EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EV Nickel" or the "Company") updates:

  • Further to our press release dated March 7, 2022, the Company has now entered into compensation security agreements with its directors and officers effective May 18, 2022. The options shall remain priced as of March 7, 2022.

About EV Nickel

EV Nickel's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focused on the Shaw Dome area, south of Timmins, Ontario. In addition to extensive historic production, the Shaw Dome area is home to its Langmuir Project which includes W4, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1.00% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel plans to grow and advance a Clean Nickel TM business, targeting the growing demand for Class 1 Nickel from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has more than 30,000 hectares to explore and has identified more than 100km of favourable strike length.

Contact Information

For further information, contact: Sean Samson, Chief Executive Officer at samson@evnickel.com.

EV Nickel Inc.
200 - 150 King St. W,
Toronto, ON M5H 1J9
www.evnickel.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

EV Nickel Announces Closing Previously Announced Acquisition of Extensive Land Package Near Langmuir

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now closed its previously announced acquisition of properties (the "Acquisition") within and to the south of the Shaw Dome, spread across 12 townships (the "Acquisition Package" or the "Shaw Dome Acquisition Properties") incorporating 1,088 staked mining claims over almost 21,000 hectares of prospective land

EV Nickel announces continued High-Grade Nickel Intersections from Langmuir, completing the Phase 1 Drilling

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • The second half of the Phase 1 drill program on the Langmuir Nickel Project included:
    • EV21-09 intersects 15.7 metres grading 1.14% Ni on eastern margin of W4
    • EV21-01 intersection extended to 19.5 metres grading 0.96% Ni
  • These results now confirm nickel sulphide mineralization to the east and west of the W4 Zone
  • Phase 2 drilling starts now, on additional high priority targets, full details of the plan to be released next week

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to report the assay results for the full Phase 1 drill program on the Langmuir Nickel Project ("Langmuir" or the "Property"). Building off of the first half results shared in December (see December 8, 2021 News Release), Rogue continues to identify high-grade mineralization along trend of the W4 Zone

EV Nickel Announces High-Grade Nickel Intersections From Langmuir Project

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • Extremely high-grade nickel associated with W4 Zone including 8.66% Ni over 1.11 metres in hole EV21-01
  • Very high nickel tenors ranging from 18% to >40% Ni (estimated content of nickel in 100% sulphide) associated with the W4 Zone anticipated to be reflected in concentrate grades when metallurgical testing is initiated
  • Drilling has intersected the mineralized ultramafic unit to the west of the defined boundary of the W4 zone

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration drilling on the Langmuir Nickel Project ("Langmuir" of the "Property") from the inaugural drill program with significant intersections from within and along the eastern and western boundaries of the W4 Nickel Zone

Voltage Metals Corp Receives Approval to Trade on U.S. OTCQB Venture Market

Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol VLTMF.

"We are pleased to offer investors yet another avenue for trading our shares, and look forward to increasing the awareness around our company for U.S. investors," said CEO, Bob Bresee . "We believe that trading on the OTCQB® can lead to overall enhanced liquidity and visibility in global capital markets."

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Breaking Ground at the Araguaia Nickel Project

Breaking Ground at the Araguaia Nickel Project

Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM),(TSX:HZM), the nickel development company with assets in Brazil, is pleased to announce that the Company has officially commenced construction and broken ground at its flagship Araguaia Nickel Project (''Araguaia'' or the "Project

US EV Battery Supply Chain: Talon Metals Releases Record Length of High-Grade Nickel Mineralization at the Tamarack Nickel Project

Talon to Complete In-fill Drilling for Pre-Feasibility Study this Month

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Nickel Project"), located in central Minnesota.

Sama Enters into Share Purchase Agreements for Sale of 5,625,000 shares in SRG Mining Inc.

(TheNewswire)

SAMA Resources Inc.

Montreal, Quebec TheNewswire - May 17, 2022 Sama Resources Inc. (" Sama ") (TSXV:SME ) ( OTC:SAMMF) wishes to announce that it has entered into Share Purchase Agreements (the " Agreements ") with various purchasers to sell 5,625,000 shares (the " Common Shares ) of SRG Mining Inc. (" SRG "), for an aggregate purchase price (the " Purchase Price ") of CDN$3,937,500 (the " Transaction "). The Transaction closed on May 17, 2022.

Centaurus Metals

Jaguar Resource Definition Drilling Delivers Outstanding New Results of up to 46.0m at 2.17% Nickel

Successful in-fill drilling continues to de-risk the Project by increasing confidence in the shallow open pit mineralisation that will underpin early payback of the planned mining operation


Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $1.2 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation. This compares to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $0.8 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended March 31, 2022 amounted to $16.2 million. This compares to $6.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to March 31, 2022 amounts to $113.3 million.

