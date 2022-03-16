Lion Copper and Gold Corp. issues an update to prior news releases dated October 21, 2021 and January 31, 2022 to confirm the final terms of its previously announced option agreement with Houston Minerals Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in the Chaco Bear Property and the Ashton Property located in British Columbia, Canada .The term of the Agreement has been extended from a four year period to a ten year period, and ...

LEO:CA