Nickel Investing News

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM, TSX:HZM), the nickel development company with assets in Brazil, announces it has today published its unaudited financial results for the six-month period to 30 June 2022 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company's website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Highlights for the period:

  • Closing of US$633 million funding package for construction of the Araguaia nickel project ("Araguaia" or the "Project");
  • A number of key construction contracts including furnace, EPCM, and earthworks awarded for Araguaia;
  • Approved start of construction at Araguaia in late January 2022 with earthworks contractor mobilised to site in May to maximise productivity during the dry season;
  • Commenced construction and broken ground at Araguaia in May 2022;
  • Appointment of two industry leaders to the board: Gillian Davidson (independent non-executive director), Vincent Benoit (non-executive director);
  • Philipa Varris appointed as Head of Sustainability;
  • 2021 Sustainability Report published which is Horizonte's third such disclosure; and
  • Maintained a strong cash position of US$199 million at 30 June 2022, prior to any debt draw down.

Post period highlights

  • Contracts totalling US$293 million awarded to-date at Araguaia, including civil works and all major and long-lead time process plant equipment contracts;
  • Agreement signed with Serviço Nacional de Aprendizagem Industrial for host community skills training; and
  • Araguaia construction running in line with project execution schedule.

An operational video, presenting updates on the progression at Araguaia can be viewed on the Company's website at: https://horizonteminerals.com/uk/en/videos_and_audio/

A full progress update on Araguaia will be provided in September 2022.

For further information, visitwww.horizonteminerals.comor contact:

Horizonte Minerals plc
Jeremy Martin (CEO)
Simon Retter (CFO)

info@horizonteminerals.com
+44 (0) 203 356 2901

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)
Ross Allister
David McKeown

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

BMO (Joint Broker)
Thomas Rider
Pascal Lussier Duquette
Andrew Cameron

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010

Tavistock (Financial PR)
Emily Moss
Cath Drummond

+44 (0) 20 7920 3150

ABOUT HORIZONTE MINERALS

Horizonte Minerals plc (AIM & TSX: HZM) is developing two 100%-owned, Tier 1 projects in Parà state, Brazil - the Araguaia Nickel Project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project. Both projects are large scale, high-grade, low-cost, low-carbon and scalable. Araguaia is fully funded and in construction. The project will produce 29,000 tonnes of nickel per year to supply the stainless steel market. Vermelho is at feasibility study stage and will produce 25,000 tonnes of nickel and 1,250 tonnes of cobalt to supply the EV battery market. Horizonte's combined near-term production profile of over 50,000 tonnes of nickel per year positions the Company as a globally significant nickel producer. Horizonte is developing a new nickel district in Brazil that will benefit from established infrastructure, including hydroelectric power available in the Carajás Mining District.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9412V_1-2022-8-14.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712077/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Interim-Results-Six-Months-Ended-30-June-2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Horizonte MineralsHZM:CAHZM:LNNickel Investing
HZM:CA,HZM:LN

US EV Batterysupply Chain: Talon Metals Acquires Exploration Rights from Sweetwater Royalties to Explore Historic Henry Ford Land Package in Michigan

400,000 Acre Land Package in a Highly Prospective Nickel District, Currently Host to the Only Operating High-Grade Nickel Mine in the USA

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option and earn-in agreement (the "Option Agreement") with UPX Minerals Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sweetwater Royalties) ("UPX") to acquire up to an 80% ownership interest in the mineral rights over a land package comprised of approximately 400,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan (the "Michigan Nickel Properties"). This land package covers a highly prospective terrain within 1.7 miles (2.8km) of the high-grade Eagle Nickel Mine (the only active nickel mine in the USA today) and is only 0.4 miles (0.6km) from the Humboldt Mill (the concentrator which currently processes the raw nickel ore that is trucked from the Eagle Nickel Mine). The deal comes with a very large high quality geophysical data package and access to historic drill core that contain multiple high-grade nickel intercepts up to 7.4% Ni (i.e., similar grades to the Company's Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota, USA). The land package was originally assembled by Henry Ford and owned for approximately 70 years by the Ford Motor Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Auroch Minerals

Saints Nickel Project – Resource Update

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce that a new Mineral Resource Estimate has been completed for the Saints Nickel Project (Saints; Auroch Minerals 100%) in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Industrial Civil Works Contract Award

Industrial Civil Works Contract Award at the Araguaia Nickel Project

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM), the nickel development company with assets in Brazil, is pleased to announce that it has awarded the industrial civil works contract for the construction of its 100%-owned Araguaia Nickel Project ("Araguaia" or the "Project") to Companhia Paranaense de Construção S.A. ("Copa

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch

Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch: Positioned to Support the Green Revolution

Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch: Positioned to Support the Green Revolutionyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Ta Khoa Project Development Update

Blackstone continues to build relationships with key technology and off-take partners through alignment of Ta Khoa Project development strategy and execution schedule.

Blackstone Minerals Limited ("Blackstone" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the Ta Khoa Project development shall be accelerated following strategy meetings with prospective technology and off-take partners (“the Partners”). The accelerated strategy will be achieved through the following critical activities:
Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×