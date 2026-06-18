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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 18, 2026 05:53AM PST
Noem transitioned from her cabinet post in March after a 13-month tenure as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
Jonathan / Adobe Stock
Vancouver-based junior explorer NovaRed Mining (CSE:NRED,OTCQB:NREDF) has appointed former US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as a strategic advisor, the company announced Tuesday (June 16).
The company stated that Noem has joined the firm in a “strategic advisory role to support NovaRed’s mission of acquiring and advancing critical mineral exploration opportunities through its artificial intelligence-enhanced technology platform.”
Noem transitioned from her Department of Homeland Security cabinet post in March, following a brief 13-month tenure.
“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at “Homeland,” US President Donal Trump posted on Truth Social following Noem’s exit.
The current administration has repeatedly underscored the importance of securing a domestic supply chain of critical minerals.
“The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for US security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security,” Noem later acknowledged.
During her leadership at the Department of Homeland Security, Noem faced congressional and public scrutiny, primarily centered on the department's multibillion-dollar spending allocations and an immigration enforcement crackdown that included the shooting deaths of two protesters in Minneapolis.
NovaRed, however, pointed to her broader portfolio, citing her “extensive experience spanning economic development, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, national security, and public-private collaboration.”
Noem’s entry into the critical minerals sector highlights how base metal procurement is increasingly treated as an extension of foreign policy. The addition builds on a corporate thesis at NovaRed, which already features retired US Navy Commander and defense policy veteran Phil Ehr on its strategic advisory board.
Speaking in a recent interview with the Investing News Network (INN), Ehr outlined how macroeconomic pressures have reclassified copper and other critical materials from simple industrial commodities into security priorities.
“What Iran has been able to do to essentially shut down that strait has multiple negative effects. One of them is oil — the obvious one — but it also hits everything in the supply chain, including mining and refining,” Ehr stated.
NovaRed said it intends to deploy its AI-assisted exploration technology in North America to accelerate project discovery timelines and circumvent overseas bottlenecks.
Shares of the company rose to C$1.90 after the Tuesday announcement and have since settled at the the C$1.88 level in the pre-market hours.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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