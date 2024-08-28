Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining: Advancing Uranium, and Critical and Base Metals Assets in Australia, Tanzania and Canada


AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN) is an exploration and development company with a portfolio focused on uranium, copper and critical minerals in Western Australia, Tanzania and British Columbia, Canada. AuKing Mining aims to become a mid-tier producer with assets including the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, the Mkuju uranium project in Tanzania, and the recently acquired Myoff Creek niobium-REE project in British Columbia, Canada.

AuKing Mining completed a Stage 1 exploration program at Mkuju which comprised a combination of rock chip, soil geochemistry sampling, shallow auger drilling and initial diamond drilling. Some very encouraging results were obtained from this program which have formed the basis for a proposed 11,000m drilling program that is about to commence at Mkuju.

Auking Mining's Mkuju project locationMkuju project location

In July 2024, AuKing Mining completed the acquisition of the Myoff Creek niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada, known for its rich mineral deposits. The site offers excellent accessibility with well-maintained road infrastructure. The project highlights near-surface carbonatite mineralization that spans an area of 1.4 km by 0.4 km with high-grade historic drilling intercepts that include 0.93 percent niobium and 2.06 percent total rare earth oxides.

Company Highlights

  • AuKing Mining is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration assets focused on uranium, copper and critical minerals.
  • The company holds a diverse portfolio of advanced exploration assets in Western (Koongie Park), Tanzania (Mkuju) and British Columbia, Canada (Myoff Creek)
  • Koongie Park has a mineral resource estimate totalling 21.1 Mt across three well-explored deposits - Onedin, Sandiego and Emull.
  • AuKing is led by a highly experienced management team executing the company’s strategies to increase shareholder value.

AKN:AU
AuKing Mining
Four nuclear reactors in a field.

ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium has thrived in recent years, gaining traction in 2020 and 2021 while most of the world was at a standstill due to COVID-19. Prices for the energy fuel have continued to climb since then, sparking optimism for the future.

In 2022, the uranium price began spiking early in the year, reaching US$64.50 per pound in mid-April. This positive trend continued through 2023, when prices rose 87 percent to reach US$90.27 by the end of the year.

Uranium reached its highest level in nearly two decades when values surpassed the US$100 level in February 2024. Since then, prices have contracted, but remain historically high. As of mid-August, values were holding in the US$80.50 range.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining

Exploration Plans for Myoff Creek Niobium/REE project in British Colombia, Canada

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to provide details of its exploration plans for the balance of the year for its now 100% owned Myoff Creek Niobium/REE project in British Colombia, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy to Hold 2024 Q2 Webcast and Teleconference

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") invites you to attend its 2024 Q2 webcastteleconference on Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Ur-Energy management will provide a review of our 2024 Q2 operations and results.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aerial view of cooling tower of nuclear power plant in Wuhan, China.

China Approves 11 Nuclear Reactors in US$31 Billion Green Energy Investment

In a move to boost its nuclear energy capacity, China’s State Council has approved the construction of 11 new nuclear reactors across five provinces, with a total estimated investment of US$31 billion.

Bloomberg reported on Monday (August 19) that the reactors are set to be completed in five years, and will be built across sites in Jiangsu, Shandong, Guangdong, Zhejiang and Guangxi. China National Nuclear (CNNC) and China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), both state-owned entities, will oversee the majority of these projects.

The reactors are part of China’s broader strategy to double its nuclear energy production by 2035.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining

Drilling Planned for Mkuju Uranium Project

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to confirm that final arrangements are being made prior to the commencement of its proposed Stage 2 exploration drilling program at the Mkuju Uranium Project in southern Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
Letters spelling "IPO" in front of coins.

Ilala Metals Planning ASX IPO, Aiming to Progress Uranium and Copper Projects

Uranium-focused Ilala Metals is looking to raise AU$5 million via an initial public offering (IPO).

The company said on August 12 that it has opened its IPO, and will be able to take up to AU$3 million in over-subscriptions, potentially allowing it to raise as much as AU$8 million. Its proposed ASX code is IL1.

Proceeds will mainly go toward exploration and initial drilling at Ilala's Botswana-based Serule uranium project.

Keep reading...Show less

