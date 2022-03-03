Base Metals Investing News
Forum Energy Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its 100% owned Wollaston Uranium Project, located 10km southeast of Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and 30km southeast of OranoDenison's McClean Lake mill .Ken Wheatley, Forum's Vice President, Exploration, stated, "The northeastern area of the Athabasca Basin is the home to numerous uranium deposits. Since the original discovery of the ...

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its 100% owned Wollaston Uranium Project, located 10km southeast of Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and 30km southeast of OranoDenison's McClean Lake mill (Figure 1).

Ken Wheatley, Forum's Vice President, Exploration, stated, "The northeastern area of the Athabasca Basin is the home to numerous uranium deposits. Since the original discovery of the Rabbit Lake mine in 1968, the McClean, Sue, Collins Bay and Eagle Point deposits have been mined, and the Midwest, Midwest A and Roughrider deposits are waiting for future development. The presence of two uranium processing mills within driving distance of the project adds immensely to the value of the project."

Mr. Wheatley continued, "Historic drilling tested the conductive units to a shallow depth, and in areas where there were radioactive boulders noted at surface. The ground gravity survey recently completed by MWH Geo-surveys International has developed a series of drill targets that were never before identified, being located at zones of structural disruption along the EM conductors."

Plans are to drill approximately 3,000 metres in 10 to 12 drill holes on the targets developed on the western side of the project, most within 3km of Highway 905.

The Wollaston project is located just outside the margin of the overlying Athabasca sandstone and is prospective for basement-hosted unconformity style uranium deposits such as Cameco's Eagle Point mine and NexGen's Arrow deposit (Figure 2). Gravity crews have completed surveys on the main target areas to be drill tested (Figure 3). These surveys detect alteration halos surrounding potential uranium deposits associated with structures outlined by electromagnetic (EM) conductors.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/115438_433a1949c44b2a58_004.jpg
 
Figure 1: Location of Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project. Processing facilities (red squares) and roads in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/115438_433a1949c44b2a58_004full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/115438_433a1949c44b2a58_005.jpg
 
Figure 2: The Wollaston Project Area Map. The project is located on Highway 905, 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of Orano/Denison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill (yellow squares). Uranium mineral deposits are outlined in red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/115438_433a1949c44b2a58_005full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/115438_433a1949c44b2a58_006.jpg
 
Figure 3: Gravity surveys completed over structural zones and EM conductors. The target areas cover a combination of gravity lows and structurally-induced bends in the conductors. These areas have received little or no historic drilling and are prospective targets for basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Proposed 2022 drill areas are circled in red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/115438_433a1949c44b2a58_006full.jpg

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Forum's Vice president of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSX.V: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115438

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy Metals TSXV:FMC Copper Investing
FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Keep reading... Show less
Forum Commences Drilling at Highrock Uranium Project Under Option to Sassy Resources, Saskatchewan

Forum Commences Drilling at Highrock Uranium Project Under Option to Sassy Resources, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at the Highrock Uranium Project (Figure 1). Forum is the Operator of the drill program under option to and funded by Sassy Resources Corporation (see News Release dated January 6, 2022). The property is located just south and on trend of Cameco's Key Lake mine and mill site where over 200 million pounds of uranium was produced at an average grade of 2.3% U3O8 during its mine life. The exploration will focus on the discovery of basement hosted mineralization similar to NexGen's Arrow deposit and Cameco's Eagle Point mine.

Gravity surveys conducted by Forum at Highrock identified numerous gravity lows along a 10 kilometre long graphitic conductor: these may be zones of alteration associated with uranium mineral deposits. Eight widely spaced drillholes by Forum in 2016 tested only six kilometres of the conductor while four kilometres at the southern end of the property remain untested as well as the strongest gravity low at the north end of the project. Zones of chloritization, bleaching, elevated boron and other pathfinder elements in the north and central areas of the conductor were detected by this initial drill campaign (see Forum News Release dated June 1, 2016).

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Receives Drill Permit at Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Receives Drill Permit at Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit for a 3,000 metre drill program on its 100% owned Wollaston Uranium Project, located 10km southeast of the Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and 30km southeast of OranoDenison's McClean Lake mill (Figure 1). Drill crews have been mobilized to the property and drilling is expected to commence next week.

Ken Wheatley, Forum's Vice President, Exploration stated, "We are quite excited about this drill program, bringing new techniques and models to an older project in an area that is prolific for uranium deposits. We will be testing targets that exhibit a combination of structurally offset graphitic conductors with associated gravity lows. Any mineralization found would provide the nearby Cameco and Orano/Denison uranium mills with easy access to mill feed."

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut

Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking 40 claims totalling 53,402 hectares of ground formerly held by Cameco Corporation on trend with the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit (66.2% Orano, 16.9% Denison 16.9% UEX), one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in the world (Figure 1). From 2008 to 2012, Cameco drilled 135 holes for over 36,000 metres of drilling to the west of Kiggavik and discovered two uranium deposits - Tatiggaq and Qavvik and identified the Ayra showing which are now owned 100% by Forum.

The Kiggavik deposit and the Cameco discoveries in the northeastern Thelon Basin, Nunavut share many common features as the prolific Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. With Forum's legacy claims in the area, Forum holds 97,433 hectares of prime exploration ground approximately 100km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Kivalliq region in Nunavut (Figure 2).

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Receives Permit for Drilling at Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Receives Permit for Drilling at Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit for the Highrock Uranium Project (Figure 1) under option to Sassy Resources Corporation (see News Release dated January 6, 2022). Forum, as Operator will manage a $1 million drill program for 3,000 metres in 10 to 12 holes. Mobilization for access to the drill sites by a winter haul road has commenced with drilling anticipated in February. Forum and Sassy will provide a thorough overview of the project plans once drilling commences.

The property is located just south of the Key Lake mine and mill site. The Key Lake mine generated historic production of greater than 200 million pounds of uranium during its mine life. The Key Lake site continues to host a uranium processing facility operated by Cameco.

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Options Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan to Sassy Resources

Forum Options Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan to Sassy Resources

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to option the drill-ready Highrock Uranium Project to Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy"). Forum's 100% owned Highrock property is one of eight high quality, near surface uranium projects that were drilled by Forum and partners from 2005 to 2017 (Figure 1). Cameco's former producing Key Lake mine, which extracted over 200 million pounds of uranium by open-pit methods at an average grade of 2.3% U3O8 from 1983 to 1997, is located immediately to the north of the Highrock claim boundary.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO commented, "With the renewed interest in uranium as a carbon-free source of energy, Forum plans to advance its uranium portfolio by drilling some of its 100% owned projects, such as Wollaston and seeking partners for its other projects, as demonstrated by the option/joint venture with Orano on our Fir Island project and this agreement with Sassy."

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project

Altiplano Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities at the Company's newly optioned Pastillas gold exploration project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Altiplano's geologists have arrived on site at Pastillas and the adjacent La Isla projects to conduct an initial exploration and mapping program. This work is designed to further the understanding of the lithology, fault network and the widespread advanced steam heated argillic alteration system indicative of epithermal and porphyry systems (Figures 1 and 2). Initial focus will be to complete an extensive alteration and bedrock lithology mapping survey over the southern portion of the property including following up with an extensive short-wave infrared spectroscopy (SWIR) program to build on the limited historical work.

Keep reading... Show less
Victory Advances Smokey Lithium Drilling Program

Victory Advances Smokey Lithium Drilling Program

  • Drill Program is focused on Relationship to High Li Zone to adjacent Jindalee Property
  • Exploration team completes first hole to 417ft, and upon visual results, gains confidence toward its theory that the down dropped clay presents an opportunity to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'
  • Deposits ‘buried at depth' are anticipated to be preserved from surface erosion and weathering.

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has advanced its drilling program on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada, where its exploration team has identified drill targets that will determine whether a relationship exists to the high Li zone on the adjacent Jindalee property

As previously noted, the Company's initial 3 of 15-hole drilling exploration aims to prove its geologic concept, specifically, to test along the Jindalee boundary margins, nearest to the fault line to reduce the depths required to reach clays and attempt to capture the full thickness of the claystone, in order to discover the grade and thickness of an intercept.

Keep reading... Show less
American West Metals

Thick Intervals Of Strong Visual Copper Mineralisation Intersected Outside Of Current Resource At West Desert

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce that the second diamond drill hole has been successfully completed at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Keep reading... Show less

Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2021

Turquoise Hill Resources (the Company) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Copper Samples High Grade on the Keays South Occurrence With 28.30% Copper

Fabled Copper Samples High Grade on the Keays South Occurrence With 28.30% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the eighth set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

Keep reading... Show less
Aranjin Resources CEO Ali Haji

Aranjin Resources CEO Ali Haji: Building a Resource Estimate for the Sharga Copper Project

Aranjin Resources (TSXV:ARJN) announced highly encouraging early results from six initial drill holes with the best result of 15.4 meters at 1.33 percent copper and 0.94 grams per tonne gold at the Sharga copper project in Mongolia.

Aranjin Resources CEO Ali Haji said the company will continue to drill, de-risk and get a better understanding of its assets as it works towards building a resource estimate.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×