Completion of Transformational Mt Isa Copper and Uranium Acquisition

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

True North Copper

TNC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
NickelSearch Limited

Completion of Transformational Mt Isa Copper and Uranium Acquisition

NickelSearch Limited (ASX: NIS) (NiS or Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully:
  • Completed the acquisition of all the issued capital in Capella Metals Limited (Capella) (Capella Acquisition). Capella holds a 100% legal and beneficial interest in one granted exploration permit, EPM 28620, and three exploration permit applications, being EPM 28791, EPM 28792 and EPM 28793 (together, the Capella Tenements); and
  • Exercised the option (Bacchus Option) with Bacchus Resources Pty Ltd (Bacchus) and subsequently completed the acquisition of a 100% legal and beneficial interest in the five granted exploration permits, being EPM 26987, EPM 27570, EPM 27947, EPM 27439 and EPM 28297 (together, the Bacchus Tenements) (Bacchus Acquisition).

Key Highlights:

  • NIS has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Mt Isa North Copper and Uranium Project comprising highly prospective exploration permits covering 2,003km2 in the Mt Isa region in Northwest Ǫueensland, Australia.
  • The fully underwritten pro rata non-renounceable entitlements offer to raise $2.1 million has completed.
  • In accordance with the Capella Acquisition Agreement, NIS has appointed Bruno Seneque and Richard Maddocks to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors with effect from today.
  • NIS is now well funded to commence undertaking exploration activities at Mt Isa North Project with 1,500m reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the high-grade Surprise Cu-Au-Ag prospect, planned for Ǫ4-CY24, subject to all approvals being received.

The Capella Tenements and the Bacchus Tenements (collectively, the Mt Isa North Project) are a portfolio of granted exploration permits and exploration permit applications covering 2,003km2 in the Mt Isa region, Northwest Ǫueensland, Australia. The Mt Isa North Project is considered prospective for copper , uranium, and zinc-lead-silver deposits.

The Mount Isa region is one of the world’s premier exploration and mining locations and hosts extensive mining-oriented infrastructure, numerous mines and processing facilities, water and power utilities, rail and national highway transport connections, frequent commercial air services, and a skilled labour force.

Capella’s exploration model at Mount Isa recognises that world-class discoveries may be made in structurally favourable sites in parts of the stratigraphy largely overlooked by previous explorers, as well as in various units of known prospectivity that have only been superficially explored within the Mt Isa North Project.

Further details about the Mt Isa North Project are set out in the Company's ASX announcement dated 28 August 2024.

Entitlement Offer

In addition, as announced on 11 September 2024, the Company has successfully raised $2,135,424 (before costs) under its Entitlement Offer, which was on the basis of 2 New Shares for every three 3 Shares held by eligible shareholders with 1 free-attaching unquoted option (exercisable at $0.03 and expiring on 30 June 2027) (New Option) for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued.

Capella Acquisition

The Company, Capella and the key shareholders of Capella (Major Capella Shareholders) entered into a share purchase agreement (Capella Acquisition Agreement) pursuant to which the Company agreed to acquire 100% of the issued capital in Capella from the Major Capella Shareholders. Subsequently, the Company entered into separate share purchase agreements with each minority shareholder of Capella (Minor Capella Shareholders). The Major Capella Shareholders and Minor Capella Shareholder (together, the Capella Vendors) are unrelated third parties of the Company.

In connection with the Capella Acquisition, the Company agreed to issue 88,419,220 Shares (Capella Consideration Shares) to the Capella Vendors (or their nominees) on a pro-rata basis and 15,829,526 unquoted options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 30 June 2027 (New Options) (Capella Consideration Options) to certain Capella Vendors (or their nominees). The Company has since issued the Capella Consideration Shares and Capella Consideration Options to the Capella Vendors in their respective proportions.

In addition, the Company agreed to appoint Mr Bruno Seneque and Mr Richard Maddocks, who were existing directors of Capella, to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors. The Company has now appointed Mr Bruno Seneque and Mr Richard Maddocks to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors with effect from today.

Appendix 3X’s for Messrs Seneque and Maddocks are to be released subsequently.

Further details summarising the material terms of the Capella Acquisition Agreement are set out in the Company's ASX Announcement dated 28 August 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from NickelSearch Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:nisnickel searchresource investingnickel investingcopper investinguranium investing
The Conversation (0)
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

September 2024 Qtr. Activities Report

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is an ASX-listed Critical Minerals exploration company which is advancing projects within the Fifield (“FI”) and Broken Hill (“BH”) districts of New South Wales (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals Limited

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Anax Metals Limited – “consolidating base metals production in the Pilbara”

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, the Company) is pleased to provide its Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Spools of copper wire.

5 Best-performing Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

Copper prices saw significant momentum in the first half of the year, surging above the US$10,000 per metric ton mark on the London Metals Exchange.

Although prices have retraced to around the US$9,400 mark, they remain elevated in comparison to prices in 2023.

Support for the metal has come from a combination of factors including increasing demand from energy transition sectors that is coming alongside strained supply due to underdevelopment and geopolitical issues.

Keep reading...Show less
Dore Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC)

Dore Copper Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Infill Scandium Drilling Underway at Murga Exploration Target

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has commenced a scandium aircore drilling program at the Murga Exploration Target which is located on the Company’s Fifield Project approximately 70 km NW of Parkes in central NSW (Figures 1 and 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Chilean landscape.

Copper Investing in Chile's Coastal Cordillera Belt

The Coastal Cordillera belt in Chile has gained considerable interest among explorers because of its diverse geological profile, providing a distinct style of mineralisation compared to its parallel counterpart in the Chilean Andes.

Situated in one of the most copper-rich regions in the world, the belt contains vast deposits of copper, gold, silver, iron and other minerals. As a result, this region has become an excellent target for mining investment, with a favorable climate, terrain and regulatory environment. Recent promising discoveries in the region have further added to this interest, offering new opportunities for high-grade, near-surface copper exploration.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Trading Halt

September 2024 Qtr. Activities Report

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Related News

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Lithium Investing

A$9 Million Equity Placing to Contribute to the Funding of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024

resource investing

NSW Critical Minerals Strategy welcomed by industry

×