Copper Investing News
Copper Fox Metals Inc.    through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide the results of the ORION Swath DCIP survey and the details of a mineral tenure exchange on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion of the late Jurassic age, Eaglehead ...

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide the results of the ORION Swath DCIP survey ("ORION Survey") and the details of a mineral tenure exchange on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,712.9 ha) of the late Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane.

The ORION survey extended the area covered by the 2014 geophysical survey approximately 3km north of the Camp-Pass zones to map the chargeability/resistivity signatures underlying a large area of copper mineralization in outcrop/subcrop and coincident soil Cu-Mo in soil geochemical anomaly.

Highlights

  • A 2,500 meter ('m') long by 1,200m wide, northerly dipping positive chargeability (>10mrads) has been located on the northern flank of one of the intrusive centers identified by the Magnetic Vector Inversion study. The chargeability anomaly is open to the east and to the west.
  • The chargeability anomaly underlies a coincident 3,000m by 2,000m area of copper mineralization exposed in outcrop/subcrop and Cu-Mo in soil geochemical anomaly.
  • DDH-032 located approximately 500m north of the mineralization in the Pass zone intersected the upper level of the chargeability anomaly and returned sporadic intervals of copper mineralization with individual samples returning up to 0.48% copper.
  • The mineral tenure exchange extends a portion of the project boundary approximately 1.5km to the north over the Eaglehead intrusion.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO, of Copper Fox stated, "The ORION survey identified a large exploration target flanking one of the intrusive centers identified by the recent Magnetic Vector Inversion study. This target underlies an area of widespread copper in outcrop and Cu-Mo in soil geochemical anomaly located upslope from the historical drilling and supports the current interpretation that the historical drilling tested the "pyritic shell" of a porphyry copper system."

Geological Model
The near surface zones of mineralization occur over a 7km long zone located on the north side of the Thibert Fault system. The compilation work suggests these zones represents the surface expression zones of porphyry mineralization related to late-stage intrusive/hydrothermal activity at depth in proximity to the Thibert Fault system.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/112242_60d48e1f246da9b6_001.jpg

3D Inversion IP chargeability model

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2177/112242_60d48e1f246da9b6_001full.jpg

ORION Survey
The survey was completed over an area measuring 1.2km wide by 3.0km long. The receiver dipole spacing was 100m for all lines. The off-line receive electrode for orthogonal (Ey) dipoles was located 100m to west side of the inline dipole array except in instances of severe topography. The 2D, DC resistivity and chargeability inversion models were generated for each subset of inline data as well as 3D inversion models of the full inline and crossline dataset.

Mineral Tenure Exchange
The mineral tenure exchange with Giga Metals Corporation consisted of exchanging one mineral tenure (2,153.4 ha) located on the southeast end of the project for five mineral tenures (totaling 1,910.3 ha) located along the northern border of the project. The mineral tenures acquired pursuant to the transaction, extends portions of the border of the Eaglehead project approximately 1.5km to the north.

Qualified Person
Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox
Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

For additional information contact: Investor line 1-844-464-2820 or Lynn Ball, at 1-403-264-2820.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about: the results of an ORION Survey; that a 2,500m x 1,200m positive chargeability has been located and is open to the east and west; DDH-032 returned sporadic intervals of copper mineralization; comments about the "pyritic shell" of a porphyry copper system.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; the speed of field studies and the stability of economic and market conditions. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include among others: the results of the ORION Survey may not be accurate; the chargeability may not be the source of the copper in outcrop or Cu-Mo in soil geochemical anomaly; uncertainties relating to interpretation of the previous results; the overall economy may deteriorate; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; fluctuations in commodity prices and demand; currency exchange rates; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112242

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Copper Fox Metals TSXV:CUU Copper Investing
CUU:CC
Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Identifies Additional Porphyry Targets at Eaglehead

Copper Fox Identifies Additional Porphyry Targets at Eaglehead

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the geophysical modelling on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,956 ha) of the late Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane. The Quesnel terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount Polly to the south.

In preparation for a 2022 field season, compilation and re-interpretation of current and historical exploration data resulted in completion of a Magnetization Vector Inversion (MVI) analyses of the airborne magnetic and radiometric data collected in 2014. Magnetization Vector Inversion is an exploration technique used to locate magnetite bearing, high temperature hydrothermal centres indicative of potassic (K-spar-magnetite-secondary biotite) altered zones associated with porphyry systems.

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Provides Eaglehead Update

Copper Fox Provides Eaglehead Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,956 ha) of the late Jurassic age, multi-phase Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane. The Quesnel terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount. Polley to the south. The 2021 program at Eaglehead focused on the Far East zone located approximately 3km southwest of the East zone.

Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Provides Update on Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Provides Update on Van Dyke Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery ("ISCR") project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona. Montgomery & Associates ("Montgomery"), a water resource consulting firm headquartered in Tucson, AZ, completed an Order of Magnitude (+-30%) estimate of the timeline, costs and datasurveys required to complete the hydrogeological portion of the pre-application and formal permitting process for the Van Dyke project.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
scrap copper removal

Copper Fox Provides Eaglehead Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities completed during the 2021 field program on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry project located approximately 50 kilometers east of Dease Lake in northwestern British Columbia. The Eaglehead project is located within the Quesnel Terrane and covers approximately 13,439.62 hectares centered over the late Jurassic age Eaglehead intrusive stock. The Quesnel Terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount Polly.

Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
nrx 101

Copper Fox Files Schaft Creek Technical Report on SEDAR

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the "Technical Report") which includes the results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the Schaft Creek copper-molybdenum-gold-silver porphyry project located in Tahltan territory in northwestern British Columbia (see news release dated September 20, 2021). The Schaft Creek Project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV") formed in 2013 between Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") (75%) and Copper Fox (25%) with Teck being the operator.

The Technical Report, titled "Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), NI 43-101 Technical Report", with an effective date of September 10, 2021, was prepared by H. Ghaffari. M.A.Sc., P.Eng., J. Huang, Ph.D., P.Eng., and S. Hafez, PhD., P.Eng., of Tetra Tech Canada Inc. ("Tetra Tech"), M. O'Brien, P.Geo. of Red Pennant Communications Corp. ("Red Pennant"), D. Friedman, P.Eng., of Knight Piésold Ltd. ("KP") and B. Masson, P.Eng., of McElhanney Consulting Services Ltd., ("McElhanney").

Keep reading... Show less
Barksdale Closes $1,750,000 Financing

Barksdale Closes $1,750,000 Financing

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of $1,750,000 secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") arranged through Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc., an existing securityholder of the Company.

The Debentures bear interest at 10% per annum and are secured by a general security agreement over all of the present and after-acquired personal property of the Company as well as a pledge of shares over IC Exploration Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Barksdale that holds the San Antonio, Goat Canyon, and Canelo properties in Arizona. The Debentures mature on December 31, 2022 and are convertible into common shares of the Company at any time prior to maturity at a conversion price of $0.45 per share. The Debentures and any common shares issuable upon conversion thereof are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring May 26, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut

Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking 40 claims totalling 53,402 hectares of ground formerly held by Cameco Corporation on trend with the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit (66.2% Orano, 16.9% Denison 16.9% UEX), one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in the world (Figure 1). From 2008 to 2012, Cameco drilled 135 holes for over 36,000 metres of drilling to the west of Kiggavik and discovered two uranium deposits - Tatiggaq and Qavvik and identified the Ayra showing which are now owned 100% by Forum.

The Kiggavik deposit and the Cameco discoveries in the northeastern Thelon Basin, Nunavut share many common features as the prolific Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. With Forum's legacy claims in the area, Forum holds 97,433 hectares of prime exploration ground approximately 100km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Kivalliq region in Nunavut (Figure 2).

Keep reading... Show less
American west logo

American West Metals


Overview

There’s no denying the transition to clean energy is already happening. We’ve seen the European Union commit to lowering its carbon footprint, US President Joe Biden sign an executive order “catalyzing” the shift to a clean energy economy, and the recent IPO of LG Energy Solution — which solidified the company as South Korea’s second most valuable company.

Supplying this exponentially growing global demand for the clean energy minerals needed to produce the components required to support this transition remains a significant challenge. Since 2010, the demand for these critical minerals has increased by 50 percent, with demand for both zinc and copper expected to double between 2021-2050. And yet, the majority of these minerals are produced in China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Russia, and Australia. If North America and Europe wish to meet their lofty goals, stable domestic production of clean energy metals like copper, lithium, cobalt is essential.

When it comes to mining, long-term success and stable operations require both the right location and favorable social and environmental factors. Nunavut and Utah are among many tier 1 mining jurisdictions that have robust opportunities for high-value mineral production. The mineral resource industry is Nunavut’s largest private sector contributor to its economy. As a result, its government has taken a pro-mining stance to help maintain its tier 1 status. Additionally, Utah enjoys a long history of mining that dates back to 1862, with thousands of active mines scattered across the state.

American West Metals (ASX:AW1) is an Australian company that focuses on the rapidly growing clean metal sector in tier 1 mining jurisdictions within North America. The company is working to support global clean energy initiatives by developing low footprint mines that can supply minerals needed for global electrification. The company’s portfolio of projects remains focused on producing copper and zinc products in Utah and Nunavut to support increasing global demand.

American West Projects

American West Metals features an all-star management team led by experienced leaders Michael Anderson, John Prineas, and Dave O’Neill, all whom have decades of combined expertise in global mine development, mineral exploration and corporate finance. The company is building the foundation for continued success in delivering economic benefits to all stakeholders and high-multiplier returns on shareholder investment. American West Metals currently has three high-value base metal projects geared toward supplying future resource needs: West Desert, Copper Warrior and Storm and Seal.

American West Metals recently started its diamond drilling efforts at West Desert under the management of an experienced in-country logistics and exploration team. Their Copper Warrior project is located close to the Lisbon Valley Copper Mine — Utah’s second largest copper mine. Meanwhile, the Storm and Seal projects have two styles of high-grade copper and zinc mineralization within the 4,145 square kilometer land package. Permits are in place and the projects are drill-ready with two drill rigs and a 35-person exploration camp on site.

American West

Drilling at West Desert. Source: Twitter

“The drilling is planned to test the West Desert resource in areas that already have some impressive zinc, copper and silver intercepts, and to confirm our assumptions that the continuity of these zones will support a range of development scenarios. The drilling will also confirm the amenability of the shallow mineralisation to open-pit mining, further adding to the development optionality at West Desert,” said American West Metals’ Managing Director, Dave O’Neill.

Company Highlights

  • American West Metals is a critical metal focused mineral exploration and mining company that offers investors exposure to high-value projects in tier 1 mineral districts in Nunavut and Utah.
  • The company has an experienced management team with decades of expertise in developing mines, mineral exploration and corporate finance.
  • The advanced stage West Desert zinc-copper-indium deposit in Utah contains an existing resource base of over 1Mt of zinc, 120Kt of copper and 1,500t of indium.
  • The Copper Warrior project is located near the second largest copper mine in Utah, with 173 mining claims covering 14 square kilometers.
  • American West Metals’ Storm and Seal projects contain two styles of high-grade copper and zinc mineralization, have all necessary permits in place, and are ready for exploration to begin on the 4,145 square kilometre land package.

[shortcode-js-dynamic-cprofile-innform lp_adv_id="679" lp_contr_id="682" source="american-west-metals-asx-aw1"]

Key Projects

West Desert

American West Desert

West Desert is 100 percent owned by American West Metals and is located approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Salt Lake City in west-central Utah. The project is within the prolific Sevier Orogenic Belt, which also hosts the world class Bingham copper deposit and Tintic Mineral District.

Project Highlights:

  • NI 43-101 Results: The West Desert deposit is a massive zinc-poly metallic skarn and carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) with over 59Mt Indicated and inferred resources, with a higher grade core of 16.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 6.3 percent zinc, 0.3 percent copper, 33g/t indium for 1.03 Mt zinc, 45Kt copper and 545t indium (NI 43-101, historical and foreign resource).
  • Existing Resource Foundation: West Desert has a strong existing resource foundation. Historical metallurgical test work exhibits clean concentrates and outstanding metal recoveries. The high-grade core may support a range of low footprint development scenarios.
  • Large Indium Resource: This asset has the largest known unmined indium resource in the world and American West Metals will become the first indium producer in the United States. Indium is a critical metal to the national security and economics of the United States as it’s used in decarbonization technology, semiconductor and the electronics industries. There are unusually high levels of this mineral found in the sphalerite at West Desert, and it has only been assayed in 35 percent of samples, giving huge growth potential..
  • CRD and Porphyry Mineralisation: Additional CRD mineralisation has been intersected about 1 kilometre east of the West Desert project, including 3 meters at 3.5 percent Cu, 7.65 percent Zinc (drill hole CC-43). There are numerous other high-grade intersections around the porphyry stock, which shows geological similarities to Bingham Canyon and other large porphyries in the region.
  • Exploration and Studies underway: Mining, environmental and hydrological studies are underway, infrastructure is in place and drilling will proceed in January 2022.

Copper Warrior

Copper Warrior

The Copper Warrior project is located along the Lisbon Valley Fault in the prolific Paradox Basin of southeast Utah and just 15 kilometers from the second largest copper mine in Utah — Lisbon Copper Mine. There is direct road access to the processing plant and the mine infrastructure. The project spans an area of 14 square kilometers and has 173 claims. This region has exceptional deposits of copper, vanadium, uranium and potash.

Project Highlights:

  • Stable Ownership: American West Metals has signed an option agreement to acquire all of Copper Warrior’s assets from Bronco Creek Exploration, a subsidiary of EMX Royalty Corp (TSXV:EMX).
  • Turnkey Project: This project is a turnkey asset allowing fast-tracked activities because of the well understood geology and simple processing and mining techniques
  • Ongoing Exploration: Outcroppings containing large volumes of copper, vein style and disseminated copper oxide and sulfides have been mapped across the Copper Warrior property. Sulfide and oxide mineralization in this region are typically amenable to easy low-cost leach processing. Low risk and low cost with Induced Polarization (IP) surveys and reverse circulation (RC) drilling set to go in the spring of 2022.

Storm and Seal

Storm and Seal

Storm and Seal, also known as the Nunavut projects, are in the lower Arctic Circle, close to the coast of Aston Bay on Somerset Island. This is northern Nunavut in the Polaris mineral district, with many exploration and mining projects close to the regional logistics hub Resolute Bay. The Storm and Seal project area extends 120 kilometers south from the north coast of Somerset Island and encompasses 4,145 square kilometers.

Project Highlights:

  • Signed Lease Agreement: The Nunavut projects are owned by Aston Bay Holdings (TSXV: BAY). American West Metals signed an agreement to earn 80 percent of the Storm and Seal project interest from Aston Bay. American West Metals has control of this very accessible project and its turnkey exploration projects.
  • High-Grade Copper: The Storm project is a structurally hosted high-grade copper discovery that has multiple, dense high-grade copper intersections across 15 square kilometers. Historical drill samples include 19m at 3.41percent copper from surface (ST97-02), 110m at 2.45 percent copper from surface (ST97-08), 56.3m at 3.07 percent copper from 12.2m (ST99-19) and 15m at 3.88 percent copper from 72.4m (ST99-47). There is also an unexplored sediment hosted copper system with many untested surface gossans that will add to the existing exploration endeavors.
American West

Drill core from the Storm Copper Project. Source: Twitter
  • Existing High-Grade Zinc-Silver Resources: Seal is adjacent to Storm and has an existing resource of 1Mt @ 10.24 percent zinc, 46.5 g/t silver for 103Kt of zinc and 1.5Moz silver (NI 43-101, historical and foreign resource). The deposit is open at depth and along strike. Historical intersections include;
    • 14.4m at 10.58 percent zinc, 28.7 g/t silver from 51.8m
    • 16m at 6.62 percent zinc,27.1 g/t silver from 76.6m
    • 22.3m at 23 percent zinc,5.1 g/t silver from 101.5m
    • 2.4m at 15.13 percent zinc, 91.9 g/t silver from 133.5m
    • Extensive zinc soil anomalies within the prospective stratigraphy render more drill ready targets.

Exploration-Ready: The Nunavut property and existing camp has easy access and is primed for exploration. All permits are in place and the property is drill ready with 2 drill rigs and a 35 person exploration camp on site.

Management Team

Dave O’Neill - Managing Director

Founder of American West and a major shareholder. A geologist with over 20 years experience in the resources sector gained in Australia and internationally. Dave has expertise in base metals and gold exploration as well as business development gained in senior roles with Anglogold, WMC, BHP and Western Areas. He has managed remote grass roots exploration to large resource delineation and mining projects in Australia, Europe, North America and Russia. Dave has a track record of successful exploration and was a leading team member for the discovery of the Succoth (Cu), Yappsu (Ni) and Cathedrals (Ni) deposits in Western Australia. Dave holds a BSc. (Honours in Geology) from the University of Technology, Sydney and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

John Prineas - Non-executive Chairman

Founder of American West and a major shareholder. John is also the founder and Executive Chairman of St George Mining Limited (ASX: SGQ), a successful explorer and emerging nickel company in Australia. Prior to starting St George in 2010, John spent 20 years in the banking and legal sectors, including the role of Country Head Australia for Dresdner Bank AG (now Commerzbank AG) with a focus on project and acquisition finance for resources and infrastructure projects. John has worked on funding arrangements and growth strategies for a range of mining companies, from global majors to junior explorers. John holds a Bachelor of Economics and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Sydney and is a Fellow of Financial Services Institute of Australasia. John is also a director of BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG).

Michael Anderson - Non-executive Director

Dr Michael Anderson has extensive technical experience as well as substantial business development experience built up over a 30-year career. Michael is currently the Managing Director of Firefinch Limited (ASX: FFX) which has major gold and lithium projects in Mali, Africa. Previously, as a Director at Taurus Funds Management in Australia, he managed the fund’s investment in precious and base metals projects in a number of continents. Prior to that, Michael was the Managing Director of Exco Resources in Australia where he led the development of the White Dam Gold Mine and the advancement of resource development, feasibility studies and approvals for the Cloncurry Copper Project ahead of its sale to Xstrata. Dr Anderson holds a BSc. (1st Class Honours in Mining Geology) and a PhD in Mining Geology, both from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, University of London.

Rocky Pray - VP Operations

Rocky Pray has more than 30 years of engineering and project development focused on mining projects across several jurisdictions in the USA and abroad, including 12 years with Newmont Mining where he served as Project Study Director, Project Manager, and Consulting Mine Engineer. Rocky has a successful track record directing teams to safely build new mines, and expand existing mines on schedule and under budget. Rocky is a senior mining professional with expertise in pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, Federal and State permitting, environmental management mine operations, project engineering and construction. He is registered with the US Society of Mining Engineers and holds a Bachelor of Science degree (Geological Engineer) from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Keep reading... Show less
World Copper Announces Management Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Announces Management Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces that Mr. Nolan Peterson has been appointed the duties and title of President in addition to his current role as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Patrick Burn resigned as President as of January 31, 2022 and will remain as a member of World Copper's Board of Directors.

Keep reading... Show less

Teck's Q4 2021 Financial Results and Investors' Conference Call February 24, 2022

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 before market open.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 earnings results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The conference call dial-in is 416.340.2217 or toll free 800.806.5484, quote 7131382 if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×