Copper Fox Metals Inc. is pleased to provide its shareholders an outline of the 2022 program for the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture . Teck Resources Limited is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest.2022 Program ...

CUU:CC