Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Energy Transition Day in Zurich, November 13-15, 2023

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Energy Transition Day in Zurich, November 13-15, 2023

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the 2023 Precious Metal Summit Zurich + Energy Transition Day at the Park Hyatt Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, November 13 to Wednesday, November 15. Forum's CEO, Richard Mazur and Vice President of Exploration, Dr. Rebecca Hunter will present on Forum's high grade uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut and its drill ready portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, November 15. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Hunter will be available on all days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on the Company's planned uranium exploration activities in Nunavut and Saskatchewan.

Qualified buy side parties can register at:

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_96289/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=PMS2_ATTENDEE&grp_name=Pending&approved=P

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "This is an exciting Canadian uranium discovery in a geologic equivalent of the prolific Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The structural setting of Forum's Tatiggaq deposit in Nunavut is similar to NexGen's Rook 1 uranium deposit in the western Athabasca Basin. Forum's property is adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium development project, where a feasibility study was conducted from 2008 to 2012."

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium and energy metals projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged by contacting: Rick Mazur, President & CEO at mazur@forumenergymetals.com or by calling 604-630-1585.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. In addition, Forum holds a diversified energy metal portfolio of copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186831

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) ("Traction") are pleased to announce they have completed an initial review of an airborne magnetic, electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The survey was conducted over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1).