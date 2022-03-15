Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that it will stop the Phase 3 KEYLYNK-010 trial investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with LYNPARZA, a PARP inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who progressed after treatment with chemotherapy and either abiraterone acetate or enzalutamide. Merck is ...

MRK