copper, gold, and battery metal prospects in Chile and Canada.

Chilean Metals is the 100-per-cent owner of five properties comprising over 50,000 acres strategically located in the prolific iron-oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile. It also owns a 3-per-cent NSR royalty interest on any future production from the Copaquire copper-molybdenum deposit, recently sold to a subsidiary of Teck resources Inc. Under the terms of the sale agreement, Teck has the right to acquire one-third of the 3-per-cent NSR for $3-million at any time. The Copaquire property borders Teck’s producing Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile’s first region.

Chilean Metals has completed the acquisition of the Golden Ivan project in the heart of the golden triangle. The golden triangle has reported mineral resources (past production and current resources) in total of 67 million ounces of gold, 569 million ounces of silver and 27 billion pounds of copper. This property hosts two known mineral showings (gold ore and magee), and a portion of the past-producing Silverado mine, which was reportedly exploited between 1921 and 1939. These mineral showings are described to be Polymetallic veins that contain quantities of silver, lead, zinc, plus/minus gold and plus/minus copper.

The Nisk project comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Chilean is focused on expanding its current high-grade nickel copper PGE mineralization historical resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, identifying additional high-grade mineralization and developing a process to potentially produce nickel sulphates responsibly for batteries for the electric vehicles industry.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

