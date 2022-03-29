Copper Investing News

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) will release first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9:00 am (EDT).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


Trilogy Metals Announces Date of the Annual Shareholders Meeting

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or "the Company") will hold the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders ("AGM") on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10:00 am Pacific Time at the office of the Company, Suite 1150, 609 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia .

All current directors will stand for re-election at the AGM. Other items of business include the approval of amendments to, and unallocated entitlements under, the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan ("RSU Plan") and Deferred Share Unit Plan ("DSU Plan"). The Company is asking shareholders to approve a change to the RSU Plan to remove the option for the Company to cash settle RSUs granted to Canadian resident directors due to potential Canadian tax restrictions. The Company is asking shareholders to approve a change to the DSU Plan to allow directors to elect to receive up to 100% of their annual compensation in DSUs. Both these amendments will provide the Company flexibility to pay our directors fees in the form of stock in an effort to preserve cash and build share ownership.  All of our directors have indicated a willingness to receive their entire 2022 compensation in equity. The Company is also looking at other opportunities to reduce its cash spend for the year and will provide a further update when we release our quarterly financial results in April.

Significant Copper Mineralisation at Brandy Hill South

Recharge Metals Limited (ASX: REC, Recharge or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s diamond drilling activities at the Brandy Hill South Project located within the Archaean Gullewa Greenstone Belt within the Murchison Province, Yilgarn Craton.

Massive zinc and copper sulphides intersected in fourth drill hole at West Desert

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce that a very thick zone of mineralisation has been intersected by the fourth diamond drill hole of the current drill campaign at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Hudbay Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update

  • Mineral reserve growth replaces close to 100% of 2021 mining depletion and extends the mine life at each of Constancia and Snow Lake by one year to 2038
  • Annual copper production from Constancia is expected to average approximately 105,000 tonnes over the next seven years, a 35% increase from 2021 levels
  • Annual gold production from Snow Lake is expected to average over 180,000 ounces over the next six years, a more than 55% increase from 2021 levels
  • Positive scoping study on underground mining potential at Constancia Norte results in an initial inferred mineral resource estimate of 6.5 million tonnes at 1.2% copper, adding potential to increase copper production at Constancia after 2028
  • Successful exploration at Lalor and the 1901 deposit in Snow Lake further increases the size of the base metal and gold zones at these deposits; contained gold in Snow Lake's mineral reserve estimates increases by 218,000 ounces to 2.4 million ounces
  • Ongoing exploration drilling at Copper World in Arizona has the potential to extend known mineralization on private mining claims; preliminary economic assessment remains on track for completion in the first half of 2022

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX, NYSE:HBM) today released its annual mineral reserve and resource update. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

"We have continued to grow our copper and gold mineral reserves and resources through successful exploration in Peru, Snow Lake and Arizona," said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we already have a solid production growth profile for many years to come, our exploration efforts over the past year have been successful in replacing what we have mined, adding reserves to our life of mine plans and expanding our resource base to position us for additional long-term reserves growth. This is another example of our proven track record of delivering value through exploration, and we look forward to continuing to advance our leading organic pipeline of copper exploration and development assets for the next stage of growth at Hudbay."

VVC Applies for Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") announces that it has made an application for the trading of its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States ("U.S."). The application is moving towards the final stages of the process, and we will continue to keep Shareholders informed on the progress in a timely basis.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VVC" and is current trading in the U.S. on the Pink Sheets under the symbol "VVCVF", having been upgraded from the Grey Market.

