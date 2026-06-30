Copper demand is believed to surge 70 percent or up to over 50 million tonnes (Mt) a year by 2050.

Canadian exploration company Star Copper (CSE:STCU,FWB:SOP,OTCQX:STCUF)

holds the potential to contribute to addressing this demand with its flagship 100-percent-owned Star Project. The company is executing a massive 15,000-metre drilling campaign to systematically test five high-priority porphyry targets.

The Star project benefits from being located in the Golden Triangle and the Golden Horseshoe, which are known to host world-class porphyry deposits. It also benefits from

historical work and boasts lower operational costs compared to typical British Columbia copper porphyries due to the use of track-mounted drilling and a fixed-wing airstrip, eliminating the need for helicopters.

The company is led by a highly accomplished executive team from Alpha Lithium and a board of directors who possess decades of natural resource capital market experience.

Phase 1 and 2 of the Star project’s 2025 exploration program was completed on schedule, drilling about 2,700 meters and approximately 4,000 meters respectively.