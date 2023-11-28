Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL)

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada


Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL; OTCQB:EVKRF) focuses on high-value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market through its highly prospective lithium and nickel properties in North America. Grid has three lithium properties in Nevada: Texas Springs, Clayton Valley, and Volt Canyon.

The Texas Springs Property, located in Elko County, covers approximately 2,500 hectares and is adjoining the southern boundary of the Nevada North Lithium Project owned by Surge Battery Metals (TSXV:NILI). Surge recently announced high-grade lithium of up to 8,070 parts per million (ppm) lithium on the Nevada North Lithium project, which increases the likelihood of a large-scale high-grade lithium discovery at Texas Springs.

Grid Battery Metals Project Locations

The company has completed the first phase of its initial exploration program at Texas Springs, which included a CSAMT geophysical survey and a detailed soil sampling on a 50-meter by 100-meter spacing. Results from these two exploration programs will be key to determining its 2024 exploration plan and possible drilling locations for clay-based lithium targets.

Company Highlights

  • Grid Battery Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on high-value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.
  • The company has three highly prospective lithium properties in Nevada, USA: Texas Springs, Clayton Valley and Volt Canyon. In addition, it holds a nickel project, Grid Nickel Group, based in British Columbia, Canada.
  • As Grid focuses on its lithium projects in Nevada, it plans to spin out its nickel property in British Columbia into a new company (SpinCo) over the next three to six months. SpinCo will be listed as a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), with each Grid shareholder receiving 1/20 of the SpinCo share at no additional cost.
  • All three lithium projects are in the early stage with exploration planned for 2024. The exploration programs on these projects are fully funded through 2024, given Grid’s total available liquidity of approximately C$9 million (including marketable securities).
  • Grid’s management and exploration team has been actively exploring for EV battery metals in Nevada for over a decade, and it has been very successful in finding and funding new lithium discoveries, the most recent being the discovery of the Nevada North Lithium Project.
  • EV sales are booming with projections of 4.6 million units by 2030 in the US. Battery metals such as lithium are critical for EVs. Grid Battery Metals is well positioned to be a pioneering player in the battery metals market with a strong focus on lithium, and promising properties in the US.

Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL)

Grid Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Extends Agreement with TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

Grid Battery Extends Agreement with TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - November 17, 2023 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2) announces that further to the Company's news release dated September 15, 2023, announcing the engagement TD Media LLC dba Life Water Media LLC ("Life Water Media") to help raise online marketing awareness and to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company, the parties have agreed to amend certain terms of the Digital Marketing Services Agreement (the "Agreement") which Agreement was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on September 28, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team on Site at the Volt Canyon Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team on Site at the Volt Canyon Nevada Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid Battery ") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces that its exploration team has just visited Volt Canyon Property in Lander County, Nevada, approximately 50 kilometres west of Eureka, Nevada

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Resource World Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals

Resource World Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) announces that Resource World Magazine Inc., a respected industry news writer and editorial author, has profiled Grid Battery Metals Inc. in its latest issue

The article and corporate profile can be found by accessing the following weblink, Resource World Article.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Amends Consulting Services Agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd.

Grid Battery Amends Consulting Services Agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd.

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid Battery ") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2) announces that further to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2023 announcing the engagement of Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) (the "Consultant") to provide a multi-faceted Promotional Enhancement Service, the parties have agreed to amend certain terms of the Consulting Services Agreement (the "Agreement"), which Agreement was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") on July 14, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals

$2.5M Placement Completed

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise it has received oversubscriptions and firm commitments for a $2.5 million placement (Placement) at $0.016 per share, being a 5.6% discount to the 5 day VWAP. The offer was oversubscribed and scale backs were applied.

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX: PVT) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Pivotal Metals Limited (‘PVT’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of PVT, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 28 November 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT)

Exploration Update on Quebec Battery Metals Projects

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on its extensive work program being conducted on its 100% owned Horden Lake and BAGB battery metals projects in Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Fathom Further Delineates High-Grade Nickel with Multiple Intercepts of 1% to 3.25% at the Gochager Lake Property

Fathom Further Delineates High-Grade Nickel with Multiple Intercepts of 1% to 3.25% at the Gochager Lake Property

Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) (the "Company" or "Fathom") is pleased to announce assay results from the seven-hole, September drill program completed at the historic Gochager Lake deposit within the Company's 22,620 Ha Gochager Lake Project.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum President and CEO Stuart Harshaw

Low-carbon, High-grade Nickel Needed to Supply EV Market, Nickel Creek Platinum CEO Says

The new demand for nickel that’s being driven by electric vehicles (EVs) will require a low-carbon footprint and high-grade mineralization, according to Stuart Harshaw, president and CEO of Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX:NCP,OTCQB:NCPCF).

“The challenge is it’s got to be very high-grade nickel,” he noted. "It’s got to be high purity, and this high purity has really been dominated by the sulfide world. And the sulfide world has been shrinking for the last 10 years as the dominance in the laterite world from Indonesia (expanded)."

He explained that projects in Indonesia are using high-pressure acid leach technology, which extracts pure nickel from laterite. The process is harmful to the environment, using coal fire with a high-carbon impact. For Harshaw, the challenge in supplying nickel to the EV sector is that nickel production has to have a low-carbon footprint to align with global energy transition goals.

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX:NCP)

Nickel Creek Platinum


Keep reading...Show less
×