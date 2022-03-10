Copper Investing News
Copper Fox Metals Inc.    is pleased to provide its shareholders an outline of the 2022 program for the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture . Teck Resources Limited is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest.2022 Program ...

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders an outline of the 2022 program for the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV"). Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest.

2022 Program Highlights

  • Advancing the project with focus on key areas including Environmental, Communities, Permitting, Engineering and Geoscience.
  • Review currently envisaged construction timeline and offsite infrastructure costs to reduce initial development cost, reduce the payback period and improve the overall investment case.
  • Collection of additional metallurgical samples to confirm throughput assumptions, improve metal recoveries, and ensure a 'fit for purpose' process design flowsheet and associated equipment selection.
  • Collection of additional geotechnical data in key areas to further improve the life of mine ("LOM") strip ratio to reduce operational costs and associated greenhouse gas emissions.
  • A review of environmental baseline data requirements in accordance with the updated project configuration and envisaged permit requirements.
  • 5,000 m drill program focused on geotechnical and metallurgical data collection.
  • Budget of C$6.6 million.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The emphasis in 2022 will be to advance the Schaft Creek project by augmenting the metallurgical, geotechnical, and environmental data while aligning these activities with the cultural and social traditions of the Tahltan Nation. These activities are focused on continuing the investigations and confirmations of value-add opportunities to allow potential initiation of a future Prefeasibility Study."

Program Summary

Social:
Strengthen and fulfill our commitments included in the Tahltan Nation Communications and Engagement Agreement while seeking further collaboration with the Tahltan Nation on cultural and social traditions initiatives.

Environmental Baseline:
Activities include the completion of an environmental baseline monitoring field program that will focus on climatology, hydrology, and water sampling as well as flora-fauna studies. Environmental baseline data and project regulatory requirements will be reviewed in accordance with the current project configuration to define an updated permitting program and timeline.

Technical:
A 5,000 m drill program that focuses on metallurgical (2,500 m) and geotechnical drilling (2,500 m) is proposed. The metallurgical drilling will allow for the collection of sufficient material to complete a metallurgical test program to meet Preliminary Economic Assessment industry standards definition. The geotechnical drilling will ensure sufficient data is available to support an updated mine plan design and identify opportunities to improve pit design and potentially further reduce the Strip Ratio as well as strengthening geotechnical assumptions of the modified Tailings Management Facility.

Camp Upgrade

Camp upgrades include refurbishment of bunkhouses, the washhouse and office, upgrades to the kitchen, and improving the water source and sewer system for the camp to meet provincial guidelines. These upgrades will improve the safety and efficiency of the planned 2022 program and future field programs.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

For additional information contact: Investor line 1-844-484-2820 or Lynn Ball, at 1-403-264-2820.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about: the 2022 program advancing the project; updating the project configuration and permitting timeline; a 5,000 m drill program; reducing the initial capital cost and improving the project valuation; decreasing the LOM strip ratio; bringing forward value recognition opportunities; and a budget of C$6.6 million.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; the speed of field studies; and the stability of economic and market conditions. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include among others: the 2022 drill program and associated metallurgical and geotechnical test work may not be completed within the timeline or at all; the environmental work and social economic interaction with the Tahltan Nation may not be completed within the timeline or at all; the budget of the 2022 program may be under-estimated; uncertainties relating to interpretation of the previous results; the overall economy may deteriorate; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; fluctuations in commodity prices and demand; currency exchange rates; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116131

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Copper Fox Metals TSXV:CUU Copper Investing
CUU:CC
Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Provides Update on Schaft Creek Project

Copper Fox Provides Update on Schaft Creek Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the analytical results from the 2021 metallurgical drilling program for the Schaft Creek project. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV") formed in 2013 between Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") (75%) and Copper Fox (25%) with Teck being the operator. The Schaft Creek deposit is one of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper deposits in North America that contains significant gold-molybdenum-silver by-products.

The 2021 drill program expanded the metallurgical sampling coverage in the deposit to better inform metal recoveries and comminution characteristics within the early part of the mine life. Four drill holes were completed in the Liard Zone targeting representative geometallurgical domains within the first five-year mine plan as contemplated in the Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment (see news release dated September 20, 2021). Highlights of the drilling program are set out below.

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its audited annual consolidated October 31, 2021 financial statements have been filed on SEDAR.

All the Company's subsidiaries are wholly owned. As of October 31, 2021, the Company owned 23.87% of the outstanding common shares of District Copper Corp.

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Announces 2022 Programs on Exploration Stage Projects

Copper Fox Announces 2022 Programs on Exploration Stage Projects

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide 2022 exploration plans for its 100% owned exploration stage projects. The plans and budgets for Copper Fox's 100% owned Van Dyke project and the Schaft Creek Joint Venture (25% interest) are expected to be announced in late February.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "Connecting the mineralization between the Bornite and East zones at Eaglehead and advancing the project towards completion of an updated resource estimate is our primary focus in 2022. The recent success of utilizing Magnetic Vector Inversion of magnetic data to identify interpreted buried intrusives with associated potassic alteration at Eaglehead has modified our approach to the definition and screening of drilling targets. Utilizing this technique at Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte can more precisely locate potassic altered, late stage intrusives and their estimated depth below surface within the large porphyry footprints defined on both projects. The ability to more precisely locate these late-stage intrusives, better defines drill targets and increases the chance of success associated with initial drilling programs."

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Identifies Large Chargeability Anomaly and Completes Land Exchange on Eaglehead Project

Copper Fox Identifies Large Chargeability Anomaly and Completes Land Exchange on Eaglehead Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide the results of the ORION Swath DCIP survey ("ORION Survey") and the details of a mineral tenure exchange on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,712.9 ha) of the late Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane.

The ORION survey extended the area covered by the 2014 geophysical survey approximately 3km north of the Camp-Pass zones to map the chargeability/resistivity signatures underlying a large area of copper mineralization in outcrop/subcrop and coincident soil Cu-Mo in soil geochemical anomaly.

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Identifies Additional Porphyry Targets at Eaglehead

Copper Fox Identifies Additional Porphyry Targets at Eaglehead

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the geophysical modelling on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,956 ha) of the late Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane. The Quesnel terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount Polly to the south.

In preparation for a 2022 field season, compilation and re-interpretation of current and historical exploration data resulted in completion of a Magnetization Vector Inversion (MVI) analyses of the airborne magnetic and radiometric data collected in 2014. Magnetization Vector Inversion is an exploration technique used to locate magnetite bearing, high temperature hydrothermal centres indicative of potassic (K-spar-magnetite-secondary biotite) altered zones associated with porphyry systems.

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Copper Continues to Sample Copper with 7.69% Copper at the Belcher Creek Occurrence

Fabled Copper Continues to Sample Copper with 7.69% Copper at the Belcher Creek Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the ninth set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

Keep reading... Show less

Ero Copper reports record full-year 2021 operating and financial results

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

Keep reading... Show less

Teck Joins Builders Code Pledge for Respectful and Inclusive Workplaces on International Women's Day

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK )("Teck") and the Builders Code today announced Teck has signed the Pledge For An Acceptable Worksite an industry-leading standard from the Builders Code to support a more respectful and inclusive workplace for worksites in British Columbia. Announced on International Women's Day, Teck is the first mining company to sign on to the pledge.

"We know that a diverse company is a strong company, and we are committed to fostering a working environment at all of our sites that respects and values everyone," said Red Conger, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Teck. "Signing on to the Pledge for An Acceptable Worksite on International Women's Day is one more way we are taking action to further strengthen diversity across Teck and reinforces our commitment to the values of inclusion and respect."

Keep reading... Show less
Emerita Provides Update on Permitting Process for Romanera and El Cura Deposits and Operational Update

Emerita Provides Update on Permitting Process for Romanera and El Cura Deposits and Operational Update

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that the permitting for the Romanera and El Cura deposit diamond drill program at its wholly owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") is nearing the conclusion and the Company expects to be able to commence the drill program on those targets in the coming weeks. According to David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita, "Our entire team is excited to get the drills turning to delineate these two deposits and particularly Romanera. As noted in the Company's news release dated January 28, 2022, recent work by the Company appears to have greatly expanded the potential footprint of the deposit. Whereas historical drilling delineated mineralization along a strike length of 450 meters, our geophysical survey indicates a strong EM conductor that extends for a total strike length of 1,200 meters (Figure 1)."

On February 18, 2022, the 30 business day period for public comment with respect to the proposed drill program concluded. On the last day of the public comment period, as has been the case previously, there was a submission from Ecologists in Action (Ecologistas en Acción), a Spanish environmental group. The comments received from the ecologist group are similar to those that were submitted by them to the Provincial Mining Authorities when Emerita received the Iberia Belt West exploration permits. The concerns were addressed at that time and the Project was approved by the authorities and it is the expectation of the Company that the Provincial Environmental Authorities will respond in the same way at this time.

Keep reading... Show less
Pan Global Reports First Drill Hole at La Jarosa Target, Escacena Project, Southern Spain

Pan Global Reports First Drill Hole at La Jarosa Target, Escacena Project, Southern Spain

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results for the first drill hole completed at the La Jarosa target ("La Jarosa") at the Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. La Jarosa is located approx. 4km northeast of La Romana, which has been the focus of the Company's drilling for the past 30 months.

La Jarosa is the second of up to twelve gravity targets at Escacena and follow-up drilling is in progress. New ground gravity survey results have been received over the Zarcita target (located approx. 4.5 km north of La Romana), La Jarosa and surrounding areas. A high-resolution helicopter-borne Time Domain electromagnetic and magnetic survey has also been completed over the Escacena Project and final results are awaited.

Keep reading... Show less
World Copper

World Copper Receives Environmental Approval for 5,000 m Diamond Drilling Campaign at Escalones

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company"; announces that the Company has received approval from the Regional Environmental Committee (Comisión de Evalucaión Ambiental) for a 5,000 m diamond drilling programme to be carried out at the Company's flagship 100%-owned Escalones project in Central Chile ("Escalones" or the "Project").

On February 21, 2022 the Regional Environmental Committee approved the drilling application Declaración de Impacto Ambiental ("DIA") submitted by World Copper's wholly-owned subsidiary and, subsequent to this favorable decision, a Resolución de Calificación Ambiental ("RCA") was issued on March 7, 2022. The RCA allows the Company to drill up to 5,000 m of diamond drilling in up to 11 drill-holes at Escalones.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×