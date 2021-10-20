Multiple High Priority Drill Targets Identified At Nepean Deeps

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce that down-hole geophysical surveys have been successfully completed on the first drill-hole NPDD008 in the maiden diamond drill programme into the Nepean Deeps target. The drill programme was designed to test for down-plunge extensions to the high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation below the historic …









Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce that down-hole geophysical surveys have been successfully completed on the first drill-hole NPDD008 in the maiden diamond drill programme into the Nepean Deeps target. The drill programme was designed to test for down-plunge extensions to the high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation below the historic Nepean mine at the Nepean Nickel Project in Western Australia (Auroch Minerals 80%).

Highlights

Down-hole electromagnetics (DHEM) survey completed on the first Nepean Deeps drill-hole NPDD008 has identified three off-hole conductors centred at 540m, 1,025m and 1,230m down-hole

Down-hole magnetometric resistivity (DHMMR) survey completed on drill-hole NPDD008 also identified one clear off-hole anomaly at 1,230m down-hole

The DHEM and DHMMR conductors together with the 78m of prospective komatiitic ultramafics intersected over four intervals in NPDD008 provide high priority drill targets with the next drill-hole commencing this week

Assay and DHEM results from regional RC drilling at Nepean have identified multiple targets for follow-up drill testing

The DHEM survey successfully identified three off-hole conductors within a radius of approximately 100–150m from drill-hole NPDD008 that are potentially indicative of well-developed nickel sulphide mineralisation (Figure 1, Table 1).

The uppermost DHEM conductor is centred at 540m down-hole, proximal to the upper ultramafic intersected in NPDD008. This highly prospective drill target is also proximal to the historic Nepean mine workings, and will be the first of the DHEM conductors to be drill tested with the next diamond hole commencing this week.

The central off-hole DHEM conductor is approximately 1,025m down-hole and is located where the original footwall contact of the Nepean mine nickel sulphide mineralisation was projected down-dip, coincident with an area of stronger seismic reflectors, making it a very strong drill target.

