Altiplano Metals Inc. is pleased to report on the November 2021 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold mine located near La Serena, Chile. During November 2021, a total of approximately 3,965 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon, and 2,980 tonnes were sent for processing, representing a 30% improvement over the 2,285 tonnes processed in October. Grade in November improved to 1.94% for ...

APN:CA