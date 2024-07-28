Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur‑Energy") announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 57,150,000 common shares, at a public offering price of $1.05 per common share. Ur-Energy has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 8,572,500 additional common shares on the same terms. The gross proceeds to Ur-Energy from this offering are expected to be approximately $60.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Ur-Energy, and assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional common shares. The offering is expected to close on or about July 29, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the common shares in the offering are to be sold by Ur-Energy
Completion of Myoff Creek Acquisition
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to advise that it has completed the purchase of the Myoff Creek niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada. Project work at Myoff Creek is intended to commence immediately.
AuKing’s Managing Director, Mr Paul Williams, said now the acquisition has been completed the Company would take an aggressive approach to exploration at its new Myoff Creek niobium/REE project.
“We are continuing to see strong interest from investors with companies seeking to develop critical minerals projects, especially niobium and rare earths. The Myoff Creek project presents AuKing with an excellent opportunity to attract some of that investor attention. While we aim to continue with exploration activities at our other projects, including the Mkuju uranium project in Tanzania, the immediate focus of our exploration team will be to generate results from Myoff Creek over the coming weeks,” said Mr Williams.
Myoff Creek Acquisition Terms
AuKing has now completed the acquisition of all the shares in Australian-registered company North American Exploration Pty Ltd (NAE). NAE owns 100% of eight (8) contiguous claims that comprise the Myoff Creek Project. A summary of the acquisition terms is as follows:
- A non-refundable fee of A$50k was paid AKN after signing the agreement (on 22 July 2024);
- In consideration for the acquisition of all the shares in NAE, AKN is obliged to issue 57M new AKN shares at an issue price of 1.5c per share and 28.5M free-attaching options exercisable at 3c on or before 30 April 2027 to the existing NAE shareholders and their nominees; and
- A total of 40M new AKN shares have been issued to the NAE vendors, with the balance 17M shares and 28.5M options to be issued after shareholder approval is obtained at an extraordinary general meeting of AuKing shareholders to be convened as soon as possible (EGM).
Empire Capital Partners Pty Ltd will be paid an introduction fee comprising 10M options exercisable at 3c on or before 30 April 2027 as a result of the NAE option agreement being entered into. The issue of these options is also subject to approval being obtained at the EGM.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from AuKing Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ur-Energy Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares
Cantor is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners LLC; H.C. Wainwright & Co.; Roth Capital Partners; and Ventum Financial Corp. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
Ur-Energy anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to supplement working capital for the continued ramp-up at Lost Creek, to support development at Shirley Basin, for possible future acquisitions or other strategic transactions and for working capital and general corporate purposes, although its management will have broad discretion in the application of the net proceeds of the offering. Ur-Energy frequently evaluates acquisition opportunities to expand its portfolio of uranium projects.
The common shares described above are being offered by Ur-Energy pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 19, 2023. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the common shares being offered have been filed with the SEC on July 25, 2024 and are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com.
This announcement is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the common shares and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Offers will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.
About Ur-Energy:
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. Ur-Energy has produced and packaged approximately 2.7 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, its second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is advancing Shirley Basin construction and development following its March 2024 ‘go' decision for construction of the mine. Ur-Energy awaits the remaining regulatory authorization for the expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., closing date of the offering and the use of proceeds from the offering) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the offering, delays in obtaining required stock exchange or other regulatory approvals, commodity price volatility, the impact of general business and economic conditions, as well as other factors described in the public filings made by Ur-Energy at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.
For further information, please contact:
John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO and President
+1 720-981-4588, ext. 303
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com
SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Clarification Announcement
C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) released an announcement to ASX on 24 July 2024 titled “License Applications Lodged around Ulytau Uranium Project” (Announcement). Following discussions with the ASX, the Company retracts the information in respect of the foreign estimates and foreign exploration results included in the Announcement.
The foreign exploration results were previously disclosed pursuant to Question 36 of the ASX “Mining Reporting Rules for Entities: Frequently ASX Questions” (FAQ 36). The concession provided by FAQ 36 only applies to the initial announcement of an acquisition agreement and in any related communications. Thereafter, if any reference is made to the foreign exploration results in an announcement, ASX will regard an entity as reporting those results for the first time and it will have to do so in accordance with Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules and the JORC Code 2012. Accordingly, the Company retracts the information in respect to foreign exploration results included in the Announcement.
The foreign estimates are not reported in accordance with the JORC code 2012. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as a mineral resource estimate in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the foreign estimate will be able to be reported as a mineral resource in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. Accordingly, the Company retracts the information in respect to foreign estimates included in the Announcement.
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of C29 Metals Limited.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from C29 Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ur-Energy Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares
Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur‑Energy") announced today that it intends to offer and sell its common shares in an underwritten public offering. In connection with this offering, Ur-Energy expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional common shares, equal to up to 15% of the number of securities sold in the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by Ur-Energy
Cantor is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
Ur-Energy anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to supplement working capital for the continued ramp-up at Lost Creek, to support development at Shirley Basin, for possible future acquisitions or other strategic transactions and for working capital and general corporate purposes, although its management will have broad discretion in the application of the net proceeds of the offering. Ur-Energy frequently evaluates acquisition opportunities to expand its portfolio of uranium projects.
The securities described above are being offered by Ur-Energy pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 19, 2023. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered will be filed with the SEC on July 25, 2024 and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com.
This announcement is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.
About Ur-Energy:
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. Ur-Energy has produced and packaged approximately 2.7 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, its second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is advancing Shirley Basin construction and development following its March 2024 ‘go' decision for construction of the mine. Ur-Energy awaits the remaining regulatory authorization for the expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., the size and closing date of the proposed offering, the grant to the underwriters of the option to purchase additional shares and the use of proceeds from the offering) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the offering, delays in obtaining required stock exchange or other regulatory approvals, commodity price volatility, the impact of general business and economic conditions, as well as other factors described in the public filings made by Ur-Energy at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.
For further information, please contact:
John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO and President
+1 720-981-4588, ext. 303
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com
SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
4th Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B
Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with the Company’s Activities and Appendix 5B Cashflow Report for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tanzanian Mining Commission approved BR Drilling Limited, the Company’s preferred contractor, for the drilling at the 100% Owned Mkuju Uranium Project
- Drilling commenced at the Mkuju Project in southern Tanzania with drilling to test the Southwest Corner (SWC) target and potential extensions to the Mtonya and Likuyu North deposits. All drilling will be by diamond core to maximise geological observation and data quality.
- At the SWC target highly mineralized intervals are observed in the core close to surface in 2 holes of the 4 completed.
- At the Likuyu North deposit, a 370 line-km ground magnetic survey is nearing completion.
Figure 1. Map showing Gladiator's Uranium Projects in Tanzania
MKUJU URANIUM PROJECT
The Prospecting Licenses (PLs) of the Mkuju Project cover 725 km2 as shown in Figure 2 and include two existing uranium deposits and several exploration prospects. The area is 20-30 km south of the Nyota deposit. Nyota hosts a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 187 Mt at 306 ppm U3O8 containing 124.6 Mlbs U3O8. Nyota is being developed by global uranium company Uranium One. The Nyota deposit and the deposits and prospects on the Mkuju Project are underlain by continental sediments of Triassic aged sediments of the Karoo Supergroup which are considered highly prospective for uranium. Drilling commenced during June 2024. 4 holes have been completed at the SWC target.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Gladiator Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Global Atomic Announces Private Placement upsized to C$20 Million
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Global Atomic Corporation (" Global Atomic " or the " Company ") (TSX: GLO, OTCQX: GLATF, FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") from C$15,000,000 to C$20,000,000. Under the revised Offering, the Company will sell 14,814,815 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$1.35 per Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.
Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$1.80 for a period of 24 months following the issue date. The Warrants shall be subject to an acceleration clause whereby if (i) the 10-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares is above C$2.50 and, (ii) within a period of 5 trading days following the date the Company provides a notice via widely disseminated press release, the expiry date of the Warrants shall be accelerated to the date that is 30 days from the date of the aforementioned press release.
The Company intends to use to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the advancement of the Company's Dasa Project and for general working capital purposes.
The Units are being offered on a private placement basis to purchasers in all provinces of Canada pursuant to the accredited investor and minimum investment amount exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 — Prospectus Exemptions. The Units will also be offered to purchasers resident in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.
The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or around July 31, 2024 and is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX "). Finder's fees will be payable in accordance with the policies of the TSX.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
About Global Atomic
Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.
The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022, and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.
Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe, Asia and the United States of America.
Key contacts:
| Stephen G. Roman
Chairman, President and CEO
Tel: +1 (416) 368-3949
Email: sgr@globalatomiccorp.com
| Bob Tait
VP, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 558-3858
Email: bt@globalatomiccorp.com
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to the completion of the Offering and the timing in respect thereof, the use of proceeds of the Offering, and timely receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Atomic's development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Global Atomic's ability to raise additional funds on satisfactory terms to the Company; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; impacts of third-parties and Government policies on the Company's operations; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDARplus.ca from time to time.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.
The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Rights Entitlement Offers Underwritten to $1.6M
Shareholders will also be invited to apply for additional New Shares under the Shortfall Offer which will be allocated at the Company’s discretion in conjunction with the Lead Manager.
In addition, existing GTRO option holders will be offered one (1) New Option for every four (4) GTRO Options, owned on the relevant record date, at an issue price of $0.0005 per New Option to raise up to $57,798.39 (Priority Option Offer), with the issue of New Options under the Priority Option Offer subject to shareholder approval (the Entitlements Issue Offer and Priority Option Offer are together the Entitlement Offers).
Further details with respect to the Entitlement Offers are set out in a prospectus which has been lodged with ASIC and ASX today (Prospectus). The Prospectus also contains additional offers for options that are free attaching to placement shares (the placement having been announced on 19 June 2024) and options to be issued to CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd (CPS) which has acted as lead manager to the Entitlement Offers and Placement.
CPS has also agreed to partially underwrite the Entitlement Offers to $1,600,000. Pursuant to the underwriting agreement, the Company has agreed to pay CPS a fee of 6% on the amount raised under the Entitlement Issue Offers (plus GST) and the Company will also issue to CPS, or its nominee up to 336,663,139 New Options, being one (1) New Option for every three (3) Shares taken-up and/or placed in the Placement and Entitlement Issue Offer subject to Shareholder approval (Broker Options).
CPS or its nominee/s will also receive a 6% fee and 40,000,000 New Options for managing and placing the Placement securities (Lead Manager Options). CPS will receive a monthly corporate advisory fee of AUD$8,000.00 plus GST, per month, plus a one-off completion fee of $20,000, plus GST, upon completion of the Placement and Entitlement Offers. The Lead Manager and Broker Options will be issued subject to shareholder approval.
Click here for the full ASX Release
TOP STOCKS
