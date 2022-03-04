Pharmaceutical Investing News
Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Caroline Litchfield will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Cowen's 42nd Annual Health Care Conference. The conversation will take place Monday, March 7, at 12:50 p.m. ET.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen108/mrk/1859058 .

About Merck

For over 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

Media:
Melissa Moody
(215) 407-3536

Julie Cunningham
(617) 519-6264

Investor:
Peter Dannenbaum
(908) 740-1037

Steve Graziano
(908) 740-6582

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, will be presenting BriaCell’s unique and effective immunotherapy approach at the conference, focusing on the biomarkers noted to date in determining clinical benefit in advanced stage breast cancer.

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Love Pharma Updates Microdoz Proposed Acquisition with Global Leader in Psychedelic Research

Love Pharma Updates Microdoz Proposed Acquisition with Global Leader in Psychedelic Research

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to announce updated details on the proposed Microdoz Therapy acquisition (originally announced in a press release on November 23, 2021), whereby Microdoz has engaged exclusively with researchers at Johns Hopkins University, the top psychedelic center in the World, located in the eastern United States, to conduct a landmark study into the potential of psilocybin assisted treatment of cannabis use disorder. The company looks forward to working with the university and research experts on the study and, ultimately, licensing and commercializing the intellectual property developed by the landmark study

"This is a significant opportunity to develop treatments with efficacy for people who are today subject to Cannabis Use Disorder and those who will become subject to it in the future," said Mr. Zach Stadnyk, Love Pharma CEO. "The U.S. cannabis industry is forecast to surpass $41 billion by 20252, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse has released research suggesting 9% - 30% of people using cannabis may develop cannabis use disorder3, so we see an opportunity where Love can help people facing this disorder along with our research partners, while at the same time developing a lucrative market for treatment that will benefit our shareholders."

Pfizer Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Candidate for the Prevention of RSV in Infants from Birth up to Six Months of Age by Active Immunization of Pregnant Women

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, PF-06482077 or RSVpreF, received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for prevention of RSV-associated lower respiratory tract illness in infants from birth up to six months of age by active immunization of pregnant women.

The FDA decision is informed by the results of the Phase 2b proof-of-concept study of RSVpreF (NCT04032093), a global, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study that assessed the safety and immunogenicity of RSVpreF in healthy pregnant women ages 18 through 49 years old, who were vaccinated between 28- and 36-weeks gestation, and their infants. Pfizer will publish outcomes from this clinical trial at a future date.

"Today's decision is a pivotal next step in our path towards potential regulatory approval for our maternal RSV vaccine candidate and is an important milestone in our efforts to help address the detrimental impact RSV disease has on infants," said Kathrin U. Jansen, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research & Development at Pfizer Inc. "If approved by the FDA, this maternal immunization has the potential to be the first vaccine candidate to help protect infants in their vulnerable first months of life from disease caused by this highly-contagious virus. We look forward to our ongoing dialogue with the FDA to accelerate the development of our maternal RSV vaccine candidate."

The FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to expedite the development and review of drugs and vaccines that are intended to treat or prevent serious conditions and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug or vaccine may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy on a clinically significant endpoint(s). 1 This decision follows the FDA's November 2018 decision to grant Fast Track status to RSVpreF. Fast Track status is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new drugs and vaccines intended to treat or prevent serious conditions and address a medical need. 2

Burden of RSV
RSV is a contagious virus and a common cause of respiratory illness. 3 The virus can affect the lungs and breathing passages of an infected individual and can be potentially life-threatening for young infants, the immunocompromised, and older adults. 4,5,6,7 In the United States alone, approximately 2.1 million outpatient visits and 58,000 hospitalizations occur each year among children younger than five years old. 8,9 For older adults in the U.S., RSV infections account for approximately 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths each year. 10 There is no vaccine to prevent RSV, and the medical community is limited to offering only supportive care for those with the illness.

About RSVpreF
Pfizer's investigational RSV vaccine candidate builds on foundational basic science discoveries including those made at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which detailed the crystal structure of a key form of the viral fusion protein (F) that RSV uses to attack human cells, prefusion F. The NIH research showed that antibodies specific to the prefusion form were highly effective at blocking virus infection, suggesting a prefusion F-based vaccine may confer optimal protection against RSV. After this important discovery, Pfizer tested numerous versions of the viral protein, and identified those that elicited a strong anti-viral immune response in pre-clinical evaluation. The vaccine candidate is composed of two preF proteins selected to optimize protection against RSV A and B and is currently being evaluated in ongoing late-stage human trials.

In April 2020, positive top-line results were achieved for a Phase 2b proof-of-concept study of RSVpreF, which evaluated the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of RSVpreF in vaccinated pregnant women ages 18 through 49 and their infants. Pfizer will publish outcomes from this clinical trial at a future date.

In June 2020, Pfizer announced the initiation of a multicenter, international Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT04424316) evaluating the efficacy, immunogenicity and safety of RSVpreF when administered to pregnant women to help protect their babies from the disease after they are born. This study remains ongoing, but Pfizer expects the trial to readout in the first half of 2022 (1H22) and will seek to present and publish the results of MATISSE ( MAT ernal I mmunization S tudy for S afety and E fficacy) at a later date.

In September 2021, Pfizer announced the initiation of RENOIR ( R SV vaccine E fficacy study i N O lder adults I mmunized against R SV disease), a Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT05035212) evaluating the efficacy, immunogenicity and safety of a single dose of RSVpreF, in adults ages 60 years or older. Top-line data for the trial are expected in 1H22, and Pfizer will seek to present and publish the results at a later date. The initiation of this trial followed the company's July 2021 update on a Phase 2a study evaluating the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of RSVpreF in a virus challenge model in healthy adults 18 to 50 years of age. The results of the study supported proceeding to Phase 3.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News , LinkedIn , YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer .

DISCLOSURE NOTICE:
The information contained in this release is as of March 2, 2022. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate (RSVpreF), including its potential benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when biologic license applications may be filed in any jurisdictions for RSVpreF for any potential indications; whether and when any such applications may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether RSVpreF will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of RSVpreF; uncertainties regarding the ability to obtain recommendations from vaccine advisory or technical committees and other public health authorities regarding RSVpreF and uncertainties regarding the commercial impact of any such recommendations; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com .

Dr. Julie L. Gerberding to Retire from Merck

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Dr. Julie L. Gerberding, chief patient officer and executive vice president, population health and sustainability, will be retiring from Merck in May 2022. Earlier today, the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) announced that Dr. Gerberding will become CEO of the FNIH on May 16.

"Julie's accomplishments during her 12 years with Merck will have an impact on our company, our communities and the patients we serve that extends well beyond her tenure with us," said Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck. "Julie embraced and embodied Merck's commitment to patients and to our purpose to save and improve lives. Julie has been instrumental in developing our environmental, social and governance strategy, which will enable Merck to continue our exemplary legacy of being a force for good in the world. I am grateful to her for her leadership and for her many contributions to our company and global health."

Phase 3 CLOVER Trial for Pfizer's Investigational Clostridioides Difficile Vaccine Indicates Strong Potential Effect in Reducing Duration and Severity of Disease Based on Secondary Endpoints

  • Pre-specified secondary endpoint showed 0-11 vaccine to placebo case split for medically attended C. difficile infection (CDI), corresponding to 100% vaccine efficacy
  • Median CDI duration was 1 versus 4 days and mean duration was 3 versus 16 days comparing vaccine to placebo, corresponding to a 75% and 80% reduction in disease episode, respectively, in vaccinated people
  • Vaccine was very well tolerated and showed a favorable safety profile
  • Trial did not meet its pre-specified primary endpoint of prevention of primary CDI, however, for all CDI cases recorded at 14 days post dose 3, vaccine efficacy was 49%, 47% and 31% up to 12 months, 24 months and at final analysis, respectively
  • Company evaluating next steps for C. difficile vaccine program in coordination with regulatory agencies

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced results from the CLOVER trial ( CLO stridium difficile V accine E fficacy T R ial), a pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating its Clostridioides difficile ( C. difficile ) vaccine candidate (PF-06425090) in the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI). Initial analyses of two protocol defined secondary endpoints indicated a highly favorable benefit in reducing CDI severity and 100% vaccine efficacy in preventing medically attended CDI, although the trial did not meet its pre-specified primary endpoint of prevention of primary CDI. Safety reviews indicated that the investigational vaccine was safe and well tolerated.

"We are encouraged by the promising potential benefit observed against more severe C. difficile infection, as a large portion of cases lead to extended diarrhea episodes that can require hospitalization," said Kathrin U. Jansen, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research & Development, Pfizer. "We will evaluate next steps for our program in coordination with regulatory agencies. We are grateful to everyone who made the CLOVER study possible, including the study investigators and the trial participants for their contribution to this important research."

Biohaven and Pfizer Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for Migraine Treatment

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion for rimegepant, a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist, recommending the 75 mg dose of rimegepant (available as an orally dissolving tablet) for marketing authorization for both the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults who have at least four migraine attacks per month.

KEYTRUDA® Plus LENVIMA® Approved in Japan for Radically Unresectable or Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma

Results From CLEAR/KEYNOTE-581 Showed KEYTRUDA Plus LENVIMA Significantly Reduced the Risk of Disease Progression or Death by 61%, With a Median Progression-Free Survival of Nearly Two Years Versus Nine Months for Sunitinib

KEYTRUDA Plus LENVIMA Now Approved in Japan for Two Types of Cancer

