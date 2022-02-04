Emerita Resources Corp. has granted a total of 3,200,000 stock options to various directors, officers and consultants pursuant to its stock option plan. The options may be exercised at a price of $2.75 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. About Emerita Resources Corp. Emerita is a natural resource company ...

EMO:CA