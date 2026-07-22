Ni-Co Energy Announces Kremer-2 Grab Sample Results Grading Up to 1.21% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.10% Co; 11 of 33 Kremer-2 Samples Returned More Than 0.5% Ni.

(TheNewswire)
Surface grab samples collected at multiple locations over approximately 2 km within the broader Kremer-2 geophysical corridor confirm nickel-copper-cobalt-bearing sulphide mineralization at surface
GATINEAU, QUEBEC TheNewswire - July 22, 2026 Ni-Co Energy Inc. ("Ni-Co Energy", "Ni-Co" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICE,OTC:NICLF) is pleased to announce certified assay results from 36 grab samples collected in October 2025 during a brief prospecting campaign in the Kremer-2 and Kremer-3 areas. These areas form part of the Kremer critical and strategic minerals project, focused on nickel, copper and cobalt, 100% owned by Ni-Co Energy Inc. and located in the ZEC Lavigne, approximately 90 km north of downtown Montréal, Québec.
Kremer-2 is located southeast of the Kremer-1 zone, a mineralized zone drilled in 2023. Kremer-2 represents the Company's highest-priority undrilled exploration target. The 2025 ground program was designed to follow up TDEM electromagnetic targets through prospecting, BeepMat and MaxMin electromagnetic surveys to identify conductive sulphide-rich rocks at surface.
The results confirm nickel-, copper- and cobalt-rich sulphide mineralization at multiple verified surface locations at Kremer-2. Eleven of the 33 Kremer-2 samples returned more than 0.5% Ni, including one sample grading 1.21% Ni and one sample grading 1.03% Ni. Ten Kremer-2 samples also returned more than 0.20% Cu; one additional Kremer-3 sample returned 0.25% Cu.
Highlights
• 1.21% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.10% Co in sample 07248;
• 1.03% Ni, 0.30% Cu and 0.18% Co in sample 07235;
• 0.89% Ni, 0.15% Cu and 0.10% Co in sample 07244;
• 0.85% Ni, 0.11% Cu and 0.12% Co in sample 07238;
• 0.85% Ni, 0.05% Cu and 0.10% Co in sample 07257;
• 0.83% Ni, 0.23% Cu and 0.14% Co in sample 07219;
• 0.69% Ni, 0.37% Cu and 0.23% Co in sample 07223;
• 0.65% Ni, 0.13% Cu and 0.07% Co in sample 07245;
• 0.64% Ni, 0.16% Cu and 0.08% Co in sample 07218;
• 0.64% Ni, 0.25% Cu and 0.18% Co in sample 07224;
• 0.55% Ni, 0.15% Cu and 0.08% Co in sample 07220;
• 19 of the 36 Kremer-2 and Kremer-3 samples returned 500 ppm Co or more, including 2,036 ppm Co (0.20% Co) in sample 07234 and 2,294 ppm Co (0.23% Co) in sample 07223;
• most of the samples were collected at multiple locations over approximately 2 km within the broader Kremer-2 geophysical corridor;
• three samples were collected farther southeast in the Kremer-3 area;
• field observations locally indicate limited overburden, with sulphide-rich rocks exposed at or near surface in certain areas;
• numerical modelling of the Kremer-2 ground TDEM survey defined northeastern and southwestern conductive axes located within the Morin Anorthosite. To date, all of these conductive axes are associated with nickel-, copper- and cobalt-rich sulphide mineralization;
• gravity and magnetic surveys also indicate the presence of a denser and more magnetic geological body in the Kremer-2 area, interpreted as a possible mafic intrusion;
Management Comments
Alain Tremblay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ni-Co Energy, stated:
"These initial laboratory results from Kremer-2 are important because they confirm that the target area is no longer only a geophysical anomaly: it now includes multiple occurrences of nickel-copper-cobalt-bearing mineralization confirmed by laboratory assays. Eleven of the 33 Kremer-2 grab samples returned more than 0.5% nickel, including one sample grading more than 1.2% nickel and another grading more than 1.0% nickel. The copper and cobalt values are also encouraging. Kremer-2 remains an early-stage target, and the next step will be to test by drilling whether this surface mineralization has continuity, thickness and significant grades at depth."
Marc Boivin, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of Ni-Co Energy and the Company's Qualified Person, added:
"The Kremer-2 results are consistent with our geological interpretation of the area and support the planned drilling on this target. The samples were collected mainly at Kremer-2, at multiple locations over approximately 2 km, along the modelled TDEM conductive axes. Numerical modelling suggests a moderate southwest dip of the conductors. Planning for the next campaign prioritizes Kremer-2, where a dense and magnetic body has been interpreted as a shallow mafic intrusion. The campaign also aims to test the Kremer-1 conductors using a more appropriate geometry in order to better determine the true thicknesses of the mineralized zones intersected in 2023. Borehole electromagnetic surveys are planned to trace and characterize conductive mineralized zones intersected in the holes or to detect nearby zones."
Table 1 – Assay Results for Kremer-2 and Kremer-3 Grab Samples
|
Sample
|
Target
|
Ni (%)
|
Cu (%)
|
Co (%)
|
07248
|
Kremer-2
|
1.21
|
0.14
|
0.10
|
07235
|
Kremer-2
|
1.03
|
0.30
|
0.18
|
07244
|
Kremer-2
|
0.89
|
0.15
|
0.10
|
07238
|
Kremer-2
|
0.85
|
0.11
|
0.12
|
07257
|
Kremer-2
|
0.85
|
0.05
|
0.10
|
07219
|
Kremer-2
|
0.83
|
0.23
|
0.14
|
07223
|
Kremer-2
|
0.69
|
0.37
|
0.23
|
07245
|
Kremer-2
|
0.65
|
0.13
|
0.07
|
07218
|
Kremer-2
|
0.64
|
0.16
|
0.08
|
07224
|
Kremer-2
|
0.64
|
0.25
|
0.18
|
07220
|
Kremer-2
|
0.55
|
0.15
|
0.08
|
07225
|
Kremer-2
|
0.48
|
0.22
|
0.10
|
07222
|
Kremer-2
|
0.45
|
0.12
|
0.06
|
07247
|
Kremer-2
|
0.44
|
0.25
|
0.05
|
07233
|
Kremer-2
|
0.41
|
0.11
|
0.06
|
07234
|
Kremer-2
|
0.40
|
0.66
|
0.20
|
07249
|
Kremer-2
|
0.33
|
0.35
|
0.06
|
07229
|
Kremer-2
|
0.32
|
0.17
|
0.07
|
07246
|
Kremer-2
|
0.25
|
0.17
|
0.03
|
07250
|
Kremer-2
|
0.24
|
0.22
|
0.04
|
07241
|
Kremer-2
|
0.19
|
0.14
|
0.04
|
07242
|
Kremer-2
|
0.19
|
0.15
|
0.04
|
07237
|
Kremer-2
|
0.17
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
07232
|
Kremer-2
|
0.15
|
0.17
|
0.08
|
07226
|
Kremer-2
|
0.14
|
0.11
|
0.03
|
07236
|
Kremer-2
|
0.14
|
0.21
|
0.08
|
07239
|
Kremer-2
|
0.09
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
07243
|
Kremer-2
|
0.09
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
07221
|
Kremer-2
|
0.07
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
07227
|
Kremer-2
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
07230
|
Kremer-2
|
0.002
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
07228
|
Kremer-2
|
< DL
|
0.11
|
0.02
|
07231
|
Kremer-2
|
< DL
|
0.07
|
0.02
|
07252
|
Kremer-3
|
0.03
|
0.07
|
0.01
|
07251
|
Kremer-3
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
07240
|
Kremer-3
|
0.19
|
0.25
|
0.04
Notes: Values are presented as percentages. "< DL" means below the detection limit. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization across the property.
Figures
General Geology of the Kremer Project
Figure 1. Location map of grab samples collected in the Kremer-2 and Kremer-3 areas in fall 2025.
Figure 2. Magnetic map of the Kremer-1, Kremer-2 and Kremer-3 areas showing the geophysical and geological interpretation used to prioritize the Kremer-2 area.
Figure 3. Representative sulphide-bearing material from the Kremer-2 target area. The photograph is provided for geological context only and should not be interpreted as representative of the average grade, continuity or economic potential of the mineralization.
Kremer Exploration Context
The Kremer Project is interpreted as a nickel-copper-cobalt-bearing sulphide system located within the Morin Anorthosite, near the contact with Grenvillian metasedimentary rocks. Work completed at Kremer-1 has confirmed sulphides containing nickel, copper and cobalt in drill core and at surface. Kremer-2, located southeast of Kremer-1, was prioritized because of coincident surface mineralized showings, electromagnetic conductors, and magnetic and gravity responses.
Assay and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Procedures
Of the 36 rock samples presented in this news release, 19 were submitted to Impact Global Solutions Inc. ("IGS") and 17 to AGAT Laboratories. Multi-element analyses, including nickel, copper and cobalt, were performed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES and/or ICP-MS finish.
IGS and AGAT are independent of the Company. The laboratories' internal quality assurance and quality control procedures included certified reference materials and duplicate analyses. The Company is reviewing its field QA/QC procedures for future programs, including the insertion of field blanks, duplicates and certified reference materials as exploration advances.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Boivin, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of Ni-Co Energy Inc. and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Boivin is not independent of the Company.
About Ni-Co Energy Inc.
Ni-Co Energy Inc. is a Québec-focused mineral exploration company advancing the 100%-owned Kremer nickel-copper-cobalt project, located in the ZEC Lavigne, approximately 90 km north of downtown Montréal, Québec. The Company's objective is to explore for nickel, copper and cobalt mineralization in Québec, with a focus on critical minerals required for electrification, energy transition technologies and industrial supply chains.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, the potential of the Kremer Project, the interpretation of geological and geophysical data, the significance of surface grab sample results, the potential continuity of mineralization, and future exploration activities, including mapping, prospecting, drilling and borehole electromagnetic surveys.
Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to carry out planned exploration activities, obtain the necessary permits and financing, access the property, retain qualified contractors and consultants, and receive results supporting continued exploration. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to exploration, geological interpretation, commodity prices, financing, permitting, environmental matters, regulation, financial markets and other risks inherent in mineral exploration.
Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization across the property. Detected electromagnetic anomalies are exploration targets only and may be caused by sulphides, but also by sulphide-rich or graphite-rich metasedimentary rocks. The Company has not completed a mineral resource estimate, preliminary economic assessment, prefeasibility study or feasibility study for the Kremer Project. There is no assurance that future exploration work will lead to the discovery of an economic mineral deposit.
The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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