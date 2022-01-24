Base Metals Investing News
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit for the Highrock Uranium Project (Figure 1) under option to Sassy Resources Corporation (see News Release dated January 6, 2022). Forum, as Operator will manage a $1 million drill program for 3,000 metres in 10 to 12 holes. Mobilization for access to the drill sites by a winter haul road has commenced with drilling anticipated in February. Forum and Sassy will provide a thorough overview of the project plans once drilling commences.

The property is located just south of the Key Lake mine and mill site. The Key Lake mine generated historic production of greater than 200 million pounds of uranium during its mine life. The Key Lake site continues to host a uranium processing facility operated by Cameco.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO commented, "We commend the English River First Nation for their input on the project parameters during the engagement process and their collaboration in providing services to Forum for execution of this drill program."

Ken Wheatley, Forum's Vice President, Exploration stated, "We are keen to get back onto the Highrock property and follow-up on the two main areas of interest. The first area is immediately adjacent to the southernmost Key Lake project claim, testing a large gravity low that covers the same EM graphitic conductor that hosts the Key Lake deposits. The second area will test a series of gravity lows along the same EM graphitic conductor on the southern part of the project."

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 200,000 common shares exercisable on or before January 24, 2027 at a price of $0.20 per share.

Figure 1 The Highrock project is located just south of the Key Lake uranium deposit along the graphitic conductor trend that hosts Key Lake.

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Forum's Vice President, Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

Overview

Saskatchewan ranks first in Canada for mining investment attractiveness. The province is resource-rich and maintains a consistent favorable regulatory environment that offers highly attractive mineral investment opportunities. In 2019, C$7.4 billion in mineral sales were generated.

Saskatchewan is known for the world’s richest high-grade uranium deposits, but remains underexplored for energy metals, thereby offering unparalleled investment opportunities.

Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF) is an exploration and discovery company focused on developing its diverse portfolio of exciting energy metal exploration projects in Saskatchewan. With strong local geological expertise, Forum was early in acquiring attractive properties in the energy metals space, and has leveraged this expertise to attract significant leading industry partners to help position the company for potential significant discoveries.

Key Saskatchewan Projects

  • Janice Lake Copper – Rio Tinto C$30 million Option
  • Fir Island Uranium – Orano C$6 million Option
  • Love Lake Copper-Nickel-Palladium (100 percent)
  • Seven Athabasca Basin uranium projects with advanced exploration targets available for partnering

Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper Project

Forum granted Rio Tinto Canada a four-year option to acquire up to an 80 percent interest in the 52 km long district scale (39,943 Ha) Janice Lake sedimentary copper project by spending C$30 million.

In February 2021 Rio Tinto commenced a drill program with two drills to test multiple copper/silver targets.

Project Highlights:

  • Potential for discovery of significant copper open pit resource within 300 meters from surface
  • 2019 drilling: 1.09 percent copper over 9.1 meters and 1.32 percent copper over 5 meters within a 51.8 meter interval grading 0.57 percent copper.
  • Access via the completion of a 110 kilometer winter road and an 80 person work camp at Burbidge Lake. Power readily available.
  • 2020 Summer Rotary Air Blast drill program added multiple new near-surface mineralized copper/silver targets northeast of primary Janice and Jansem targets.

Fir Island Uranium Project

Forum granted the French owned uranium miner and exploration subsidiary Orano Canada (formerly Areva) a four-year option to acquire up to a 70 percent interest in the Fir Island uranium property located on the northeast fringe of the Athabasca Basin by spending $6 million in exploration.

In February 2021 a drill program with two drills commenced to test prioritized targets.

Project Highlights

  • 20,463 hectare property is highly prospective for shallow unconformity type uranium deposits.
  • Shallow near surface to 250 meter targets offsetting major fault structures.
  • All weather road access to the provincial highway system and is within driving distance to the Orano operated McClean Lake mill.

Love Lake Nickel-Copper-Platinum-Palladium Project

Forum’s 100 percent owned Love Lake project is located along Highway 905 approximately 60 kilometers north of the Janice Lake project. The property consists of 13 claims totaling 32,075 hectares and is strategically positioned near Forum’s Janice Lake copper project.

Project Highlights

  • Underexplored district wide nickel-copper-PGM prospect under the direction of PGM expert Dr. Larry Hulbert; very limited historic exploration.
  • Geochemical analysis demonstrates nickel and copper depletion at surface and high sulphide content.
  • Three feeder zones and two prospective sulphide targets identified.
  • Inaugural drill program totaling 3000 meters planned for summer 2021.

Forum is targeting magmatic nickel/copper/platinum/palladium deposits similar to Voisey’s Bay in Canada, as well as to the Nova-Bollinger project and the Julimar project, both in Australia.

Athabasca Basin Uranium Project Profile

Forum holds 7 additional uranium properties within the Athabasca Basin based on a shallow open pit discovery mode

  • Northwest Athabasca: Forum 39.5 percent, Cameco 29 percent, Nexgen 20 percent, Orano 12.5 percent
  • Maurice Point: 100 percent
  • Henday: Rio Tinto 60 percent Forum 40 percent
  • Wollaston: 100 percent
  • Key Lake Road Properties
  • Highrock: 100 percent
  • Costigan: 65 percent
  • Clearwater: Forum 75 percent, Vanadian 25 percent

Forum Energy Metals’ Management Team

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo., MBA — President, CEO and Director

Richard J. Mazur is an executive and geoscientist with over 45 years of Canadian and international experience in the exploration and mining industry as a project geologist, financial analyst and senior executive on uranium, gold, diamonds, base metals and industrial minerals projects. Mazur founded Forum in 2004. He is also currently a director of Big Ridge Gold , Empress Royalty, Impact Silver, and Midnight Sun Mining. Mazur graduated with a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Toronto in 1975 and obtained an MBA from Queen’s University in 1985.

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo, M.Sc — VP of Exploration

Ken Wheatley is a professional geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists in Saskatchewan. He has 40 continuous years of uranium exploration experience in Canada, including AREVA Resources Canada (now Orano), one of the world’s largest uranium exploration and production companies and Uranerz Exploration and Mining Limited. His established track record of mineral discoveries includes eight uranium deposits, four of which became producing mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Wheatley graduated with an H.B.Sc. from Laurentian University in 1980 and an M.Sc. from the University of Saskatchewan in 1985.

Jacqueline Collins — Corporate Secretary

Jacqueline Collins is a securities/corporate finance paralegal with over 25 years of experience as a legal administrator, corporate secretary and paralegal at independent and national law firms and public resource companies. She specializes in preparing and filing all securities documents with Canadian and US securities regulators, including all continuous disclosure documents.

Dan O’Brien, CPA, CA — CFO

Dan O’Brien is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and has over 15 years of experience working with public companies in the resource industry. Mr. O’Brien is the CFO for several publicly listed exploration companies trading on the TSX and TSXV exchanges and was previously a senior manager at a leading Canadian accounting firm where he specialized in the audit of public companies in the mining and resource sector.

Janet Meiklejohn, CPA (CA), MBA - Director

Ms. Meiklejohn is the principal of Emerald Capital, a consulting company providing CFO, strategic, valuation, corporate governance and marketing services to high growth companies. She was formerly VP Institutional Equity Sales focused on the mining sector with numerous Canadian investment banks including Desjardins Securities, National Bank, Salman Partners and Macquarie Capital from 1997 to 2015. Janet grew up in Saskatchewan and has a close personal interest in the development of the uranium industry in the province. Ms. Meiklejohn is currently the Vice President Finance and Investor Relations with the Very Good Food Company, a leading plant-based food technology company, listed on the TSX-V.

Forum Options Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan to Sassy Resources

Forum Options Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan to Sassy Resources

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to option the drill-ready Highrock Uranium Project to Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy"). Forum's 100% owned Highrock property is one of eight high quality, near surface uranium projects that were drilled by Forum and partners from 2005 to 2017 (Figure 1). Cameco's former producing Key Lake mine, which extracted over 200 million pounds of uranium by open-pit methods at an average grade of 2.3% U3O8 from 1983 to 1997, is located immediately to the north of the Highrock claim boundary.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO commented, "With the renewed interest in uranium as a carbon-free source of energy, Forum plans to advance its uranium portfolio by drilling some of its 100% owned projects, such as Wollaston and seeking partners for its other projects, as demonstrated by the option/joint venture with Orano on our Fir Island project and this agreement with Sassy."

Forum Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Forum Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 3,846,200 flow through common shares at a price of $0.26 per flow through share for total proceeds of $1,000,000.

The proceeds from this financing will be used for advancing the Company's uranium and energy metals projects. The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees will be payable in connection with the private placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forum Appoints Director and Grants Stock Options

Forum Appoints Director and Grants Stock Options

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Meiklejohn, CPA (CA), MBA to the board of directors effective December 15, 2021. Ms. Meiklejohn is the principal of Emerald Capital, a consulting company providing CFO, strategic, valuation, corporate governance and marketing services to high growth companies. She was formerly VP Institutional Equity Sales focused on the mining sector with numerous Canadian investment banks including Desjardins Securities, National Bank, Salman Partners and Macquarie Capital from 1997 to 2015. Janet grew up in Saskatchewan and has a close personal interest in the development of the uranium industry in the province. Ms. Meiklejohn is currently the Vice President Finance and Investor Relations with the Very Good Food Company, a leading plant-based food technology company, listed on the TSX-V.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, stated, "Janet has built up her relationships with a network of North American institutional, high net worth and venture capital investors over a twenty-five year career in the capital markets. As Forum's exploration projects advance, and strategic alternatives are examined, Janet will bring her insight to the growth of the Company. "

Forum Uranium and Energy Metal Project Review

Forum Uranium and Energy Metal Project Review

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to update shareholders with a review of the Company's exploration plans on its uranium, copper, nickel and palladium projects in Saskatchewan and its cobalt project in Idaho (Figure 1).

URANIUM PROJECTS

Rio Tinto Reports Final Results at Rafuse Target; Exploration Update at Forum's Janice Lake Copper/Silver Project, Saskatchewan

Rio Tinto Reports Final Results at Rafuse Target; Exploration Update at Forum's Janice Lake Copper/Silver Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "Company") announces the final set of assay results from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada's ("Rio Tinto" or "RTEC") summer drill program at the Rafuse target on Forum's 100% owned Janice Lake coppersilver project in Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

RTEC reports that it has spent $14 million in exploration expenditures to date, which exceeds the $10 million required to earn a 51% interest in the Janice Lake project. Rio Tinto does not plan an exploration program for the 2022 budget year. A $100,000 cash payment to Forum is due on or before May, 2022 to complete its 51% earn-in obligation.

Interra Copper Reports Further Anomalous Cathedral Main Zone Drill Results

Interra Copper Reports Further Anomalous Cathedral Main Zone Drill Results

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") announces further 2021 summer season drilling results from the Cathedral Area at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North-Central B.C.

Results are from drill holes TH21-3, TH21-4, TH21-6, and TH21-12. TH21-3 and TH21-12 were designed to test the southern extent of a 600 square meter IP chargeability along line 5300N within the Cathedral Main zone. TH21-4 was drilled within the Cathedral South zone on the western extent of IP line 5200. TH21-6 was designed to test a broad, hidden, near surface 200 square meter IP chargeability anomaly approximately 350 meters to the east also on line 5300N. Drill holes intersected indicator low grade copper-gold mineralization. Anomalous mineralized intervals of significant copper (Cu), gold (Au), silver (Ag) or molybdenum (Mo) include:

Ero Copper Announces Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes Due 2030

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to offer $400 million of Senior Notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). The aggregate principal amount, interest rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at pricing and are dependent upon market conditions and other factors.

Kamoa Copper's Phase 2 Concentrator Plant Approaching 93% Completion; Hot Commissioning of the Phase 2 Concentrator Plant to Begin in April 2022

Dedicated engineering team appointed with goal of boosting combined Phase 1 and Phase 2 copper production up to 450,000 tonnes per annum

Mark Farren, Chief Executive Officer of Kamoa Copper, to retire following the commissioning of Phase 2

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Receives Drill Permit for the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Receives Drill Permit for the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the drill permit for the planned upcoming drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. This project consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, states: "This was the final step needed to start our much anticipated maiden drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project right in the heart of the Clayton Valley, the preeminent address for lithium in North America. We anticipate the commencement of drilling shortly, coming at a time when lithium demand and prices are at all-time highs. Nevada has become one of the most sought after lithium addresses in the world, and Sienna is located in multiple locations in this prolific region. Management is very optimistic about the prospects for this project and expects to have a steady flow of news moving forward."

stock chart on a computer screen

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Atex Plans Drill Program, Shares Rise 50 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) spent the third full week of January trending lower.

Starting the period at the 906 level, it went as high as 911 before waning investor sentiment sent the index to 863.11 on Friday (January 21) morning, a 4 percent decline for the five day period. It closed at 856.6.

Reports showing that investors continue to turn to US tech and foreign stocks weighed on the market. According to Statistics Canada, January through November 2021 saw Canadian net purchases of foreign investments grow to C$144.4 billion, almost double the previously set record in 2006.

Teck Announces New Collective Agreement at Highland Valley Copper Operations

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7619, representing 1,048 workers at Teck's Highland Valley Copper (HVC) Operations in B.C., have ratified a new five-year collective agreement, replacing one that expired on September 30, 2021.

"We are pleased to have reached a collective agreement that is fair to employees and supports the long-term success of Highland Valley Copper Operations," said Matt Parrilla, General Manager, Highland Valley Copper Operations.

