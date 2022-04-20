Pharmaceutical Investing News

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Joseph Romanelli will lead Human Health International, and join Merck's Executive Team, effective August 1, 2022. He will report directly to Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck. As previously announced, Arpa Garay leads Human Health Global Marketing, and Jannie Oosthuizen leads Human Health U.S., both also reporting to Davis.

"Joe's remarkable track record of driving growth, unwavering commitment to keep patients at the center, deep knowledge of the global competitive landscape and passion for Merck's purpose to save and improve lives make him the ideal leader for our growing and expansive international Human Health business," said Mr. Davis. "I'm excited to welcome Joe back to Merck, and I am confident that our company and stakeholders will greatly benefit from his leadership, delivery and contributions."

In this role, Romanelli will have P&L responsibility for Merck's $22 billion international human health business and lead a team of 14,000 colleagues in more than 75 markets outside of the U.S.

Romanelli returns to Merck after serving as chief executive officer of JiXing Pharmaceuticals, a China-based biopharmaceutical company, since 2021. From 2016 through 2021, Romanelli led Merck's business in China, based in Shanghai. During his tenure, Merck was one of the fastest growing multinational pharmaceutical businesses in China and China became Merck's second-largest market. Romanelli joined Merck in 1996 and served in a variety of strategic and operational roles with increasing responsibility and scope. Romanelli received his undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware and his Master's in Business Administration from Fordham University's Gabelli School of Management.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

Media Contacts:
Melissa Moody
(215) 407-3536

Johanna Herrmann
(617) 216-6029

Investor Contacts:
Peter Dannenbaum
(908) 740-1037

Steve Graziano
(908) 740-6582

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, will be presenting BriaCell’s unique and effective immunotherapy approach at the conference, focusing on the biomarkers noted to date in determining clinical benefit in advanced stage breast cancer.

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2022 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-866-575-6539 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-794-2551 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 4741373 and it will be available until Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Pfizer Invites Shareholders to Attend Virtual-Only 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 28

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that its shareholders and the general public are invited to access its virtual-only 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 28, 2022. We have designed the virtual Annual Meeting to ensure that our shareholders who attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting will be afforded comparable rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting.

Beginning today, shareholders can find additional information on accessing and registering for the virtual meeting at www.meetnow.global/MWPVZT2 . On the day of the Annual Meeting, shareholders may begin logging into the virtual meeting platform at 8:45 a.m. EDT using either the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or the notice that was previously received. Only shareholders who log into the meeting using a control number will have the ability to ask questions or vote during the live meeting.

Health Canada Approves KEYTRUDA® for the treatment of adult patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, and then continued as monotherapy as adjuvant treatment after surgery

Approval Based on Data from Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 Trial

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada today announced that Health Canada has granted approval for KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as a treatment for adult patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment and then continued as monotherapy as adjuvant treatment after surgery. 1 This approval is based on the results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial, which demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in event-free survival (EFS) and pathological complete response (pCR) rate among patients. 1

Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Data Demonstrating High Immune Response Following a Booster Dose of their COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 5 Through 11 Years of Age

  • Data from a subanalysis of 30 sera from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of children 5 through 11 years of age show a 36-fold increase in SARS-CoV-2 Omicron neutralizing titers following a booster (third) dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
  • In the Phase 2/3 clinical trial with 140 children a booster (third) dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies by 6-fold against the SARS-CoV-2 wild-type strain in this age group
  • Companies plan to submit these data to U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the coming days with additional submissions to other regulatory agencies worldwide to follow

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced positive results from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of a 10-µg booster (third) dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in healthy children 5 through 11 years of age. These data demonstrate an increase in SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant and wild-type strain neutralizing titers following a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine compared to two doses. These data reinforce the potential function of a third dose of the vaccine in maintaining high levels of protection against the virus in this age group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413006077/en/

Merck Announces U.S. FDA has Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for V116, the Company's Investigational 21-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, for the Prevention of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease and Pneumococcal Pneumonia in Adults

V116 Designed to Target Serotypes that Account for 85% of all Invasive Pneumococcal Disease in Individuals Aged 65 and Over in the United States as of 2019 1

Phase 3 Clinical Trials for V116 to be Initiated in 2022

Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for MYFEMBREE® for the Management of Moderate to Severe Pain Associated with Endometriosis

Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced today an update on the Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for MYFEMBREE® (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis.

In accordance with the ongoing review of the application, on April 6, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided notice to the companies that the agency identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and/or post-marketing requirements and commitments at this time. The FDA did not provide additional detail. The FDA noted that the letter does not reflect a final decision on the pending sNDA and that the application is still under review.

