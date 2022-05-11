Horizonte Minerals Plc the nickel development company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce that it has awarded the earthworks contract for the construction of its 100%-owned Araguaia ferronickel project to Copa Construção S.A. is developing two 100%-owned, tier one projects in Pará state, Brazil; the Araguaia Nickel Project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project. Both projects are large scale, high-grade, ...

HZM:CA,HZM:LN