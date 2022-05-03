Forum Energy Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that an extensive resistivity survey has commenced on the Fir Island Uranium project under option to Orano Canada Inc. Orano is funding this $495,000 survey as part of its option to earn up to 70% of the Fir Island project by spending up to $6 million. Orano has funded two drill programs with Forum as Operator and upon completion of this program, Orano will have spent ...

FMC:CA