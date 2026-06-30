Overview
Copper demand is believed to surge 70 percent or up to over 50 million tonnes (Mt) a year by 2050.
Canadian exploration company Star Copper (CSE:STCU,FWB:SOP,OTCQX:STCUF)
holds the potential to contribute to addressing this demand with its flagship 100-percent-owned Star Project. The company is executing a massive 15,000-metre drilling campaign to systematically test five high-priority porphyry targets.
The Star project benefits from being located in the Golden Triangle and the Golden Horseshoe, which are known to host world-class porphyry deposits. It also benefits from
historical work and boasts lower operational costs compared to typical British Columbia copper porphyries due to the use of track-mounted drilling and a fixed-wing airstrip, eliminating the need for helicopters.
The company is led by a highly accomplished executive team from Alpha Lithium and a board of directors who possess decades of natural resource capital market experience.
Phase 1 and 2 of the Star project’s 2025 exploration program was completed on schedule, drilling about 2,700 meters and approximately 4,000 meters respectively.
Maiden resource drilling is underway and targeted for 2026.
Company Highlights
- Tier-1 Mining Jurisdiction: Flagship Star project is located in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, a prolific copper mining region.
- Historical Advantage: Star Copper benefits from historical work, including four high-priority satellite targets identified through coincidental geochemical and geophysical anomalies.
- Fully Funded and Fully Permitted: The company’s 15,000-meter drilling program is fully funded with over C$12 million in flow-through financing, and a Multi-year Area Based (MYAB) Notice of Work permit is in hand.
- Experienced Leadership: President and CEO Daryl Jones was the founding CEO of Alpha Lithium and played a role in the company’s successful C$313 million acquisition and privatization by Tecpetrol Investments.
- Macro Demand: The project seeks to benefit from a rapidly widening copper deficit accelerated by AI-driven global data center expansion and clean energy deployment.
Key Project
Star project is a district-scale project having a calc-alkaline copper porphyry deposit with 19 contiguous mineral claims and an area of 6,829 hectares located in the northwest part of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.
Over the years, it has received investment in exploration ranging between C$8 million and C$40 million and drilled over 15,000 meters, which was completed mainly in the early 2000s.
The project has five primary targets: Star, Star North, Star East, Pyrrhotite Creek and Copper Creek. The Star target has shown consistent copper to gold ratios thus far, with porphyry mineralization proven by drilling to extend beyond a 600 meter surface.
Unlike other typical remote British Columbia porphyries that experience difficult infrastructure challenges, the Star project is uniquely endowed with significant cost-reduction operations capabilities. The property has a private airstrip, and there is no need to use helicopters since track drill systems can be used.
“With over $12 million in flow-through capital in place, we are fully funded to execute our planned objectives aimed at delivering a maiden resource estimate this year,” said CEO Darryl Jones.
“We are excited to begin systematically drilling across this intriguing range of high-value prospects offering strong potential to host Star Main-style mineralization.”
Management team
Darryl Jones – President & CEO
With more than 15 years of experience in capital markets and an extensive network of finance connections in Star Copper, one of the founding directors of Alpha Lithium and has played a key role in the company’s successful sale worth C$313 million in cash during the latter part of 2023. Before this, Jones worked as a dedicated investment advisor at PI Financial Corp. and Raymond James Ltd.
Brad Nichol – Board Chairman
Nichol has spent over 25 years serving as a senior corporate executive and director across international finance and natural resource sectors. He was the primary driving executive behind Alpha Lithium, serving as CEO and taking the project from a C$20 million grassroots market cap, raising over C$100 million in equity, and delivering the ultimate C$313 million all-cash transaction. He previously held technical, management, and marketing leadership positions globally at Schlumberger (SLB).
Sean Kingsley – Director
An international capital markets strategist and entrepreneur with more than 18 years of global experience financing junior resource companies, Kingsley serves as the President & CEO of Gold Hunter Resources and sits on the board of Pan American Energy. Deeply involved in B.C. mining advocacy, he served as Chair of the Association for Mineral Exploration BC's Member & Public Outreach Committee from 2014 to 2018.
Sean Charland — Director
Almost 20 years in raising capital and marketing mineral projects for the resource and exploration industry, Charland is currently the president, CEO and director of Zimtu Capital and was previously an independent director for Star Copper in 2016. He also served as president and chairman for companies such as Apex Critical Metals and Rainy Mountain Royalty.