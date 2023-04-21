VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Q1 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call for Investors on May 3, 2023

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time on the same day. The conference call will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

To view the webcast please use the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i6yyz97g

Analysts are invited to join by phone for the Q&A using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI639b8647ae7c4cf6802991597dd26b68

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

After issuance, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.ivanhoemines.com and at www.sedar.com.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold project in South Africa; and the restart of the historic ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of 90-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Foreland, which are located adjacent to, or in close proximity to, the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC.

Information contact

Investors

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034 

London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

Copper Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Investors often forget to consider the amount of copper reserves by country, which is an important factor in understanding the dynamics of supply and demand in the industry.

The term “peak copper” was coined because some experts believe that copper reserves may be diminishing; as a result, it’s prudent to know the top copper reserves by country when considering investing in the mining industry.

The Copper Development Association pegs current known worldwide copper ore resources at nearly 5.8 trillion pounds, of which only about 0.7 trillion pounds, or 12 percent, have been mined throughout history. Plus, nearly all of that mined copper is still in circulation, as the red metal’s recycling rate is higher than that of any other engineering metal.

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Copper prices have rallied to record highs in recent years on expected demand growth amid a supply deficit.

While construction and electrical grids have long been big markets for copper, today the rise in demand for electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging infrastructure and energy storage applications are some of the biggest emerging drivers of copper consumption.

Indeed, the copper market is on the verge of a “generational shift” in demand as the world transitions to a green economy, according to BNY Mellon Lead Portfolio Manager Al Chu.

