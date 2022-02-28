Copper Investing News
TSX: LUN) Lundin Mining Corporation reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 872,556 to 736,628,510 common shares with voting rights as at February 28, 2022 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from February 1, 2022 to date is a ...

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 872,556 to 736,628,510 common shares with voting rights as at February 28, 2022 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from February 1, 2022 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 28, 2022 at 17:00 Eastern Time .

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c6065.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin Mining LUN:CA LUNMF Copper Investing
LUN:CA,LUNMF
Opawica Explorations

Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" and Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Provides Activity Update and Commences Drill Program at Maria Luisa

Altiplano Provides Activity Update and Commences Drill Program at Maria Luisa

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a surface and underground delineation and exploration diamond drill program and provide a general activity update at its Maria Luisa project, located 100 km north of La Serena within the Atacama Region in Incahuasi, Chile.

Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" & Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" & Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 28, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" and Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" and Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.

Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less

Ivanhoe Mines Announces Exceptional Results of Independent 2022 Feasibility Study for Tier-one Platreef Palladium, Rhodium, Nickel, Platinum, Copper and Gold Project in South Africa

Platreef ranks as world's largest precious metals deposit under development

Phase 1 mine in construction, advancing towards first production in Q3 2024

Keep reading... Show less

Northern Dynasty: Economic Contribution Assessment Study for Alaska's Pebble Project Shows Project Could Support Thousands of Jobs and Billions of Dollars of Economic Impact Annually While Reducing the Need for the U.S. to Import Copper to Meet its Green Energy Goals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces it has released a comprehensive study authored by IHS Markit, a leading global source of critical information and insight, entitled ‘Economic Contribution Assessment of the Proposed Pebble Project to the US national and state economies.' Commissioned by the Company, the IHS Markit report is an independent expert study that provides a detailed review of the significant economic benefits the proposed Pebble Project would have both nationally and at the state level, particularly for Alaskans. The report focuses on two potential scenarios - the Proposed Project and the Production Year 5 Potential Expansion with Gold Plant scenario[1] - consistent with those presented in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "2021 PEA"), the results of which were first published on September 9, 2021. More information on the Economic Contribution Assessment study can be found on the Company's website at the following link (https:www.northerndynastyminerals.comresponsible-miningeconomic-benefits). All currency values are presented in U.S. dollars

"We believe that the Pebble Project would have a significant impact on the economic prosperity of Alaska, resulting from direct high paying jobs, significant purchases of equipment and supplies, and substantial government revenues and supply and service contracts," said Mr. Ron Thiessen, Northern Dynasty President and CEO. "But what is also clear is that renewable energy systems utilize roughly five to nine times more copper than conventional power generation systems, and electric vehicles require three to four times as much as internal combustion engine vehicles. The Pebble Project could help the U.S. reduce its dependence on imports of copper metal as demand surges during the transition from an oil-based economy to electricity."

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×