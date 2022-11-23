Base MetalsInvesting News

November 22 nd 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") provides update on additional exploration activities completed on the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR Project) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The CLR Project covers ~531 hectares in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is completely surrounded by Fission 3.0 Corp's high profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) Project.

As reported previously (October 5, 2022) a team from Exploration Facilitation Unlimited Inc., completed 25 line-kilometres of magnetic geophysical survey on lines spaced 100 metres apart, and 15 line-kilometres of detailed magnetic geophysics, completed on infill 50 metre lines in areas of known conductors and/or radon gas anomalies. The Alpha Track radon gas sensors survey previously completed at the Cluff Lake Project in 2017 outlined several anomalies.

The northern portion of the CLR Project is extensively covered by overburden, with numerous small lakes and ponds.  The Company contractors focused on prospecting low hills and ridges with a spectrometer, to detect anomalous radioactivity, measured as counts per second (cps). Background radioactivity readings with a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 Super-SPEC gamma-ray spectrometer are in the 20- 50 cps (*) range. Over 100 anomalous boulders in the 100-500 cps range were detected on the northern half of the project. The northern most anomalous (elevated radioactivity) boulder train is flanked by lakes on both sides, and correlates with a previous defined electromagnetic (EM) conductor, and a elevated radon gas anomaly.

(*) Natural gamma radiation in outcrop locations reported in this news release was measured in counts per second using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 Super-SPEC gamma-ray spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that spectrometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials.

The Company is the beneficiary of a 100% interest in the CLR Project and controls all exploration and development of the Project at this time. The recently completed exploration program will assist in defining drill targets. The Company is applying for the requisite permits and expects to be drilling when permits are received.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project"). The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5 km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000lbs of yellowcake uranium.

Exxeter Gold Project covers an area of 715ha located in Val d'Or Quebec, one of the premier gold camps in the world which produced over 113.4M oz Au by the end of 2019. The project covers 3.8km of the Cadillac Tectonic zone, which is the principal geologic structure responsible for cold mineralization in the Val d'Or.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com , or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at 604-622-1199.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Born"

Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

