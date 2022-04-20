Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Notification of Major Holdings

Nickel Investing News

Horizonte Minerals PLC

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B11DNM70

Issuer Name

HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Helikon Investments Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV

Dublin

Ireland

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Apr-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Apr-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000000

3.444000

3.444000

131162359

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights

Cash-Settled Equity Swap

19 July 2024

19 July 2024

Cash

16000000

0.420100

Cash-Settled Equity Swap

03 December 2024

03 December 2024

Cash

37162359

0.975800

Cash-Settled Equity Swap

02 March 2023

02 March 2023

Cash

78000000

2.048100

Sub Total 8.B2

131162359

3.444000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV

3.444000

3.444000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

19-Apr-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London

