Copper Investing News

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on decline progress and ongoing exploration activities at the Maria Luisa Project (the "Project"), located 100 km north of La Serena within the Atacama region in Incahuasi, Chile.

Program Highlights

  • The Company has completed 245 metres of the NW-SE trending Maria Luisa decline and is now approximately 90 metres from the projected target depth. Cross cuts to the SW will soon begin to intersect the vein sets to support the mining plan.
  • Approximately 780 metres of planned underground and surface drilling has been completed across 10 drill holes.
  • The drill program is designed to confirm the presence of gold-copper vein material to guide development, and to test for additional veins at depth where they have been observed or inferred from surface mapping.
  • Extensive surface bedrock and underground mapping is ongoing. Additional vein systems and previously unknown vein orientations have been delineated.
  • Mapping observations regarding vein orientations and the distribution and intensity of alteration associated with mineralization are used to inform and guide exploration drill targeting and future decline advancements.
  • The Company has delineated previously unrecognized N-S trending gold-copper vein sets via surface and underground mapping and in initial drill logging observations that may prove important in future production scenarios.
  • A total of 210 tonnes of bulk sample copper oxide material was mined and shipped for sale from a secondary vein system first exposed in the early stages of the decline development (See news release dated February 14, 2022). Processing of the material returned an average grade of 1.41% copper. Sales of this material generated approximately US$13,000.

Alastair McIntyre, President and CEO comments "We are pleased with the progress and the advance of the Maria Luisa decline, and are on track to reach the targeted vein system within the next few months. The completion of the decline and subsequent crosscuts to access gold-copper vein material will provide the opportunity to generate additional sales revenue moving forward."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/124083_2d02e0d2947de820_001.jpg

Figure 1: Maria Luisa decline progress, drill collars, and mapped gold-copper veins.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/124083_2d02e0d2947de820_001full.jpg

* The decision to commence underground exploration and development at the Maria Luisa site is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this decision.

About Altiplano
Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine, development near term producing gold/copper projects, and exploration land packages with district-scale potential. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

Altiplano has generated over US$8.83 million from the recovery and sale of 4.15 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.76% Cu (2018 Q1-2022 Q1). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration at Maria Luisa, and the near completion construction of the El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, President and CEO
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434-3799

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director
jeremyy@apnmetals.com
Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The is no current mineral resource at Maria Luisa and further exploration may or may not define a resource estimate (M. Dufresne, NI 43-101 Technical Report, February 10, 2017). In addition, a decision to commence underground exploration and development at the Maria Luisa site is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124083

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano MetalsTSXV:APNCopper Investing
APN:CA
Altiplano Defines Prospective 3.5 x 1.5 km Epithermal Alteration System at Pastillas

Altiplano Defines Prospective 3.5 x 1.5 km Epithermal Alteration System at Pastillas

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing surface reconnaissance work that has identified a large 3.5 x 1.5 km alteration corridor (Figure 1) at the Pastillas Gold-Copper project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in northern Chile's Atacama region (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/122918_027a6b00847518fe_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports On Q1 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Revenue

Altiplano Reports On Q1 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Revenue

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the Q1 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q1, 2022, the Company extracted a total 10,075 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon and processed 6,676 tonnes at an average copper grade of approximately 1.99%. Sales of 281,949 pounds of copper generated approximately US$857,238 in revenue (after processing costs) which represents the highest revenue total to date from Q1 2018.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Provides Activity Update at the El Penon Processing Facility and Reports on First Shipments of Copper-Gold-Iron Material

Altiplano Provides Activity Update at the El Penon Processing Facility and Reports on First Shipments of Copper-Gold-Iron Material

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the ongoing construction activity at the El Peñón processing facility being built to support copper-gold-iron production from the Farellon mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports February 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Copper Grade at 2.17%

Altiplano Reports February 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Copper Grade at 2.17%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the February 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Approximately 3,720 tonnes in total of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon and 2,303 tonnes were processed during the month of February. This work represented a 4% improvement over the January output of 3,580 tonnes and a 4.5% improvement over the 2,110 tonnes processed in January. The grade in February improved to 2.17% for the month compared to the January grade of 2.05%. The February copper grade is recorded as the highest monthly grade recovered from Farellon since operations began in Q1 2018. Grade improvements in the last few months are noticeable and attributed to accessing higher grade material in the lower levels of the NE sections of the mine at the 368 m and 360 m levels.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project

Altiplano Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities at the Company's newly optioned Pastillas gold exploration project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Altiplano's geologists have arrived on site at Pastillas and the adjacent La Isla projects to conduct an initial exploration and mapping program. This work is designed to further the understanding of the lithology, fault network and the widespread advanced steam heated argillic alteration system indicative of epithermal and porphyry systems (Figures 1 and 2). Initial focus will be to complete an extensive alteration and bedrock lithology mapping survey over the southern portion of the property including following up with an extensive short-wave infrared spectroscopy (SWIR) program to build on the limited historical work.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Closes Second Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement at Premium to Market Price

Usha Resources Closes Second Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement at Premium to Market Price

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

Increase and Extension Granted for Non-Brokered Private Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
business meeting evaluating financial results

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Filo Mining Up on Positive Assay Results

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 20,160.5 early last Friday (May 13) morning.

After declining almost 4 percent from the start of the week to Thursday (May 12), the index rebounded on Friday, although it was still on track for a weekly loss. It closed the five day period at 20,099.81.

The US dollar was on the rise last week, pushing gold toward a fourth consecutive weekly decline. Silver and palladium gained on Friday, while platinum fell on the last day of trading.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

28.4% Increased Nifty Copper MRE to 940,200t Copper Metal

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company’s updated MRE for the Nifty copper deposit following completion of the successful Nifty west pit drilling program in 2021. Cyprium’s previously disclosed MRE for Nifty was the maiden Nifty MRE under Cyprium’s ownership2.

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Launches Zinc Satellite to Surface Value from Portfolio of Zinc Assets

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today the launch of a Zinc Satellite initiative focused on surfacing value from Teck's portfolio of world-class zinc development assets located in the Americas and Australia, including five substantial zinc resources.

Zinc Satellite will build on the technical and commercial expertise of Teck's Project Satellite team, which has successfully advanced and grown the value of various copper growth projects, including San Nicolás in Mexico and Zafranal in Peru, such that Teck now has the best portfolio of copper growth options in the industry.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PolyMet Mining Reports Results for Period Ended March 31, 2022

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSX: POM) (NYSE American: PLM), today filed its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and provided a business update.

The company made steady progress in litigation, continued its focus on optimization and engineering efforts related to the NorthMet Project, and maintained full compliance with all operating permits during the period, according to Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The U.S. Department of Justice and Hudbay Receive Rosemont 9th Circuit Court Ruling; Hudbay Continues to Advance Copper World

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) and the U.S. Department of Justice today received a split decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (the "Decision"), which affirmed the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona's ("District Court") decision in July 2019 relating to the Rosemont copper project in Arizona. In the Decision, the Court of Appeals agreed with the District Court's ruling that the U.S. Forest Service relied on incorrect assumptions regarding its legal authority and the validity of Rosemont's unpatented mining claims in the issuance of Rosemont's Final Environmental Impact Statement. While Hudbay reviews the Decision, in any event, the company will continue to pursue its alternative plan to advance its Copper World project.

Since 2019, Hudbay has successfully discovered the Copper World deposits located on patented mining claims adjacent to Rosemont. The company has also acquired a private land package totaling approximately 4,500 acres to support an operation on private lands. The initial technical studies for Copper World have been completed and the results are being incorporated into a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") contemplating the development of the Copper World deposits in conjunction with an alternative plan for the Rosemont deposit. The PEA is expected to incorporate a two-phase mine plan with the first phase reflecting a standalone operation utilizing Hudbay's private land for processing infrastructure and contemplating mining portions of Copper World and Rosemont located on patented mining claims. The first phase is expected to require only state and local permits and is expected to reflect an approximate 15-year mine life. The second phase of the mine plan is expected to extend the mine life and incorporate an expansion onto federal lands to mine the entire Rosemont and Copper World deposits. The second phase of the mine plan would be subject to the federal permitting process and the company expects it will be able to pursue the federal permits within the constraints imposed by the Decision, if any subsequent appeals are not successful. Hudbay expects the PEA to demonstrate positive economics for this low-cost, long-life copper project and the company is on track to publish the results in a NI 43-101 Technical Report in the second quarter of 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×