La Mancha Fund SCSp a fund advised by La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement of December 22, 2021 relating to the subscription by its wholly-owned subsidiary, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. for 759,128,764 ordinary shares of Horizonte Minerals PLC its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, La Mancha Treasury Limited today acquired a USD15,000,000 aggregate principal ...

La Mancha Fund SCSp (the " Fund "), a fund advised by La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP (" La Mancha "), is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement of December 22, 2021 relating to the subscription (the " Private Placement ") by its wholly-owned subsidiary, La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. (" LMI "), for 759,128,764 ordinary shares (the " Ordinary Shares ") of Horizonte Minerals PLC (" Horizonte ") (London-AIM: HZM; TSX: HZM), its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, La Mancha Treasury Limited (" LMT "), today acquired a USD15,000,000 (approximately CAD18,705,000 using the daily average rate of exchange for USD:CAD published by the Bank of Canada on March 30, 2022, being USD1.00=CAD1.247) aggregate principal amount convertible note (the " Convertible Note ") from Horizonte. The acquisition of the Convertible Note (the " Second Completion ") was completed by way of private placement pursuant to the terms of an investment agreement with Horizonte dated November 23, 2021 (the " Investment Agreement ") and a convertible note loan instrument with Horizonte dated November 23, 2021.

The Convertible Note was issued by Horizonte at a 5.75% discount and bears a fixed interest rate of 11.75% per annum, which shall be capitalised until the expected project completion of Horizonte's Araguaia Project and payable in cash thereafter subject to available cashflows. At any time until the maturity date (being the later of September 30, 2032 and 3 months after the final maturity date of Tranche A of Horizonte's senior debt facility), LMT may, at its option, convert the Convertible Note, partially or wholly, into Ordinary Shares of Horizonte at a conversion price (which is subject to customary anti-dilution rights) equal to 8.75 pence per Ordinary Share.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Second Completion, the Fund, indirectly through its subsidiary LMI, beneficially owned and exercised control or direction over 759,128,764 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 19.96% of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares (on an undiluted basis).

Assuming the conversion of the Convertible Note in full as of the date hereof, the Fund (indirectly through its subsidiaries) would beneficially own an additional 130,372,280 Ordinary Shares, and would beneficially own and exercise control or direction over, an aggregate of 889,501,044 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 22.62% of the outstanding Ordinary Shares (on a partially diluted basis).

The Fund completed the Private Placement and acquired the Convertible Note for business and investment purposes. In the future the Fund may, from time to time, increase or decrease its investment in Horizonte through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, the conversion of the Convertible Note for Ordinary Shares or otherwise at any time subject to the terms of the Investment Agreement and other applicable restrictions.

About La Mancha Fund SCSp

La Mancha Fund SCSp (the " Fund ") is a Luxembourg-based deep value fund advised by La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP dedicated primarily to investments in the precious metals and energy transition metals space. The Fund's general partner is La Mancha Capital Management GP S.à r.l. which has delegated investment management over the Fund's investments to Notz, Stucki Europe S.A., which has further delegated the portfolio management of the Fund to G10 Capital Limited. La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP is an Appointed Representative of G10 Capital Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 648953).

About La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP

La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP (" La Mancha ") advises on strategic investments made by the Fund in publicly listed and private gold and energy transition commodity companies with a global outlook. La Mancha is a long-term minded investment advisor, with a mandate to support mining companies to achieve sustained growth by providing long-term equity capital as well as operational and board level expertise, to further portfolio company performance and expansion.

Contact

The Fund's head office is located at 31-33 Avenue Pasteur L-2311 Luxembourg.

Horizonte's head office is located at Rex House, 4 - 12 Regent Street, London, England, SW1Y 4RG.

The Fund will file an early warning report in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, which will be available under Horizonte's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Further Information
La Mancha Capital Advisory LLP
Vincent Benoit, Vincent.benoit@lamancha.com
Karim Nasr, karim.nasr@lamancha.com


Talon Metals Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $5.5 million or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation. This compares to a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $2.7 million or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $38.0 million. This compares to $10.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to December 31, 2021 amounts to $98.8 million.

chunk of nickel

Nickel Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2022)

Investors interested in nickel stocks are often curious about which countries produce the most of the metal. After all, major producers are often home to many miners and explorers.

But investors should also be aware of which countries hold significant nickel reserves. Why? While many countries that produce large amounts of nickel have big nickel reserves, some countries produce little nickel, but have high reserves of the metal. It’s possible that in the future, they could become powerhouses in the space.

With that in mind, here’s an overview of the eight countries with the highest nickel reserves. Nickel reserves in countries outside these top eight total 20 million metric tonnes (MT), and total world nickel reserves stand at 95 million MT. All nickel reserves by country data is based on the US Geological Survey’s most recent report.

Metal Energy Acquires 49% of the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Acquires 49% of the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 49% interest in the Manibridge project (" Manibridge " or the " Project ") effective March 22, 2022 . The Company has also elected to continue exploration to earn up to 70% interest in Manibridge. These transactions are a part of Metal Energy's option agreement to earn up to 100% of Manibridge.

"This is a monumental step forward for Metal Energy as we advance the Manibridge project.  We firmly believe Manibridge has the potential to contribute to the evolving global electrification transition, particularly in the electric vehicle and renewable energy markets.  Manibridge was a past-producer of high-grade, high-tenor sulphide nickel and the historic operators left a lot of high-grade nickel in the rocks.  Our current and planned 10,000 metre summer drill program are designed to help us understand the geological controls of nickel mineralization in order to advance the Project towards a mineral resource estimate," said James Sykes , CEO of Metal Energy.

Noront Provides Update on Retention Elections; Announces Automatic Squeeze-Out Under the Arrangement With Wyloo Metals

Noront Resources Ltd. (" Noront " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NOT) announces that, as of 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on March 25, 2022, being the deadline for shareholders of the Company to make an election to retain all or a portion of their common shares of Noront (" Common Shares ") following the Arrangement (as defined below) (a " Retention Election "), an aggregate of 81,620,596 Common Shares (representing approximately 14.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) are the subject of a Retention Election.

Accordingly, pursuant to the plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") involving Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. (the " Parent ") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wyloo Canada AcquisitionCo Pty Ltd. (the " Purchaser ", and together with the Parent and any of their affiliates, the " Wyloo Parties "), the Purchaser will acquire all of the Common Shares not already owned or controlled by the Wyloo Parties (the " Automatic Squeeze-Out "), including those Common Shares that are the subject of a Retention Election (the " Retained Shares "), as less than 20% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares are the subject of a Retention Election. In the absence of the Automatic Squeeze-Out, the public shareholders of Noront (other than the Wyloo Parties) would not have held a sufficient percentage of the outstanding Common Shares for Noront to meet the continued listing requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) the nickel development company focused in Brazil, announces its final results for the year ended 31 December 2021 ('FY21' or the 'Period

Highlights for the Period

