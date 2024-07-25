Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur‑Energy") announced today that it intends to offer and sell its common shares in an underwritten public offering. In connection with this offering, Ur-Energy expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional common shares, equal to up to 15% of the number of securities sold in the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by Ur-Energy
- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Clarification Announcement
C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) released an announcement to ASX on 24 July 2024 titled “License Applications Lodged around Ulytau Uranium Project” (Announcement). Following discussions with the ASX, the Company retracts the information in respect of the foreign estimates and foreign exploration results included in the Announcement.
The foreign exploration results were previously disclosed pursuant to Question 36 of the ASX “Mining Reporting Rules for Entities: Frequently ASX Questions” (FAQ 36). The concession provided by FAQ 36 only applies to the initial announcement of an acquisition agreement and in any related communications. Thereafter, if any reference is made to the foreign exploration results in an announcement, ASX will regard an entity as reporting those results for the first time and it will have to do so in accordance with Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules and the JORC Code 2012. Accordingly, the Company retracts the information in respect to foreign exploration results included in the Announcement.
The foreign estimates are not reported in accordance with the JORC code 2012. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as a mineral resource estimate in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the foreign estimate will be able to be reported as a mineral resource in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. Accordingly, the Company retracts the information in respect to foreign estimates included in the Announcement.
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of C29 Metals Limited.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from C29 Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling at Cheechoo Intersects 12.08 g/t Au Over 20.3 Metres
VAL-D’OR, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – March 29, 2016) –Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (“Golden Valley” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:GZZ) announces partial results of gold assays from diamond drillhole #52 on the Cheechoo gold property (“Cheechoo gold project”). The information that follows has been prepared by partner and program operator Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SOI) and has not been independently verified by Golden Valley:
“Following observations of visible gold indicating potentially a significant gold zone in this drill hole, Sirios geologists extracted a series of drill core samples for priority assay. It shows, between 120 m and 140.3 m, a section grading 12.08 g/t Au over 20.3 metres including 48.38 g/t over 4.4 metres (uncut grades, true width unknown). The gold mineralization is distributed in both meta-sedimentary rocks and the tonalite, thus overlapping the contact of these two lithologies. Gold is associated with the presence of numerous folded millimetric veinlets of quartz-feldspar. Only the section between 113.5 m and 147 m was assayed to date in this drill hole, results are detailed in the table below.
PARTIAL ASSAYS RESULTS OF DRILL HOLE CH-16-52
NAD 83 UTM Coordinates: 438831E 5830227N;Azimuth: 300°; Dip: -50°
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)*
|Au
(g/t)
ms
|Au
(g/t)
Cut
***
|120.0
|140.3
|20.3
|**12.08
|8.22
|incl.
|122.7
|123.7
|1.0
|**14.35
|and
|133.2
|137.6
|4.4
|**48.38
|30.53
|incl.
|133.2
|135.5
|2.3
|**83.35
|50.00
|and
|136.5
|137.6
|1.1
|**14.95
|* Interval along the hole. True width not known.
|** Visible gold.
|*** Maximum gold grade cut at 50 g/t.
|ms: Gold grade obtained by fire assay with metallic sieve of a 1 kg sample.
The winter 2016 diamond drilling program, started in mid-January, was finished last week with the completion of drill hole #56. Twenty six drill holes (#31 to 56) were completed for a total of 4,179 metres. Assays are completed for drill holes Ext#22, 32, 33, 34, 36 and 37 while re-assays for quality controls are underway for drill holes #31 and 35. Shallow, less than 80 meters deep, drill holes #34, 36 and 37 yielded only anomalous gold grades. Samples from drill holes #38 to 56 will be assayed in following weeks. Only partial results are known and published to date for drill holes #40 and #52 with this press release and the one of March 7th.
A map showing the locations of drill holes is available at the following link: https://sirios.com/files/CarteZoomin2016-03-24.jpg as well as a photo of drill hole #52 at the following link: https://sirios.com/files/CH52-120-141.jpg
MAIN ASSAYS RESULTS OF DRILL HOLES #22Ext. 32 AND 33
|DDH
CH-16-
|Azimuth
°
|Dip
°
|NAD83
UTM
Coordinates
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
*
|Au
(g/t)
|22Ext
|254
|-41
|438500E /
5830171N
|209.0
|210.0
|1.0
|16.32
|224.4
|245.4
|**21.0
|0.88
|incl. 240.5
|245.4
|**4.9
|1.75
|32
|300
|-50
|438516E /
5830178N
|15.5
|17.0
|1.5
|4.42
|52.6
|53.9
|1.3
|2.06
|86.7
|87.7
|1.0
|2.26
|122.8
|123.8
|ms**1.0
|9.11
|150.0
|152.1
|2.1
|1.24
|33
|300
|-50
|438429E /
5830333N
|9.3
|16.8
|7.5
|0.68
|41.9
|42.9
|1.0
|2.66
|* Interval along the hole. True width not known.
|** Visible gold.
|ms: Gold grade obtained by fire assay with metallic sieve of a 1 kg sample.
Assay quality control
NQ-caliber drill cores of current campaign were sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for analysis and other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and certified reference materials to the drill core samples, all of which were prepared by IOS Services Géoscientifiques inc. of Chicoutimi, and assayed for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption finish (AA24) by the ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d’Or, Quebec. Samples grading more than 3 g/t were re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. (GRA22). Samples with visible gold were assayed by pyro-analysis with metallic sieve (SCR24) from a sample of about 1 kg.
For the section from 113.5 m to 147.0 m of drill hole #52, twenty-seven samples, of approximately 1 kg each, representing 33.5 m of drill core, were assayed via rush priority for gold by fire assay with metallic sieve (SCR24) by ALS Minerals in Val-d’Or, Quebec.”
Mr. Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., President of Sirios Resources Inc., is the Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, who prepared and is responsible for the technical information reported herein and has approved this written disclosure, including verification of the data disclosed, the sampling, and the analytical and QA-QC data underlying the technical information.
Golden Valley currently owns a 55% interest in the Cheechoo gold project, with Sirios owning the remaining 45% interest. Under the terms of a revised JV agreement, Sirios may acquire Golden Valley’s remaining 55% interest subject to the following general conditions:
- Sirios must spend an aggregate $4,200,000 in exploration expenditures prior to June 13, 2016 (of which $3,172,213 has been indicated as spent as of January 31, 2016, leaving approximately $1,027,787 remaining);
- Sirios issued 9.9% of its share capital to Golden Valley as of December 31, 2013 (2,898,374 shares, currently representing approximately 4% of Sirios); and
- Sirios must make a payment to Golden Valley of $500,000 (cash or equivalent in SOI shares) prior to June 13, 2016 (notwithstanding the foregoing, Sirios shall have the obligation to pay in cash that portion of the $500,000 which would result in Golden Valley becoming an insider of Sirios).
As additional consideration for the grant of the Option and in order for Sirios to acquire Golden Valley’s remaining 55% interest in the Cheechoo gold project, Sirios has granted to Golden Valley a royalty (the “Royalty”) equal to 4% of the net returns from all mineral products mined or removed from the Cheechoo gold project. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the royalty relevant to gold mineral products mined or removed from the Cheechoo gold prospect (the “Gold Portion”) may be reduced as follows depending on the market price of Gold at the time of the payment of the Gold Portion:
- If the price of Gold is less than $3,000 per ounce and higher than $2,400 per ounce, a 3.5% royalty on the Gold Portion shall be payable to Golden Valley;
- If the price of Gold is less than $2,400 per ounce and higher than $1,200 per ounce, a 3% royalty on the Gold Portion shall be payable to Golden Valley; and
- If the price of Gold is less than $1,200 per ounce, a 2.5% royalty on the Gold Portion shall be payable to Golden Valley.
About Golden Valley Mines Ltd.: The Company typically tests initial grassroots targets while owning a 100% interest therein and then seeks partners to continue exploration funding. This allows the Company to carry on its generative programs and systematic exploration efforts at other majority-owned grassroots projects. The Company (together with its various subsidiaries) holds property interests in projects in Canada (Saskatchewan, Ontario and Québec).
Forward Looking Statements:
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Ur-Energy Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares
Cantor is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
Ur-Energy anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to supplement working capital for the continued ramp-up at Lost Creek, to support development at Shirley Basin, for possible future acquisitions or other strategic transactions and for working capital and general corporate purposes, although its management will have broad discretion in the application of the net proceeds of the offering. Ur-Energy frequently evaluates acquisition opportunities to expand its portfolio of uranium projects.
The securities described above are being offered by Ur-Energy pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 19, 2023. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered will be filed with the SEC on July 25, 2024 and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com.
This announcement is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.
About Ur-Energy:
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. Ur-Energy has produced and packaged approximately 2.7 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, its second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is advancing Shirley Basin construction and development following its March 2024 ‘go' decision for construction of the mine. Ur-Energy awaits the remaining regulatory authorization for the expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., the size and closing date of the proposed offering, the grant to the underwriters of the option to purchase additional shares and the use of proceeds from the offering) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the offering, delays in obtaining required stock exchange or other regulatory approvals, commodity price volatility, the impact of general business and economic conditions, as well as other factors described in the public filings made by Ur-Energy at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.
For further information, please contact:
John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO and President
+1 720-981-4588, ext. 303
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com
SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
4th Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B
Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with the Company’s Activities and Appendix 5B Cashflow Report for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tanzanian Mining Commission approved BR Drilling Limited, the Company’s preferred contractor, for the drilling at the 100% Owned Mkuju Uranium Project
- Drilling commenced at the Mkuju Project in southern Tanzania with drilling to test the Southwest Corner (SWC) target and potential extensions to the Mtonya and Likuyu North deposits. All drilling will be by diamond core to maximise geological observation and data quality.
- At the SWC target highly mineralized intervals are observed in the core close to surface in 2 holes of the 4 completed.
- At the Likuyu North deposit, a 370 line-km ground magnetic survey is nearing completion.
Figure 1. Map showing Gladiator's Uranium Projects in Tanzania
MKUJU URANIUM PROJECT
The Prospecting Licenses (PLs) of the Mkuju Project cover 725 km2 as shown in Figure 2 and include two existing uranium deposits and several exploration prospects. The area is 20-30 km south of the Nyota deposit. Nyota hosts a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 187 Mt at 306 ppm U3O8 containing 124.6 Mlbs U3O8. Nyota is being developed by global uranium company Uranium One. The Nyota deposit and the deposits and prospects on the Mkuju Project are underlain by continental sediments of Triassic aged sediments of the Karoo Supergroup which are considered highly prospective for uranium. Drilling commenced during June 2024. 4 holes have been completed at the SWC target.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Gladiator Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Global Atomic Announces Private Placement upsized to C$20 Million
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Global Atomic Corporation (" Global Atomic " or the " Company ") (TSX: GLO, OTCQX: GLATF, FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") from C$15,000,000 to C$20,000,000. Under the revised Offering, the Company will sell 14,814,815 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$1.35 per Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.
Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$1.80 for a period of 24 months following the issue date. The Warrants shall be subject to an acceleration clause whereby if (i) the 10-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares is above C$2.50 and, (ii) within a period of 5 trading days following the date the Company provides a notice via widely disseminated press release, the expiry date of the Warrants shall be accelerated to the date that is 30 days from the date of the aforementioned press release.
The Company intends to use to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the advancement of the Company's Dasa Project and for general working capital purposes.
The Units are being offered on a private placement basis to purchasers in all provinces of Canada pursuant to the accredited investor and minimum investment amount exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 — Prospectus Exemptions. The Units will also be offered to purchasers resident in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.
The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or around July 31, 2024 and is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX "). Finder's fees will be payable in accordance with the policies of the TSX.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
About Global Atomic
Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.
The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022, and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.
Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe, Asia and the United States of America.
Key contacts:
| Stephen G. Roman
Chairman, President and CEO
Tel: +1 (416) 368-3949
Email: sgr@globalatomiccorp.com
| Bob Tait
VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 558-3858
Email: bt@globalatomiccorp.com
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to the completion of the Offering and the timing in respect thereof, the use of proceeds of the Offering, and timely receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Atomic's development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Global Atomic's ability to raise additional funds on satisfactory terms to the Company; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; impacts of third-parties and Government policies on the Company's operations; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDARplus.ca from time to time.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.
The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Rights Entitlement Offers Underwritten to $1.6M
Shareholders will also be invited to apply for additional New Shares under the Shortfall Offer which will be allocated at the Company’s discretion in conjunction with the Lead Manager.
In addition, existing GTRO option holders will be offered one (1) New Option for every four (4) GTRO Options, owned on the relevant record date, at an issue price of $0.0005 per New Option to raise up to $57,798.39 (Priority Option Offer), with the issue of New Options under the Priority Option Offer subject to shareholder approval (the Entitlements Issue Offer and Priority Option Offer are together the Entitlement Offers).
Further details with respect to the Entitlement Offers are set out in a prospectus which has been lodged with ASIC and ASX today (Prospectus). The Prospectus also contains additional offers for options that are free attaching to placement shares (the placement having been announced on 19 June 2024) and options to be issued to CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd (CPS) which has acted as lead manager to the Entitlement Offers and Placement.
CPS has also agreed to partially underwrite the Entitlement Offers to $1,600,000. Pursuant to the underwriting agreement, the Company has agreed to pay CPS a fee of 6% on the amount raised under the Entitlement Issue Offers (plus GST) and the Company will also issue to CPS, or its nominee up to 336,663,139 New Options, being one (1) New Option for every three (3) Shares taken-up and/or placed in the Placement and Entitlement Issue Offer subject to Shareholder approval (Broker Options).
CPS or its nominee/s will also receive a 6% fee and 40,000,000 New Options for managing and placing the Placement securities (Lead Manager Options). CPS will receive a monthly corporate advisory fee of AUD$8,000.00 plus GST, per month, plus a one-off completion fee of $20,000, plus GST, upon completion of the Placement and Entitlement Offers. The Lead Manager and Broker Options will be issued subject to shareholder approval.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Entitlement Issue Prospectus
This Prospectus contains the following offers:
(a) a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) New Share for every five (5) existing Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.0045 per New Share to raise up to $2,294,952.38 (before costs), together with one (1) free attaching listed New Option for every three (3) New Shares subscribed for and issued (Entitlement Issue Offer);
(b) an offer of 166,666,667 New Options to eligible sophisticated and institutional investors who participated in the Placement announced on 19 June 2024 (Placement), representing one (1) free attaching New Option for every three (3) Shares placed under the Placement (Placement Options Offer) with the issue of the Placement Options remaining subject to shareholder approval;
(c) an offer of one (1) New Option for every four (4) listed GTRO Options owned on the record date at an issue price of $0.0005 per New Option to raise up to $57,798.39 (Priority Option Offer), with the issue of New Options under the Priority Option Issue subject to shareholder approval;
(d) one (1) New Option for every three (3) Shares placed in the Placement and Entitlement Issue Offer to the Lead Manager (and or its nominee/s) issued at $0.000001 per New Option (Broker Offer), with the issue of the New Options under the Broker Offer subject to shareholder approval; and
(e) 40,000,000 New Options to the Lead Manager (and or their nominee/s) issued at $0.000001 per New Option (Lead Manager Offer), with the issue of the New Options under the Lead Manager Offer subject to shareholder approval.
The Entitlement Issue Offer and the Priority Option Offer are partially underwritten to $1,600,000 by CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd (ABN 73 088 055 636) (AFSL: 294848). Refer to Section 5.4 for details regarding the terms of the Underwriting Agreement.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Quarterly Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ending 30 June 2024
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from AuKing Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.