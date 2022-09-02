Copper Investing News

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. ("Lion CG", or the "Company") (TSX-V: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) announces that, further to its news release dated May 26, 2022, it has completed a debt settlement previously announced by issuing 915,910 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.085 per share in settlement of US$61,366 (C$77,852) owed to a creditor.

The common shares issued in connection with the debt settlement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on December 24, 2022.

About Lion Copper and Gold Corp.

About Lion CG Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its Mason Valley, Nevada copper assets with Rio Tinto America, Inc. in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Prospect in Montana, USA.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Closes Convertible Debenture Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures ("Debentures") for gross proceeds of US$1,075,000.

The Debentures bear interest at the rate of 14% per annum and mature on February 17, 2024. The Debentures may be converted into shares of the Company at US$0.067 per share until June 17, 2023 and thereafter at US$0.078 per share. The holder has the option to elect to be repaid in kind at any time prior to maturity of the Debentures by way of shares the Company owns of 1301666 BC Ltd., or its successor, (the "BC Ltd. Shares") at the rate of US$0.25 per BC Ltd. Share, provided that any Debenture held by an insider of the Company requires prior stock exchange approval prior to being repaid in kind.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Termination of Water Rights Sale, Debt Settlement, Grant of Stock Options, and Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an amicable agreement with Desert Pearl Farms to terminate the contract on the sale of the Company's water rights (as previously announced in a news release dated February 21, 2021). In light of the Company's agreement with Rio Tinto, the return of these water rights to the Company are expected to play a critical role in the reclamation and development of the MacArthur and Yerington projects.

As a consequence of the termination, the Company will recover the water permit designated for mining and milling use and will return the US$1,000,000 deposit to Desert Pearl Farms. This water permit is currently subject to court proceedings and settlement discussions between the Company and the State of Nevada.

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage One Work Program with Rio Tinto and Commencement of Permitting Process

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has reached final agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") on the scope of the Stage 1 Program of Work referenced in the Parties' March 18, 2022 Option Agreement. See news release dated March 21, 2022 for details.

With this key milestone achieved, Rio Tinto will provide funding to the Company in the amount of US$3,750,000 for Mason Valley project development, exploration efforts and other agreed-upon corporate purposes, including without limitation:

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. to Hold Annual General Meeting Virtually

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held May 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (PST). This year the Company will provide shareholders with the option to attend the AGM virtually by video conference. Shareholders attending virtually will not have the ability to vote in person and must submit their form of proxy in order to have their shares counted and voted at the meeting. Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting virtually should contact the Company's Corporate Communications representative at krobertson@lioncg.com or 778-898-0057 to obtain a conference link.

About Lion CG

Lion Copper and Gold Receives Exchange Approval of Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its March 21, 2022 news release, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company's Option to Earn-in Agreement (the "Agreement") with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") dated March 18, 2022.

Under the Agreement, Rio Tinto has the option to earn up to a 75% interest in the Company's Mason Valley, NV assets, including the historic Yerington mine, greenfield MacArthur Project, Wassuk property, the Bear deposit, and associated water rights (the "Mining Assets"). In addition, Rio Tinto will evaluate the potential commercial deployment of its NutonTM technologies at the site. NutonTM offers copper heap leaching technologies developed by Rio Tinto to deliver greater copper recovery from mined ore and access new sources of copper such as low-grade sulphide resources and reprocessing of stockpiles and mineralised waste. The technologies have the potential to deliver leading environmental performance through more efficient water usage, lower carbon emissions, and the ability to reclaim mine sites by reprocessing waste.

Types of Copper Deposits in the World

Copper mineralization occurs in many forms and in a variety of geological settings. As such, there are various factors to consider when determining the value of different types of copper deposits.

Historically, the world’s most profitable copper mines have been large-scale porphyry deposits with chalcopyrite mineralization extracted via open-pit mining. While they do not have the highest grades of ore and generally have more expensive refining costs, they tend to have large mineral resources.

The world's biggest copper mine is Escondida in Chile, which is jointly owned by BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO). Escondida means “hidden” in Spanish, and the deposit was given the name because it has no outcrops; the main orebody is hidden below hundreds of meters of overburden.

First Quantum Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) announced today the appointment of Ryan MacWilliam as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Rudi Badenhorst as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), effective September 1, 2022.

Mr. MacWilliam joined First Quantum in 2019 and has been leading the business development and investor relations functions. Prior to joining First Quantum, Mr. MacWilliam was the CFO of Nevsun Resources, a Canadian base metals company, until its acquisition by Zijin Mining. He was previously a founding member of X2 Resources, a mining private equity fund. He has also held finance and corporate development roles at Anglo American in the copper, iron ore, and platinum divisions. Mr. MacWilliam holds a Bachelor of Business Science with honors in Finance from the University of Cape Town, a Chartered Financial Analyst designation, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School where he was a Baker Scholar.

Turquoise Hill Announces Agreement in Principle with Rio Tinto for Transaction at C$43 per share in Cash

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company"), today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle and entered into a term sheet with Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd. ("Rio Tinto") in respect of a transaction whereby Rio Tinto would acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto does not currently own for C$43 per share in cash (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is the result of extensive negotiations between the Special Committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee") of Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto that took place following the receipt on August 24, 2022 of an improved non-binding proposal from Rio Tinto of C$40 per share. These discussions ultimately culminated in the C$43 per share consideration offered pursuant to the Transaction, which has the unanimous support of the Special Committee.

American West Metals

41m At Over 4% Copper Intersected At Storm, Canada

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce outstanding first assay results for the diamond drilling program by the Company at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals Corp is an exploration and development company currently focused on exploration and resource growth at its properties in Manitoba and Ontario. Grid has a diversified portfolio of properties where it is actively exploring for Nickel-Copper-PGM-Cobalt, palladium and lithium. The Makwa Mayville Project 145 km from Winnipeg MB has a significant NI 43-101 compliant resource of nickel copper and platinum group metals and a highly prospective lithium property. Properties are located in areas with good access and infrastructure.

BHP Group Ltd

BHP Group Ltd

BHP is a global diversified miner mainly supplying iron ore, copper, and metallurgical coal. The merger of BHP Limited and Billiton PLC created the present-day BHP Group. The dual listed structure from the 2001 BHP and Billiton merger was collapsed in 2022. Major assets include Pilbara iron ore, Queensland coking coal, and Escondida copper. Onshore U.S. oil and gas assets were sold in 2018 and the remaining Petroleum assets were spun off and merged with Woodside in 2022, with BHP vesting the Woodside shares it received to BHP shareholders. BHP is growing its nickel business to supply more battery grade nickel and is also entering the potash market through the development of its Jansen mine in Canada.

