C29 Metals

License Applications Lodged Around Ulytau Uranium Project

C29 Metals expands Ulytau Uranium Project with new licence applications (252km²), strong local support, and a Social Support Agreement signed. Drilling Approvals Advancing.

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has lodged two (2) new licence applications with the Kazakhstan ministry of Natural Resources. The licenses are designed to cover ~18km of additional prospective strike that the C29 geologists have interpreted as potentially being in the same mineralised trend that hosts the high grade Ulytau Uranium Project and may contain further high-grade uranium mineralisation.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • C29 Metals has lodged two (2) new licence applications around the high grade Ulytau Uranium project. The combined size of the applications is ~252km2.
  • The Company has held two (2) community consultation days at the local community of Aksuyek. The local community of Aksuyek have shown their strong support for the Company’s planned exploration programs.
  • A Social Support Agreement has been signed with the district government, providing the framework for the Company to assist the village of Aksuyek with projects aligned to the social development of the community.
  • The approval process for the Company’s planned exploration programs is at an advanced stage & on track.
  • The Ulytau Uranium Project contains a Non-JORC foreign estimate of 9.85M/lbs Uranium @ 2,790ppm. *
  • Multiple non-JORC foreign drill intersects >6,000ppm U308 from surface have been recorded. *

*Cautionary statement: The foreign estimates and foreign exploration results in this announcement are not reported in accordance with the JORC code 2012. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimate as a Mineral Resource, or disclose the foreign exploration results, in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work the foreign estimate will be able to be reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012, and it is possible that following further evaluation and/or exploration work that the confidence in the prior reported foreign exploration results may be reduced when reported under the JORC Code 2012. Nothing has come to the attention of the Company that causes it to question the accuracy or reliability of the foreign exploration results, but the Company has not independently validated the foreign exploration results and therefore is not to be regarded as reporting, adopting or endorsing the foreign exploration results.

C29 Metals Managing Director, Mr Shannon Green, commented:

“It is very exciting to have these highly prospective applications lodged as the Company has been moving very quickly in accordance with its stated strategic plan to rapidly grow our prospective footprint in Kazakhstan. The fact that these applications are interpreted as potentially being in the same mineralised trend that hosts the high grade Ulytau Uranium Project is extremely exciting for the Company’s growth aspirations and our exploration programs moving into 2025. It is also very pleasing to be receiving such positive support from our local community and key stakeholders”.

Figure 1 below shows the interpreted mineralised uranium trend with the new licence applications.

Figure 1 – The interpreted mineralised Uranium trend with the new licence applications

Application Information

The Southern application (application number 1905-EA, lodged 17/07/2024) is contiguous with the Ulytau licence area, and sits immediately to the South and East of the Ulytau Uranium project tenement boundaries. The Southern application area is ~213 km2.

The Northern application (application number application number 1913-EA, lodged 17/07/24) sits to the north of the Ulytau Uranium project tenement and immediately North of the historic Bota Burum Uranium mine. The Northern licence application area is ~39 km2.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from C29 Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Drilling at Cheechoo Intersects 12.08 g/t Au Over 20.3 Metres

Drilling at Cheechoo Intersects 12.08 g/t Au Over 20.3 Metres

VAL-D’OR, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – March 29, 2016) –Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (“Golden Valley” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:GZZ) announces partial results of gold assays from diamond drillhole #52 on the Cheechoo gold property (“Cheechoo gold project”). The information that follows has been prepared by partner and program operator Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SOI) and has not been independently verified by Golden Valley:

“Following observations of visible gold indicating potentially a significant gold zone in this drill hole, Sirios geologists extracted a series of drill core samples for priority assay. It shows, between 120 m and 140.3 m, a section grading 12.08 g/t Au over 20.3 metres including 48.38 g/t over 4.4 metres (uncut grades, true width unknown). The gold mineralization is distributed in both meta-sedimentary rocks and the tonalite, thus overlapping the contact of these two lithologies. Gold is associated with the presence of numerous folded millimetric veinlets of quartz-feldspar. Only the section between 113.5 m and 147 m was assayed to date in this drill hole, results are detailed in the table below.

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Announces Private Placement of up to C$15.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Global Atomic Corporation (" Global Atomic " or the " Company ") (TSX: GLO, OTCQX: GLATF, FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to C$15,000,000 from the sale of up to 11,111,111 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$1.35 per Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024 (the “Quarter”).
Keep reading...Show less
Acquisition of Uranium Exploration Projects in Namibia

Acquisition of Uranium Exploration Projects in Namibia

NGX Limited (NGX or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into earn-in joint venture agreements to acquire two uranium exploration project applications in Namibia. These projects enhance the Company’s focus on clean energy minerals in Africa and are complementary to NGX’s existing graphite assets in Malawi.

  • NGX has entered into two binding earn-in joint venture agreements for two Exclusive Prospecting Licence applications (EPL) in Namibia
  • Both EPLs are located in the Erongo Region of Namibia, one of the world’s best-known uranium districts with multiple operating mines in the area
  • The acquisition of these uranium project applications enhances the Company’s focus on clean energy minerals in Africa and are complementary to NGX’s existing natural graphite assets in Malawi
  • The Company’s downstream strategy and anode qualification program from its natural graphite project base in Malawi are continuing, with ongoing testwork programs and the recent appointments of two highly experienced commercial and technical experts

Figure 1: Regional Map of EPL9921 & EPL9629 applications including neighboring major uranium mines in the area

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2024 Earnings Call Details

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements production for the energy transition, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 5, 2024, at 10:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of a 100% interest in the Myoff Creek Niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Permitted – Rig Mobilising to Site

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming resource expansion drilling program at the Lo Herma ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin (PRB). All permits, bonds and access arrangements are now in place allowing a mud rotary drill rig to mobilise to site and commence drilling within the next 48 hours.

Keep reading...Show less

